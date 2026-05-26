New Details Emerge On Rockstar’s Marriage As He Comes Out ‘Proudly’ Gay While Insiders Reveal Wife’s Pain

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Fleur Shomo’s life was turned upside down on Saturday, May 23, when her husband of more than 14 years, Beartooth frontman and former Attack Attack! vocalist came out as “proudly gay” in a lone Instagram post.

Although the announcement was followed by a statement from Fleur, who clarified that she had been aware of her husband’s orientation for a few months, a source has since said the emotional impact on her was still significant.

Highlights Caleb Shomo came out as “proudly gay” in an Instagram post over the weekend.

While Fleur Shomo has publicly expressed support for her husband, a source claims she is privately heartbroken and struggling to cope with the end of their shared life.

Caleb, meanwhile, is looking to the future and has expressed that his struggle with his orientation will shape Beartooth’s forthcoming albums.

“It’s been incredibly heartbreaking for Fleur, who truly believed she had found her soulmate,” the source said, while also revealing Caleb’s current state of mind.

He reportedly is prepared to face the backlash that has emerged in recent days, including cruel jokes using his last name.

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A source has described emotional strain on Fleur Shomo after Caleb Shomo’s coming-out announcement

Image credits: Jesse Grant/Getty Images

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Speculations about Caleb being homosexual had been running for a long time, and on Saturday, the rockstar said he felt “compelled to set the record straight before it affects those I love any further.”

After revealing that he was gay despite being married to Fleur since 2012, Caleb said his orientation was “something [he had] been unpacking and reckoning with” for some time.

Image credits: fleurshomo/Instagram

Caleb pointed out that he has been exploring his struggle through his music over the years. He said fans who followed Beartooth in its earlier years would know several of the albums dealt with his religious upbringing, depression, self-hatred, self-loathing, and hopelessness.

“I am grateful for all these albums, yet feel embarrassed at times that I wouldn’t allow myself to really dig up the roots for so long,” the musician wrote.

Image credits: calebshomo/Instagram

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He said drinking was also part of the way he avoided confronting his feelings.

“I spent a decade burying feelings with al**hol, and honestly, when I decided to put it down and focus on exploring why I felt this way for so long, it’s been a direct path to me reconciling with my se**ality in hopes that it will eventually lead to me experiencing self-love,” he said.

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While Caleb is focused on living for himself going forward, the journey has been “difficult” for Fleur, according to a Daily Mail source.

She, however, is “slowly coming to terms with everything,” drawing strength from the experiences she shared with Caleb throughout their marriage.

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Caleb “feels a huge relief finally being able to live as his authentic self,” the source added.

“He stands by his decision,” they further divulged, sharing that he is ready to face trolls who have been twisting his last name to label him “shomosexual.”

Fleur has made it clear she still deeply cares about Caleb’s happiness and future

Image credits: fleurshomo/Instagram

Fleur’s Instagram statement on Saturday confirmed that she and the rockstar have parted ways.

While she mentioned that the past few months had been painful for her, she shared that she continues to care deeply about Caleb’s well-being.

“I will always want to protect and support Caleb,” she added, saying she had seen Caleb’s “confusion and pain” as he struggled to come to terms with his reality but did not know how to help him through it.

Image credits: fleurshomo/Instagram

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“You never want anything more for your person than for them to just be OK,” she wrote. “You also ask yourself constantly if you’re a bad person for wondering what this means for your world and the anger you also feel.”

She said she is navigating an emotionally complex period as she supports Caleb.

“I am the only person that is having to deal with the duality of this situation,” Fleur wrote. “To support him whilst losing everything has been incredibly hard to figure out.”

“You can love and support your person through the hardest time in their life, whilst also being completely demolished and losing yourself at the same time,” she added.

“You question everything. But I have learned that one thing I don’t need to question is our history. No matter what anyone will say, I know it.”

Image credits: fleurshomo/Instagram

In her statement, Fleur looked back at the happy moments in their marriage, saying their partnership had been “wonderful” and full of “fun, adventure, and love.”

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“Nobody will know anything about our marriage like we do,” she wrote. “And no one can ever truly know what depths of love exist between two people unless they are those people.”

Caleb Shomo detailed his future plans while encouraging people confused about their orientation to give themselves grace

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Caleb, in his statement, said that his realization will shape his upcoming work, adding that he has promised himself not to soften what he wants to express.

He said he made a vow to express himself “wholeheartedly and fully” on Beartooth’s upcoming album.

“Wherever it takes me, I will follow, and I refuse to water any part of it down — from the music, to the lyrical content, and the way I portray myself,” he wrote.

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“I will only do what makes me happy at the deepest level and what is the most honest depiction of who I am.”

Image credits: Erika Goldring/Getty Images

“I believe it’s impossible to love every part of you when you won’t face every part of you head-on,” he continued. “I am trying to finally be proud of who I am, and I think this is a massive part of that journey.”

He ended his message by expressing gratitude to those who have shown him support, and motivating others battling with their identity not to be too harsh on themselves.

“I encourage anyone who’s struggling with who they are to give yourself grace. Give yourself patience. Be honest with yourself,” Caleb wrote.

Image credits: calebshomo/Instagram

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“Do the hard work instead of burying it down as deep as you physically can, thinking it will change like I did. Holding these things in only hurts you and those around you.”

“Love you all, and hopefully this is a step in the right direction to loving myself one day.”

Image credits: fleurshomo/Instagram

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About his future dating life, the Daily Mail source said Caleb has expressed a desire to keep “that part of his life as private as possible.”

“He has no interest in turning it into a spectacle or forcing it into the public eye,” the source added. “Even now that he’s living openly, he still wants to carry himself with respect and show the same respect to anyone he dates.”

“That poor woman. He sold a lie,” a netizen remarked

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