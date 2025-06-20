We want to give you a fresh perspective on the world, so here at Bored Panda, we have curated this list of some of the most phenomenal, mind-blowing photos from all over the web. These are a real treat for the eyes and soul. Scroll down for proof that, often, reality is far stranger than fiction will ever be.

No matter how much time you spend on the internet, truly creative photos will likely still make you stop and stare. Some images are so powerful, creative, and surreal that it’s hard not to do a double-take. They stand out among the flood of other content out there.

#1 The Inside Of A Red Bell Pepper Share icon

#2 Bird Eyelashes Are Tiny Feathers Share icon

#3 A Photo I Took On My Last Vacation In Brazil Share icon

#4 I Captured The Rare Supermoon Of 2024 In High Resolution From My Backyard Using An Amateur Telescope Share icon

#5 4 Years Ago Today I Took My Favorite Photo Ever Of A Drained Cypress Lake At George L. Smith State Park In Georgia, USA Share icon

#6 This Is What Owls Look Like Without Feathers Share icon

#7 The Size Of A Tiger Paw Compared To A Man's Hand Share icon

#8 Tree In The Napa Wildfire, Taken By My Buddy Share icon

#9 These Wind Turbines From My Plane Look Like They're Floating In The Sky Share icon

#10 This Is How I Spend My Summer - Chasing Storms Through Germany And Europe. Those Mammatus Clouds Caught Sunset-Fire Above Leipzig, A Stunning Display Share icon

#11 Cool Ice Effect After Flood Share icon

#12 This Is Flat Farmland In Eastern Colorado With Wind Blown/Melted Patches Of Snow Creating A Crazy 3D Illusion Share icon

#13 My Uncle Lit A Firework Which Failed To Launch But Didn’t Fail To Detonate Share icon

#14 By Complete Accident I Captured A Plane Crossing In Front Of Our Sun. I Was Able To Figure Out Exactly Which Flight It Was And Got Connected With The Pilot, Who Was Thrilled Share icon

#15 A Cave In New Zealand Lit Just By Glow Worms Share icon

#16 So It Snowed On The Cabbage Field Share icon

#17 This Tarantula Is A Gynandromorph Meaning It Has Both Male And Female Characteristics Which Also Gives It A Very Unique Half And Half Color Share icon

#18 10,000 Year-Old Giraffe Engravings In The Sahara Desert Share icon

#19 Found A Pile Of Transparent Leaves At The Park Share icon

#20 A Whale Skull With A Human For Scale Share icon

#21 Cross Section Of Our Painter’s 1-Year Old Stir Stick Share icon

#22 It Took Me 3 Years To Get A Permit To Visit This Surreal Rock Formation Called The Wave In Arizona - It Was Worth It Share icon

#23 The Spectacle Of Frozen Methane Bubbles At Abraham Lake, Alberta, Canada Share icon

#24 The Way These Trees Appear Pixelated (Mt St Helen's Forest Regrowth) Share icon

#25 This Moth Have Spots Like Skulls In Your Wings Share icon

#26 Chimeric Cat Share icon

#27 Beautiful Camel Shearing Share icon

#28 Extremely Rare "White Auroras" Spotted Over Finland Last Night Share icon

#29 Flowering Meadows On Horseback In Pian Grande, Italy Share icon

#30 I Wouldn’t Have Believed That Birds Would Build A Nest On A Hanging Fruit, If I Didn’t See It Share icon

#31 Heart-Shaped Amethyst Geodes. Discovered Yesterday In Artigas, By The Mining Company Uruguay Minerals Share icon

#32 This Mutated Daisy Share icon

#33 The Inside Of A Nuclear Power Plant Cooling Tower Share icon

#34 The Inside Of A Cactus Share icon

#35 Pulled A Paper Wasp Nest From The Corner Of My Shed And It Left A Perfect Cross Section Share icon

#36 My Firewood Had A Pine Cone Inside The Tree Share icon

#37 Human Bone Under A Microscope Share icon

#38 This Is A Fire Rainbow My Family Spotted Over The Carolinas, A Rare Event That Only Lasted A Few Moments And Is Absolutely Stunning Share icon

#39 Super Trippy Plant I Walked By Today. No Filter Or Nothin Share icon

#40 At A Certain Hour, The Sun Reflects A Projection Of My City Through A Hole In My Blinds Share icon

#41 My Newest Acquisition! This Thing Is 4.5+billion Years Old And It’s In Me Hands Share icon

#42 An Incredible View Of Lightning Striking Share icon

#43 This Breaks The World Record For Largest Crowd To Watch A Volleyball Match In History Share icon

#44 Flowers After An Ice Storm Share icon

#45 This Is Jonathan The Tortoise, The Oldest Known Living Land Animal In The World. He Hatched In 1832 And Is Now 190 Years Old. Here Is A Picture Of Him, On The Right, From 1886 Share icon



#46 A "Fog Dome" Is A Very Unusual And Rare Weather Phenomenon Share icon

#47 Found These Little Mushrooms On This Moss Covered Log In Woodland, Washington Share icon

#48 A Picture Of Saturn I Took After Sunrise Share icon

#49 This Beach In Canada Is Filled With Crystal Blue Tide Pools And It's So Magical Share icon

#50 I Started Photographing (With Phone) My Old Action Figures With Household Objects. Theme: Time Portal Share icon



#51 Why I Do Not Swim Locally After July. Lion's Mane Jellyfish, East Coast Of Ireland Share icon

#52 Ah, Winter In Australia... That's Not Snow Share icon

#53 The Tallest Tree In Wales Got Damaged By A Storm And Was Supposed To Be Cut Down, Instead Chainsaw Artist Found A Better Solution To Symbolise The Tree's Last Attempt To Reach The Sky Share icon

#54 Prairie Smoke Flowers Look Like Twisted Cotton Candy And I Will 100% Try To Eat Them Share icon

#55 Van Gogh Would Have Cut Off His Right Ear As Well, Had He Seen This Day Share icon

#56 Inside This Rotten Tree Nearly Eaten Up By Insects You Can Still See Where The Twigs Grew Out Share icon

#57 A Photo I Took On A Rainy Night Above Times Square Share icon

#58 Older Than Tutankhamun, Caesar And Your Mom, This Ancient Bristlecone Is One Of The Oldest Living Organisms On Earth Share icon

#59 After Months Of Restless Nights, I Finally Finished My Massive Hyper Realistic Portrait Share icon

#60 A Private Concert At The Louvre Last Night Gave Us (Nearly) All Access Without A Million Tourists! A Great First Visit Share icon

#61 Til A Cassowaries (The World’s Most Dangerous Bird) Eggs Are Green Share icon

#62 Salt Rocks In Iran Share icon

#63 Have You Ever Seen A Fish Get A CT Scan? Share icon

#64 This Bicolor Sunflower I Grew Share icon

#65 Bees On A Plane Share icon

#66 This Tree In My Neighbourhood That Has 1 Branch Of An Apple Tree And The Rest Is A Normal Tree Share icon

#67 Found A Perfect Salt Crystal In My Sea Salt Packet Share icon

#68 I Pointed A Telescope Near The Core Of The Milky Way For 10 Hours, And Revealed More Stars Than I Could Possibly Count. The Sky Is So Crowded It Almost Looks Like Noise Share icon

#69 These Insect Eggs Look Like Little Smiley Faces Share icon

#70 Red Corn From Georgia Share icon

#71 Found Some Translucent Flowers This Morning At Work Share icon

#72 I Climbed Ben Nevis And Discovered This Halo Effect On My Shadow Share icon

#73 Picked Up An Old Clam Beside A Lake In South Australia And Found A Small Colony Of Plants Inside Living Off Of The Nutrients Share icon

#74 Mother Nature’s Color Palette Is Incredible. Broome, Western Australia Share icon

#75 I Have The Shape And Texture Of A Feather At The Bottom Of My Iris Share icon

#76 The Needle Galaxy Is Nearly 50 Million Light-Years Away. I Used 11 Hours Of Exposure Time To Capture It From My Backyard Share icon

#77 Kummakivi Is A 500,000 Kg Rock In Finland That Has Been Balancing On Another Rock For 11.000 Years Share icon

#78 A Japanese Company Created A Castle Smaller Than Hair By Nano 3D Printer Share icon

#79 Ice Eggs, A Rare Phenomenon Occurs When Ice Is Rolled Over By Wind And Water (Northern Finland) Share icon

#80 I Have The Raws From My 7t Mri. Time To Buy A 3D Printer Share icon

#81 Watching A Couple Of Goats Doing Some Wall Parkour. So Apparently The Laws Of Physics Do Not Apply To Goats Share icon

#82 My Pumpkin Plant Captured An Insect That Normally Feeds On It Share icon

#83 This Plant Have Its Flower In The Midle Of The Leaf Share icon

#84 I Saw A Meteor Crater From My Plane Seat In The Middle Of The Western USA Share icon

#85 The Eruption Creates A Phoenix On The Side Of Etna (Pic From Catania, IT) Share icon

#86 Cow Molar vs. Human Wisdom Tooth. Nickel For Scale Share icon

#87 A "Roadprinter" I Spotted Walking Down The Street Share icon

#88 Found A Stone With Dried Seaweed Attached To It Share icon

#89 In A Rare Photograph, I Captured The Milky Way From A Plane Window While Flying At 570 Mph In A Single Exposure Share icon

#90 I Looked Over The Edge Of A NYC Skyscraper And Saw A Reflection That Looked Like Another Dimension Share icon

#91 Captured Poseidon's Trident Rising Out Of Strokkur Geyser In Iceland Share icon

#92 I Was “Today Years Old” When I Discovered Blue Lobsters Share icon

#93 I Accidentally Squished My Glasses Into My Eyeball And It Captured A Perfect Imprint Of My Eye, Including The Cornea Share icon

#94 The Way The Light Hits This Spiderweb Makes It Look Like A CD-ROM Share icon