Reality Is Stranger Than Fiction: 94 Of The Most Unreal Photographs (New Pics)
No matter how much time you spend on the internet, truly creative photos will likely still make you stop and stare. Some images are so powerful, creative, and surreal that it’s hard not to do a double-take. They stand out among the flood of other content out there.
We want to give you a fresh perspective on the world, so here at Bored Panda, we have curated this list of some of the most phenomenal, mind-blowing photos from all over the web. These are a real treat for the eyes and soul. Scroll down for proof that, often, reality is far stranger than fiction will ever be.
The Inside Of A Red Bell Pepper
Bird Eyelashes Are Tiny Feathers
A Photo I Took On My Last Vacation In Brazil
Asking for feedback for your photos is one of the most gruelling, heart-stopping things you can do as a creative. Being criticized is hardly ever fun. However, the more feedback you get, the easier it is to hear. And if you’re open-minded enough, this can be a great way to level up your work and shore up any weaknesses in your art. But it means knowing how to separate the wheat (constructive, useful criticism) from the chaff (negative opinions, biased comments, and venting that have no substance).
No matter how amazing you are at photography, you will never, ever be able to make everyone happy. There will always be someone who doesn’t like what you do or thinks it’s ‘meh,’ ‘mid,’ or ‘blah.’ But you don’t need the entire world to love you. What you probably want is to enjoy what you do, earn a decent living, and have a semi-sizeable, loyal, engaged following of awesome people. With that in mind, it’s not worth trying to appeal to absolutely everyone.
I Captured The Rare Supermoon Of 2024 In High Resolution From My Backyard Using An Amateur Telescope
4 Years Ago Today I Took My Favorite Photo Ever Of A Drained Cypress Lake At George L. Smith State Park In Georgia, USA
This Is What Owls Look Like Without Feathers
According to Fstoppers, social media can be quite a harsh environment for creatives. “It’s mostly those with negative observations who speak up, and people, in general, do not give affirmations nearly as much.” So, it’s best not to take the negativity to heart (even though human beings are literally hard-wired to do the opposite).
“One person’s reaction to criticism (at least the true constructive kind) will reflect how they see their work themselves, and how they see themselves as artists altogether. As artists, it is crucial to get used to criticism,” Fstoppers points out that developing resilience to feedback is vital.
The Size Of A Tiger Paw Compared To A Man's Hand
Tree In The Napa Wildfire, Taken By My Buddy
These Wind Turbines From My Plane Look Like They're Floating In The Sky
Broadly speaking, when trying to understand where the criticism is coming from, first consider whether there’s actually any substance to the person’s remarks. For instance, are they talking about your art or just you as a person, are they expressing their opinions or being rude and insulting, etc.
Some negative comments come down not to mistakes on your part, but rather a gap between your photography style and that person’s taste. Others, however, might point to errors on your part, which you can fix in the future.
This Is How I Spend My Summer - Chasing Storms Through Germany And Europe. Those Mammatus Clouds Caught Sunset-Fire Above Leipzig, A Stunning Display
Cool Ice Effect After Flood
This Is Flat Farmland In Eastern Colorado With Wind Blown/Melted Patches Of Snow Creating A Crazy 3D Illusion
If you’re the creative type (and if you’re reading this, the odds are that you are), then you’ve probably considered becoming a professional photographer at some point in time. Maybe you started out by taking some amateur photos, or you signed up for a course or two. Or maybe you’ve even managed to turn your hobby into a full-fledged career.
In this day and age, with so much content flooding the internet and social media, standing out is a major challenge. So, your work, voice, and style have to be unique and high-quality enough not to get lost among the noise. Developing that uniqueness is easier said than done, however.
My Uncle Lit A Firework Which Failed To Launch But Didn’t Fail To Detonate
By Complete Accident I Captured A Plane Crossing In Front Of Our Sun. I Was Able To Figure Out Exactly Which Flight It Was And Got Connected With The Pilot, Who Was Thrilled
A Cave In New Zealand Lit Just By Glow Worms
If you want to test your limits, raise the bar, and think outside the box, you can challenge yourself to photograph things in ways you never have before.
For example, you could decide to spend a day focusing on a completely different style of photography than you’re used to.
Switch things up a little. If you mainly do portraits, do some nature or animal photography, and vice versa.
So It Snowed On The Cabbage Field
This Tarantula Is A Gynandromorph Meaning It Has Both Male And Female Characteristics Which Also Gives It A Very Unique Half And Half Color
10,000 Year-Old Giraffe Engravings In The Sahara Desert
Another way to challenge yourself is to drastically change your environment. If you mostly spend your days in an urban environment, you could visit wilder, more rural areas.
Try taking photos during times of day and in weather when you usually wouldn’t.
Intentionally put yourself in situations where you have to adapt to new conditions and learn new things. Hopefully, this should help you grow as a professional.
Found A Pile Of Transparent Leaves At The Park
A Whale Skull With A Human For Scale
Cross Section Of Our Painter’s 1-Year Old Stir Stick
Meanwhile, if you have access to a wide(r) range of photography gear, you could experiment with different cameras (both digital and analog), lenses, lights, tripods, phones, etc. Try out new angles and subject matter to really get your creative juices flowing. Try out film or black-and-white photography to see what clicks and what doesn’t.
A huge part of your growth as an artist comes down to your willingness to consistently take (small) risks. It requires enough humility that you’re willing to try and fail, while also having enough self-confidence that you find pride and passion in what you do. As a professional, you have to look for ways to balance your unique style with what the public relates to. You have to make a living somehow, after all.
It Took Me 3 Years To Get A Permit To Visit This Surreal Rock Formation Called The Wave In Arizona - It Was Worth It
The Spectacle Of Frozen Methane Bubbles At Abraham Lake, Alberta, Canada
The Way These Trees Appear Pixelated (Mt St Helen's Forest Regrowth)
If all you ever do is take photos that you personally enjoy, but shut yourself away from any and all feedback, you run the risk of alienating your (potential) audience. On the other side of the scale, if all you ever do is try to chase trends and pander to your audience for the sake of popularity, your work might end up being generic, bland, and soulless.
The sweet spot is in the middle, where you embrace and respect your audience while also clearly knowing who you are as a photographer and what values you stand for.
This Moth Have Spots Like Skulls In Your Wings
Chimeric Cat
Stared at this gorgeous creature for a long time. The eye on orange side is beautiful and mesmerizing.
Beautiful Camel Shearing
At the end of the day, keeping the lights on and putting food on the table is a priority for any worker. So, your photography has to have at least some commercial value. However, getting paid for your hard work and creativity as an artist isn’t ‘selling out.’ It’s being valued for your labor.
Though, the line where you should maybe rethink your approach to art is if you’re now only doing it for the money and chasing fame, not because you find photography purposeful, meaningful, and a way for you to relate to the world. If you love the idea of being a famous photographer more than you enjoy photography itself, maybe it’s time to slow down.
Focus on having a tad more fun, not just on the business, marketing, and networking side of things.
Extremely Rare "White Auroras" Spotted Over Finland Last Night
Flowering Meadows On Horseback In Pian Grande, Italy
I Wouldn’t Have Believed That Birds Would Build A Nest On A Hanging Fruit, If I Didn’t See It
Heart-Shaped Amethyst Geodes. Discovered Yesterday In Artigas, By The Mining Company Uruguay Minerals
This Mutated Daisy
The Inside Of A Nuclear Power Plant Cooling Tower
The Inside Of A Cactus
Pulled A Paper Wasp Nest From The Corner Of My Shed And It Left A Perfect Cross Section
My Firewood Had A Pine Cone Inside The Tree
Human Bone Under A Microscope
This Is A Fire Rainbow My Family Spotted Over The Carolinas, A Rare Event That Only Lasted A Few Moments And Is Absolutely Stunning
Super Trippy Plant I Walked By Today. No Filter Or Nothin
At A Certain Hour, The Sun Reflects A Projection Of My City Through A Hole In My Blinds
My Newest Acquisition! This Thing Is 4.5+billion Years Old And It’s In Me Hands
An Incredible View Of Lightning Striking
This Breaks The World Record For Largest Crowd To Watch A Volleyball Match In History
Flowers After An Ice Storm
This Is Jonathan The Tortoise, The Oldest Known Living Land Animal In The World. He Hatched In 1832 And Is Now 190 Years Old. Here Is A Picture Of Him, On The Right, From 1886
The Face Of A 192-Year-Old Tortoise, The Oldest Known Living Land Animal.
A "Fog Dome" Is A Very Unusual And Rare Weather Phenomenon
The most likely explanation is that it's caused by a source of heat close to the ground, possibly an agricultural building or a relatively warm pool of water.
Found These Little Mushrooms On This Moss Covered Log In Woodland, Washington
A Picture Of Saturn I Took After Sunrise
This Beach In Canada Is Filled With Crystal Blue Tide Pools And It's So Magical
I Started Photographing (With Phone) My Old Action Figures With Household Objects. Theme: Time Portal
I used bed sheets with flour on it to show a deserted ancient landscape, home decor, my ring lights as props.