Disturbing Criminal History Of Roberta Esposito’s Son Revealed After Fatal Attack at Hockey Game

Long before transgender mom Roberta Esposito opened fire during a high school hockey game in Rhode Island, a disturbing pattern of violence already seemed to have existed in the Dorgan family.

Roberta, whose birth name was Robert Dorgan, had a son who was convicted of a vicious and racist crime.

Moreover, Roberta’s daughter, who was in the stands when her parent went on a violent rampage, said the trans mom had a clear “vendetta” against the family.

A disturbing pattern of violence seemed to have existed in Roberta Esposito’s family

Man with glasses and long blond hair holding a birthday balloon, related to disturbing criminal history of Roberta Esposito's son.

Image credits: Roberta Esposito

Trigger warning: This article contains graphic details that may be distressing to some

Roberta, 56, carried out a brutal attack during a high school hockey event at the Dennis M Lynch Arena in Pawtucket on Monday.

The parent had at least two firearms and fatally struck her ex-wife, Rhonda Dorgan, 52, and son Aidan Dorgan, 23.

She also critically wounded Rhonda’s parents, Linda Dorgan and Gerald Dorgan, and a family friend named Thomas Geruso, before pulling the trigger on herself.

Person with curly blond hair wearing a red top showing tattooed arm, related to disturbing criminal history of Roberta Esposito's son.

Image credits: Roberta Esposito

Reports said Roberta had a total of six children with three different women.

One of them is Kevin Colantonio, who is currently behind bars in a Texas federal prison for setting a series of fires at a place of worship in February 2024.

People close to the family claimed to WPRI that Roberta played a significant role in cultivating her son’s obsession with race.

Roberta’s son Kevin Colantonio was jailed for setting fires at a religious property that serves a predominantly Black community

Young man with short brown hair wearing a red and black jacket, linked to disturbing criminal history after fatal hockey game attack

Image credits: U.S. District Court Affidavit

Kevin used gasoline and a lighter to spark five fires outside the Shiloh Gospel Temple Ministries in North Providence.

The church serves a congregation of around 100 people, most of whom are Black. Nobody was inside the church when Kevin started the fires, but “significant damage” was caused, as per court documents.

Following the incident, Kevin berated the congregation and called them “Atheist God mockers” in a text message to his family.

Sign for Shiloh Gospel Temple at 974 Charles Street, North Providence, linked to disturbing criminal history of Roberta Esposito's son.

Image credits: WJAR

Comment from Robyn Bourgoin on parenting, warning about angry parents raising angry children and seeking help for their kids.

The 37-year-old son was sentenced last year to 78 months and is currently behind bars.

During the investigation, police found disturbing notebooks with racist ideas in Kevin’s home.

“G*n everyone down that isn’t white, if one is white spread the gospel,” one entry reportedly said. “Always give our bloodline a chance.”

Kevin’s notebooks had racist entries, including one that said “G*n everyone down that isn’t white”

Surveillance image of a man in a blue hoodie linked to the disturbing criminal history of Roberta Esposito's son.

Image credits: U.S. District Court Affidavit

Comment on social media expressing concern about lack of intervention by Social Services before tragic events involving Roberta Esposito's son.

Roberta, who underwent gender reassignment surgery in 2020, would often share problematic posts on social media that promoted “white power,” “white pride worldwide,” and antisemitism.

She also had large neo-N*zi symbols tattooed on her arm.

Close-up of damaged black metal door and c*****d white brick wall after fatal attack linked to disturbing criminal history of Roberta Esposito's son.

Image credits: WJAR

Comment by Li Hand discussing wind conditions related to a falling fruit, shown in a social media interface.

Her ex-wife Rhonda had filed for divorce in 2020 and initially cited “gender reassignment surgery, narcissistic + personality disorder traits” as the reasons for their split.

The filing was later changed to say that “irreconcilable differences” led to the “immediate breakdown of the marriage.”

Their divorce was officially settled in 2021.

Black metal door on gray building exterior with parking lines and wooden utility pole near entrance, related to criminal history news.

Image credits: WJAR

Roberta’s daughter from another relationship, Amanda Wallace-Hubbard, said she was in the stands of the Dennis M Lynch Arena when her parent fired at five people and ended two of their lives, in addition to her own.

Amanda was sitting with her two sons and other family members when the rampage unfolded before her eyes.

“I just want to make sure people understand this was one person’s vendetta against their family,” Amanda told WPRI.

“We were targeted,” she added. “This was very specific. It wasn’t random.”

Roberta’s daughter was in the stands when her trans mother went on a spree of violence during the hockey game

Woman with curly blonde hair and tattoos on her arms wearing sunglasses and a graphic tank top near parked cars outdoors

Image credits: Roberta Esposito

Comment by Paula Lorenzi discussing the disturbing criminal history of Roberta Esposito's son after fatal hockey game attack.

The daughter said her “biggest concern” was for her “two small sons,” who “witnessed what occurred between [their] family members.”

She also expressed gratitude to the spectator who intervened and wrestled one firearm out of Roberta’s hands.

“Until that Good Samaritan incapacitated him, I really feared that my sons were next. I can’t thank him enough … ” she said. “I’m certain my sons and I are alive because of him.”

“This was one person’s vendetta against their family,” the daughter said

Image credits: WPRI

Michael Black was among the brave witnesses who lunged at Roberta to stop the bloodshed.

“I heard two sh*ts, and I said, ‘balloons popping,’” he told WCVB. “I heard another popping and recognized it was not a balloon.”

Black said he initially “hesitated” to intervene. But when people “cleared” up, he “got up on the next step and jumped.”

“I just grabbed, went for the g*n and I got my hand caught,” he said.

If you or someone you know is struggling with self-harm or s**c*dal ideation, help is available: International Hotlines

