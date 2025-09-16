Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Hollywood Legend Robert Redford Passes Away At 89
Robert Redford smiling at an event, wearing a white jacket against a green background with breaking news banner.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Hollywood Legend Robert Redford Passes Away At 89

Abel Musa Miño Entertainment News Writer
Robert Redford, one of the most beloved actors and directors of the past century, passed away on September 16 at the age of 89.

His publicist confirmed that the actor spent his last moments at his longtime home in the mountains of Utah, a place he had cherished for decades. 

Nestled within the remote landscape of Sundance, the very area he transformed into a world-renowned hub for independent cinema, Redford spent his final moments “in the place he loved, surrounded by those he loved.”

Highlights
  • Robert Redford passed away on September 16 at age 89 in his home in the Utah mountains.
  • His career spanned six decades and earned him nearly every major accolade in the industry.
  • Fans and fellow artists are mourning the loss of a Hollywood icon and Sundance founder.

Further details on his passing, such as the cause, have not been disclosed.

BP Daily - Your Source for Balanced News

    The legendary actor Robert Redford has passed away at 89. His family requested privacy on the details surrounding the incident

    Hollywood Legend Robert Redford Passes Away At 89

    Image credits: Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

    Born Charles Robert Redford Jr. on August 18, 1936, in Santa Monica, California, he was the son of Martha Hart and Charles Redford, a milkman-turned-accountant.

    As a kid growing up in 1940s Los Angeles, he was a natural athlete with a streak of defiance. 

    He often skipped school, choosing instead to draw pictures beneath his desk or wander through the city.

    “I was not a good student throughout my entire life,” he explained in a 2103 interview.

    “My mind was out the window… I realized my education was going to happen when I got out in the world and engaged with other cultures.”

    Hollywood Legend Robert Redford Passes Away At 89

    Image credits: Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images

    Craving to find a way out of California, Redford enrolled at the University of Colorado Boulder. But as he later admitted, it wasn’t far enough.

    “I wasn’t happy,” he told The New Yorker in 1998. “I was drinking, and talking all the time about going to Europe.”

    And thus, in 1956, a 20-year-old Redford dropped out and moved to Europe, where he said something clicked.

    “I went everywhere with a pad, sketching, drawing pictures, making notes. A consciousness is what happened to me.”

    Redford began his career acting on Broadway before moving to television, and eventually, film

    Hollywood Legend Robert Redford Passes Away At 89

    Image credits: Paramount Pictures

    By the late 1950s, Redford had returned to the US with a new sense of purpose. He studied painting in Brooklyn and acting in Manhattan.

    He made his stage debut in 1959, and quickly rose to prominence on Broadway acting in Neil Simon’s 1963’s Barefoot in the Park.

    Redford then became a TV star, participating in productions such as 1962’s The Twilight Zone and 1961’s Alfred Hitchcock Presents.

    He then acted in War Hunt (1962), then gained momentum in Inside Daisy Clover (1965) and Barefoot in the Park (1967). But his true breakthrough came in 1969’s Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, alongside Paul Newman.

    The actor was also known as a prolific director, noted for his contributions to independent cinema

    Hollywood Legend Robert Redford Passes Away At 89

    Image credits: Paramount Global

    After conquering acting, Redford became one of the most successful directors of his generation. 

    His directorial debut, 1980’s Ordinary People, won four Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Director.

    “I didn’t want to be pigeonholed as a leading man,” Redford said. “Directing gave me a new language.”

    Hollywood Legend Robert Redford Passes Away At 89

    Image credits: Paramount Pictures

    In 1981, he founded the Sundance Institute and Sundance Film Festival, which became an important part of American independent cinema. Cult hits like Reservoir Dogs, Little Miss Sunshine, and Whiplash all got their start there.

    Even after announcing plans to retire in 2018, Redford never fully stepped away.

    “I can’t imagine stopping at all,” he told The New York Times. “Just moving forward onto new territory.”

    He starred in The Old Man & the Gun that same year, and continued his role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with 2019’s Avengers: Endgame.

    The actor leaves behind a life defined by critical acclaim, career-defining awards, and a loving family of four children

    Hollywood Legend Robert Redford Passes Away At 89

    Image credits: Bettmann/Getty Images

    Redford leaves behind a glowing career that saw him win nearly every major distinction in the industry, from an Academy Award for Best Director in 1981, to the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016.

    He also leaves behind a family. Redford was married twice and had four children. 

    Hollywood Legend Robert Redford Passes Away At 89

    Image credits: Endgame Entertainment

    In 2020, he endured the heartbreak of losing his son James, a filmmaker and activist, who passed away at 58 after battling cancer.

    Despite being one of the most recognizable faces in the world, Redford fiercely guarded his private life, choosing to spend his later years far from the spotlight.

    Hollywood Legend Robert Redford Passes Away At 89

    Image credits: Netflix

    Fans around the world are mourning the loss of a cinematic giant. Tributes have poured in across social media, from fellow actors to first-time filmmakers who credit Redford’s Sundance Institute for launching their careers.

    Still, his fans have found solace in knowing that the actor passed away peacefully, in the quiet of the mountains, surrounded by those he loved most.

    Netizens mourned the passing of "Hollywood's last major star"

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Read less »
