The AskReddit community took to a fun online thread to share some of the most interesting, wholesome facts about their favorite celebrities . We’ve collected their best stories to give you a peek behind the curtain. You might start seeing some of these actors, singers, athletes, and entertainers in a very different way.

In this day and age, if you’re a public figure, it feels like the spotlight is always on you. Not only do most people have a smartphone with a camera on them at all times, but with social media being so popular, every move stars make is documented. However, you don’t always see drama and cynicism; sometimes, you get some surprisingly positive twists .

#1 Tom Hardy only follows one account on Instagram, and it's a rescue/adoption agency for homeless dogs in Mexico City. He's worked closely with them to get rescued homeless dogs adopted, and he's in the process of adopting two himself.

#2 For every movie Robin Williams was in, he made the studio behind it hand out jobs to at least ten homeless people. He ended up helping no more than 1520 homeless people. What a caring man.

#3 Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman helped take care of Mara Wilson while filming Matilda. At the time, Mara's mom was dealing with breast cancer. Danny was able to get the movie completed and edited so Mara's mom could see her daughter's performance before she died.

According to Morning Consult, some of the celebrities from the Forbes 100 list that most fans have a favorable impression of include Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Jackie Chan, Paul McCartney, and Adam Sandler. Some other fan favorites are Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Elton John, and Pink. Likeability and fame might overlap in many cases, but they’re not quite the same thing. A recent poll done by YouGov, which looked at the most famous people in the fourth quarter of 2024, found that the celebrities the people have heard of the most include Leonard DiCaprio, Michelle Obama, Jim Carrey, Kim Kardashian, Tom Cruise, Will Smith, Taylor Swift, Barack Obama, and Danny DeVito.

#4 When George Michael died, loads of stories came out about his generosity, including a contestant on a quiz show who lost everything and he gave her the amount of money she lost. He also used to work in a homeless shelter and set up a trust to give grants to disabled people to work. All the proceeds from various singles were donated to different charities, like war child, famine relief etc. And he did it all quietly.

#5 Gary Sinise started the Gary Sinise Foundation to help wounded veterans. One of the programs within it helps fund the construction of adapted smart homes and they’re given mortgage free. He also plays in the “Lt. Dan Band” to raise money for disabled veterans and ran Operation Iraqi Child for some time.

#6 A common one on here but:



One of my favorite stories I’ve heard about Weird Al was when [sic] the moment he realized he had finally ‘made it.’ This was in the early 80’s.



He had been invited to a music industry party and wasn’t really sure if he would go or not. He didn’t think anyone knew about him or cared. When he got the party, he heard someone yell from across the room, “Holy s**t! It’s Weird Al! Weird Al is here!”



He looked over and saw it was actually Paul McCartney who yelled it.

According to Forbes, the highest-paid actors include Dwayne Johnson ($88 million or $103 million gross), Ryan Reynolds ($85 million or $100 million gross), Kevin Hart ($81 million or $108 million gross), Jerry Seinfeld ($60 million or $70 million gross), and Hugh Jackman ($50 million or $66 million gross). Meanwhile, Forbes reports that among the highest-paid celebrities, you’ll find Kylie Jenner (who has earnings of $590 million at the time of writing), Roger Federer ($106.3 million), Cristiano Ronaldo ($105 million), Lionel Messi ($104 million), and Neymar ($95.5 million).

#7 The lead singer of Cannibal Corpse is an expert at arcade claw machines and gives the toys away to kids.

#8 I really like that Dolly Parton wants kids to read, and she set up that charity for it.





The website says she's given 254 519 967 books away to kids.

#9 Dave Bautista has 4 pit bulls and has them trained to run and hide instead of trying to protect him.

The reality is that if you want to have any long-term high-profile career, you need to have either talent, good connections, be likable, or any combination of the three. Some stars get lucky or can network well. Others get to the top through sheer focus, hard work, and being genuinely nice people. When you’re easy to work with and make others feel good about themselves, you often get access to new job opportunities. In other words, arguably, being wholesome pays… if you can back it up with a good work ethic and sharp skills.

#10 Robin Williams was famous for being friendly with and talking to fans, sometimes in between takes. On one occasion, he was talking with a man who mentioned his wife wished she could be there too but was in hospital for foot surgery. Robin had the man call her and he wished her good luck with the surgery.

#11 My sister met Betty White at a cafe in 2015. She was having a rough day and Betty noticed sat with her for 30 minutes just chatting and sharing stories about her dogs. Changed her whole perspective.

#12 Keanu Reeves is a legit legend for giving up his seat on the subway and just being super down-to-earth despite being famous as hell. Dude’s a real-life angel.

#13 My favorite is a story Jim Nabors told about Andy Griffith.



Jim was, as everybody is aware of now, a gay man. But back in 1959 that was career ending in Hollywood unless you really stayed deep in the closet. Jim was about as open as you could be back then, and it cost him many roles. Well, he auditioned for the role of Gomer Pyle on "The Andy Griffith Show" and Griffith offered him the part. Jim decided before he would accept the role, Andy Griffith deserved to know the truth about his sexuality and understand the blowback he might be in for if it became public.



So, Jim and Andy went out to dinner. After some small talk Jim worked up the courage to tell Andy, figuring he was about to lose another big role. To his surprise Andy reared back his head and started laughing. This was the last reaction Jim expected and wasn't sure if it was good or bad. But after a few moments Andy wiped the tears of laughter from his eyes and responded, "Of course you're gay! I knew that the second you walked on the set, everybody knew it, and we don't care, so do you want the role or not?" And that was it, Jim accepted the role and the rest is history.

#14 When the whole Tonight Show debacle went down, one of the main sticking points in negotiating Conan O'Brien's exit package was Conan wanted massive severance packages for his staff. A lot of them worked with him in New York and came out with him to LA, and he knew they were the ones getting screwed over the most, seeing as to how they gave up their lives in New York for this.

#15 Henry Cavill turned up at his nephew's school when he was getting grief for telling friends and teachers his Uncle was Superman.

#16 Rick Moranis left Hollywood to be a full time father.

#17 Prince was giving large amounts of money to charities but never publicized any of it because he thought that it was immoral to get praised for it. .

#18 Alice Cooper used to babysit Keanu Reeves in Toronto.

#19 The horse trainer that has trained half of hollywood to ride horses says that paul mescal was by far the most empathetic, connected with the horses, and treated them like his friend.

#20 On the set of Captain America 2, Sebastian Stan was so excited and flustered about working with Robert Redford that he walked into a refrigerator.

#21 John Cena has granted over 600 wishes for the Make-A-Wish foundation. Nobody else comes near his number.

#22 An award meant for Selena (NOT Gomez) was mistakenly announced as going to another artist. When the presenter corrected the error, Selena felt so bad for the other artist that she cried and refused to go onstage to accept the award.

#23 John Candy was a good cook, and he used to put on an apron and a chef's toque and make pasta meals for the crew on the sets of his films.

#24 Former NBA player Matthew Dellavedova escorted a fan, who had cancer, to her prom. She said it was the greatest thing. Best of all, though, she got better.

#25 George Michael put on a concert for NHS nurses in order to thank the nurses who cared for his mother, who died of cancer in 1997. He performed an eclectic range of his hits at the free special thank you gig at the Roundhouse in Camden, north London in 2006. Class act.

#26 On the set of *Blazing Saddles*, Burton Gilliam (Lyle) felt so uncomfortable saying a certain racial slur against black people that he apologized in advance to Cleavon Little (Sheriff Bart), wanting to be clear it was only due to the script.

#27 Chadwick boseman dressing up in costume for make a wish kids- knowing he was going to die from cancer himself.

#28 Zach Galifianakis paid for an apartment for an elderly homeless woman and brought her as his red carpet date to the premiere of the hangover 3.

#29 When Sir Terry Pratchett was going to be knighted he forged his own sword because every knight should have a sword.

#30 Alan Alda has been married 65 years.

#31 Oh! That recent moment when Bon Jovi helped talk a lady down from jumping off a bridge? I think there were a couple other people as well.

#32 Gene Wilder wanted his Alzheimer’s diagnosis kept from the public so kids could remember him as Willy Wonka.

#33 Here's one. Danny Thomas was a struggling actor at one point. He went to church and put his last 7 dollars in the collection basket. He was struggling to find work, and had a child on the way. He then prayed, and was rewarded with a part the next day that paid nearly 7 times what he put in. Over the next several years, he kept praying to St. Jude at times while he was struggling with his career. Eventually it took off and he became a successful actor.



Well, Thomas decided that, he would honor St. Jude for helping him in his career. He wanted to do something, and decided on, St. Jude's Hospital (which we all know about, it provides cancer treatment at no cost to children who need it). That's the story of St. Jude (in a nutshell).

#34 When Stevie Nicks met Tom Petty's wife, she asked her when they met. She said the age of seventeen. With her southern accent, Stevie thought she said "edge of seventeen" She said she never heard that term but it stuck with her, hence she wrote the song.

#35 Keanu Reeves cured his sister's leukemia. I mean he didn't, but he paid for all of the research to be conducted on her specific type of leukemia so that it would be cured.

#36 This is more sad wholesome, rather than happy wholesome, but it does off-shoot some of the reputation of Burt Reynolds being an a*****e for me.



When filming All Dogs Go To Heaven, all of the lines for Ann Marie were recorded first, voiced by Judith Barsi. Before recording was complete for Burt Reynolds (as Charlie), Judith Barsi was m******d by her father, at only 10 years old. Burt's lines for the end scene where Charlie is saying goodbye to Ann Marie; were all recorded after Judith's death. Apparently, it took so many takes for Burt to get through it; because he struggled to do so without crying. :(.

#37 Alan Rickman once confiscated a rather unflattering drawing that Rupert Grint made of him and kept it.

#38 In one of the Thor movies (I think it was the second one, ''The Dark World''), Nathalie Portman was unavailable for a kiss scene between Thor and Jane Foster. Chris Hemsworth (guy playing as Thor) refused any replacement and asked that his wife be used as a body double for Jane Foster. So that kiss scene wasn't ''Thor kissing Jane'', it was ''Chris Hemsworth kissing his wife''.

#39 Lucille Ball funded Star Trek!!!!

#40 Aphex Twin and Bjork are pen pals. They share hyper-nerdy production techniques with each other. As a huge fan of both, finding this out became one of my favorite facts.

#41 When filming total recall (1990 version), arnold schwarzenegger noticed that michael ironside was always on the phone between takes. curious, arnold approached ironside to ask what was up and ironside mentioned his sister was sick with cancer and couldn't really eat properly. so arnold had an hour long three-way phone conversation with her and advised her what exercises and diet to undertake to feel better. ironside and his sister have never forgotten the kindness from arnold.

#42 Ryan Reynolds felt like he could have done better in X-Men origins during the elevator scene and opened up to Hugh Jackman after everything was done filming and Hugh told everyone we are doing this one more time and they did.

#43 Keanu Reeves rides a Triumph motorcycle and likes to go to the movies by himself. I ran into him at a movie theatre once and had a 20 minute conversation about our bikes.



I worked in the entertainment industry for about 12 years. By far the most down to earth person I had interacted with.

#44 Harrison Ford saved a lost boy scout.

#45 Gary Oldman is two weeks younger than Gary Numan.

#46 Adam Sandler (*allegedly)* cast Katie Holmes in Jack and Jill to give her space from Tom Cruise and purposely over-scheduled her during production despite a smaller role, so that she could have a credible excuse to keep Suri from Scientology for an extended period and protect themselves from harm or abuse tactics by higher-ups.



It’s reported that she was only able to successfully blindside Tom with the divorce because she had ample time and separation to prepare her legal proceedings in secret with her father and secure full sole custody of Suri and flee the church. Especially when not monitored by leadership or compromised by Tom leaking info when they otherwise would have kept a watchful eye on any transgressions and intervene—like they previously did with Nicole Kidman’s public divorce + fallout with her adopted children via a coordinated public smear / private psy ops campaign to incite a rift.



It should not be understated how skillfully and airtight the divorce proceedings were prepared and what a monumental uphill battle she was facing—and it likely only succeeded because Katie’s parents were fighting for her at every turn and her father was a very accomplished attorney himself. She stood a real chance at losing Suri forever to Tom+the Church and potentially disappearing a la Shelly Miscavaige, even if she wasn’t vocally fighting Scientology.

#47 I always think about one time when Salma Hayek had a baby and she went on a UNICEF trip and when she encountered a young mother with a baby who needed milk, Salma didn't hesitate, she breastfed that baby.

#48 A woman went on the UK version of Deal or No Deal and wanted £15k for IVF treatment. She didn't win nearly that much.



George Michael phoned the show the day after it aired and paid for her IVF treatment.

#49 When Keanu Reeves was on a plane a couple of years ago, he and the other passengers were stranded after their airplane had mechanical difficulties. So he stayed with them, helped with organizing other means of transportation for the people (a van). And drove with them the last 100miles to la.

It's just a cool and wholesome story that makes me like him even more.

#50 Ryan gosling's dad was a cellophane film salesman. As a kid, he always dreamt of someone saying "I'll take it all!" So he could spend more time with his dad. Once making it big he saw some girl scouts selling cookies, pulled over, and bought it all. He realized soon after that he had way too many boxes of cookies in his car, so he would toss them to people he passed on the street.

#51 When Steven Spielberg was working on Schindler's List, Robin Williams would call him and tell him jokes to cheer him up.

#52 Though I hate football, here is one that I do love: Cristiano Ronaldo does not have a single tattoo on his body. This is because he is a regular blood donator. Yes people with tattoos can donate blood, but only after 4 months of getting a tattoo.

#53 Pitbull and Walmart had a contest to have Pitbull visit the store that got the most votes. Of course the internet took over and the most remote store in the USA won. Kodiak Alaska was the store and he didn’t grumble or complain but went there and gave everyone a great time. Happened in 2012.

#54 My brother worked on a movie with William H. Macy and he said he was just a really happy, kind, caring guy, and a pleasure to work with. No ego.

#55 Got a great one about Lee Evans.



He is a legend of comedy in Britain but is now retired. On his farewell tour he was on The Graham Norton Show and was sat next to Kurt Russell who was absolutely captivated by him and couldn't stop laughing. Kurt then mentioned to Lee that he couldn't believe he wasn't a bigger star and this was the first he was hearing of him.



Lee explained he actually had the chance to be a bigger star. He had roles in The Fifth Element, Mousehunt, There's Something About Mary and even a co-star role in a Jackie Chan film; The Medallion.



According to Lee he was being offered work left, right and centre by Hollywood.



The issue was that they wanted him to be in Hollywood all the time, while his family was back in the U.K. He felt home sick too much and ended up giving it all up. Worked out alright in the end for him though, his comedy tours were **MEGA** successful in the U.K.



During that interview he also told Kurt that the reason this is his farewell tour, was because he felt he wasn't spending enough time with his wife. He retired (to the surprise of everyone in the U.K.) at age 50 and has a net worth of **£30 Million** to this day.



One of the few I know who played the entertainment game and got out a winner. Couldn't have happened to a better guy too.

#56 I cherry picked some of Taylor Swift’s most wholesome moments.



“Swift wrote and released the song “Ronan” in honor of a little boy of that name, whose life and struggles with fatal neuroblastoma were documented in a blog by his mother, Maya. In September of 2012, the then country star performed the song on that year’s nationally televised Stand Up 2 Cancer event and pledged all of her proceeds from the track to cancer charities.”



“Trinity Foster was diagnosed with stage four osteosarcoma, which spread to her lung. The 16-year-old’s GoFundMe page asked for help paying her medical bills, with a $10,000 goal. Swift donated $10,000 and left a sweet note for her fan.”



“Swift proved she’s an-extra generous boss when she reportedly gave $100,000 bonuses to her Eras Tour truck drivers after the 2023 trek proved unprecedentedly lucrative. With about 50 drivers with her on tour, the total amount in bonuses likely equaled around $5 million.”.

#57 A couple of guys stole Mister Roger's car and it made the news in Pittsburgh. They saw whose car it was returned it with a note saying "if we had known it was yours, we wouldn't have stolen it" and it was returned with a full tank of gas.

#58 My brother sold a vintage guitar peddle on fb marketplace today, to someone who tours with City and Colour, apparently they bought it to troll Dallas Green at his show tonight lmao.

#59 “In order to finish lines for the final scene of 1989’s “All Dogs Go to Heaven,” Burt Reynolds ended up needing around 63 takes after asking for a “closed studio” and while reflecting on a photo of slain 11-year-old actor Judith Barsi”.

#60 Wallace Shawn, in spite of being a much-lauded stage and screen actor and playwright, was so nervous about his role in "The Princess Bride" that he broke out in hives during filming.

#61 Patrick Dempsey is very involved in the Dempsey Center is central and Southern Maine, which provides support to patients and families with cancer. Apparently his mother had some type of cancer, which was the inspiration? He is a very visual presence from what I’ve heard, not just at the annual fundraiser but more generally in the office. The people love him.

#62 Thomas Tuchel (Former FC Bayern Munich/PSG/Chelsea - Coach), bought a villa for his filipina housemaid who was working at the home in Paris for him and his family. As a thankful gift and departing gesture, he bought a Villa for her in the philippines because of her good work mentality etc.

#63 Leonard Cohen bought his friend and spiritual advisor Yakov Leib ha Kohain a house and sent him money every month.

#64 Carlos Jiménez (La Mona) is a singer of my country, he's super humble and caritative, if you go to his house and ask him for money for a good cause, is probably that he gives you the money. One time a guy who was asking for food went to his house, the singer bought him an entire shop.