Robert Duvall, Star Of ‘The Godfather’, Passes Away At 95

Robert Duvall, a Hollywood veteran known for movies like The Godfather, Apocalypse Now, To Kill a Mockingbird, and more, has passed away at the age of 95. His demise was announced by his wife, Luciana, on Monday, February 16, on Facebook.

“Yesterday we said goodbye to my beloved husband, cherished friend, and one of the greatest actors of our time,” she said, before adding, “Bob passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by love and comfort.”

Highlights Robert Duvall , star of The Godfather, Apocalypse Now, and Tender Mercies, for which he won the Academy Award for Best Actor, has died at the age of 95.

His peaceful passing on Sunday, February 15, was announced by his wife, Luciana, on Facebook.

Duvall remained active on social media until earlier this month, sharing memories and anecdotes from his iconic roles.

The actor was an Oscar winner, having received the golden statuette for his 1983 movie Tender Mercies.

Luciana, in her tribute to her husband, said that Duvall “gave everything to his characters and to the truth of the human spirit they represented.”

RELATED:

Robert Duvall’s life and career revisited amid his demise

Image credits: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Duvall was born in San Diego, California, in 1931. His father was a rear admiral in the US Navy, leading Duvall and his two brothers to be raised in Annapolis, Maryland, near the Naval Academy.

Duvall’s father expected him to follow in his footsteps, but he chose to carve his own path.

Image credits: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

“I was terrible at everything but acting. I could barely get through school,” the actor told People magazine in 1977.

Duvall joined the Army after high school and served in Korea, but when he returned home, his parents encouraged him to pursue his passion.

Image credits: CBS/Getty Images

Duvall studied drama at Principia College in Illinois before moving to New York to study under Sanford Meisner at New York’s Neighborhood Playhouse. His classmates included Gene Hackman, James Caan, and Dustin Hoffman.

Image credits: Warner Bros. Pictures

Duvall’s Oscar for Tender Mercies was for his role as Mac Sledge, a washed-up country musician seeking redemption.

Image credits: American Zoetrope

In The Godfather, Duvall portrayed Tom Hagen, receiving an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor, though he did not win — like the five other times he was nominated for movies including Apocalypse Now, The Great Santini, The Apostle, A Civil Action, and The Judge.

Duvall shared a message with his fans just months before his passing

Image credits: Bill Nation/Sygma/Getty Images

“To all my fans, have a happy Thanksgiving and a great year coming up,” the actor said in a Facebook clip in November 2025. “God bless.”

Duvall’s final social media post, meanwhile, was a Facebook message on February 3 about his 2003 film Secondhand Lions, starring Haley Joel Osment and Michael Caine.

Image credits: GP Images/Getty Images

“One day while filming Secondhand Lions, the lion got out,” Duvall joked just days before his passing. “Had he turned in my direction, I wouldn’t be here today!”

Image credits: Library of Congress

Duvall had celebrated his milestone birthday on January 5 with a video clip that included pictures from his childhood as well as more recent footage. His wife put the video together.

Image credits: Robert Duvall/Facebook

Duvall was married four times: to Barbara Benjamin (1964–1981), Gail Youngs (1982–1986), Sharon Brophy (1991–1995), and Luciana Pedraza, whom he wed in 2005.

He did not have any children.

“One of the greatest to ever grace the silver screen. RIP, sir!” a netizen expressed

