Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Such A Sad Ending”: Gene Hackman’s Handwritten Notes To Wife Betsy Found At His Home
Celebrities, News

“Such A Sad Ending”: Gene Hackman’s Handwritten Notes To Wife Betsy Found At His Home

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

25

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Police released a series of handwritten letters that Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, wrote to each other.

The undated notes, found scattered throughout the reclusive couple’s home, offer a glimpse into the final years of their relationship.

The couple were found lifeless in their Santa Fe home on February 26. The actor passed away from heart disease with complications from Alzheimer’s disease about a week after the pianist succumbed to hantavirus.

Highlights
  • Undated notes exchanged between Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa and kept in their New Mexico home have been released.
  • The letters reflect Betsy’s caretaking role with her husband, who suffered from Alzheimer's disease.
  • The notes detail Gene Hackman’s affection towards the pianist and his being aware that his health was deteriorating.

In one of the notes, the 95-year-old apologized to his wife for asking her to help prepare her own birthday dinner.

“Good morning,” the note began. “Happy several days after your birthday. Sorry still about the dinner and having to ask for your help, although it was appreciated.”

Gene signed the note: “Love you and the guys, G.”

RELATED:

    Police have released photos of handwritten notes exchanged between Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa in the years before their passing
    Man in a tuxedo and woman in a sequined dress smiling at an event, related to Gene Hackman handwritten notes discovery.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Ron Galella, Ltd./Getty Images

    In another, more playful letter, the Oscar winner seemingly revealed that he was aware of hisdeteriorating health.

    “I’m going down to that building out past the hot water place where you sit, and do whatever it is that people are supposed to do in such a building—maybe I’ll remember once I get down there.”

    Instead of his usual “Love, G,” he signed the note: “Love, what’s his name.”

    Part of the released footage includes an email in which Betsy said Gene had “flu-like symptoms”

    Sheriff in uniform addressing media about Gene Hackman's notes at a press conference outdoors.

    Image credits: FOX 29 Philadelphia

    Email screenshot discussing changing an appointment due to flu-like symptoms, highlighting cautionary measures.

    Image credits: Santa Fe Police Department

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A separate letter revealed Gene had written about being “barely alive.”

    He wrote: “Ho, Ho, I am off to see the Wizard, the Wizz of Achie, Pokie. She stabs me here and stabs me there, she stabs me almost everywhere (almost). 

    “But I survive because after (sic) I am still alive. (But sometimes just barely). Love, G.”

    The Unforgiven star also left a romantic message to his wife, writing, “Morning lovely girl, thinking of you and the other little guys. Love G.”

    The undated notes were found scattered throughout the couple’s New Mexico home

    Handwritten notes to Betsy from Gene Hackman, displayed on a dark surface.

    Image credits: Santa Fe Police Department

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Handwritten notes to Betsy by Gene Hackman on a cluttered desk, surrounded by books and papers.

    Image credits: Santa Fe Police Department

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The notes revealed that Betsy left jigsaw puzzles for her husband to complete. 

    In one letter, the musician penned, “Hi G! Taking Zin to obedience class & the vet appt. See you back at home! There is a jigsaw puzzle on the table. xo B.”

    Police photos taken in the home show a collection of large completed puzzles piled on top of a table.

    She also left notes around the house detailing her daily activities. One of them stated that she had a yoga class at 12:30.

    “I am still alive. (But sometimes just barely). Love, G,” reads one of the letters

    Gene Hackman's handwritten note to wife Betsy, featuring personal reflections in cursive writing.

    Image credits: Santa Fe Police Department

    Betsy informed her husband in another letter about a “water leak” in their home and mentioned someone coming to “fix” it, but a water stain has rendered most of the note illegible.

    Gene and Betsy met in the 1980s while she was working part-time at a gym in California.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In 1991, the couple tied the knot after seven years of dating.

    Gene was previously married to Faye Maltese, with whom he had three children: Christopher, Elizabeth, and Leslie.

    The 95-year-old actor signed another note: “Love, what’s his name”

    Handwritten note from Gene Hackman to his wife Betsy, expressing thoughts and love on a white paper.

    Image credits: Santa Fe Police Department

    ADVERTISEMENT

    It’s believed Betsy took on the role of sole caregiver as her husband endured the debilitating effects of Alzheimer’s.

    Tom Allin, a longtime friend of Gene’s, said Betsy “was very protective” of the actor. She would set up games with his friends, look after his diet, and dilute his wine with soda water.

    Tom recalled his friend saying he would’ve been unable to survive “long ago” without Betsy.

    The letters reveal Betsy would leave jigsaw puzzles for her husband to complete

    Gene Hackman's handwritten note to wife Betsy on white paper with purple ink.

    Image credits: Santa Fe Police Department

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Handwritten note by Gene Hackman showing a personal message to his wife Betsy, written on white paper.

    Image credits: Santa Fe Police Department

    He shared the moment he knew Gene’s health was declining. As he told the New York Times, the couple had a tradition where he would cook dinner each year for Betsy’s birthday.

    In 2023, the musician came home expecting a meal, but Gene had forgotten their ritual.

    The photos of the letters were part of documents related to the investigation into the couple’s passing that police released on Tuesday (April 15).

    These documents were initially sealed by a temporary court order to protect the Hackman family’s privacy. However, they were later released after a court ruled that most of them constituted public record.

    In one of the letters, Gene apologized to Betsy for asking her to help cook her birthday dinner
    Handwritten note from Gene Hackman to wife Betsy, held by a person wearing black gloves.

    Image credits: Santa Fe Police Department

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Body cam footage showed that one of the couple’s dogs, a German Shepherd, was guarding Betsy’s body when officials arrived at the property.

    The pianist was found in the bathroom close to scattered thyroid medication pills, which were found to be unrelated to her passing. Gene’s body was discovered in the mudroom.

    Zinna, one of their dogs, was found lifeless inside a crate.

    Body cam footage showed one of their dogs was guarding Betsy’s body when police arrived

    Dog sitting beside a person with clothes piled on a chair, illustrating a scene at Gene Hackman's home.

    Image credits: Santa Fe Police Department

    Messy room with colorful blanket and framed art, related to Gene Hackman's notes found.

    Image credits: Santa Fe Police Department

    Betsy passed away from hantavirus pulmonary syndrome (HPS), a flu-like virus contracted via exposure to rodent droppings, urine, and saliva.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    HPS is a severe and potentially fatal disease that affects the lungs. According to the CDC, early symptoms can include fatigue, fever, dizziness, headaches, and muscle aches.

    Four to ten days after the initial phase of the illness, respiratory symptoms appear, which include coughing and shortness of breath.

    HPS is fatal in 38% of people who develop respiratory symptoms.

    Betsy and Gene met at a gym in California and married in 1991

    Elderly man and woman walking outside a car, highlighting Gene Hackman's connection to Betsy in a casual setting.

    Image credits: BACKGRID

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In her final days, Betsy seemingly mistook her HPS symptoms with COVID-19 symptoms. Analyzing her internet search history, investigators found that she had searched, “Can COVID cause dizziness?”

    On February 10, she also searched for “flu and nosebleeds” and “COVID nosebleeds.”

    Investigators reported that her research history showed “multiple searches related to flu and COVID symptoms.”

    Additionally, she sent an email to her massage therapist, sharing that Gene had taken a “covid test,” which came back negative, after experiencing “flu/cold-like symptoms.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    People were moved by the couple’s letters to each other

    Comment by Beth Sanders expressing sadness about Gene Hackman's handwritten notes to wife.

    “Commenter expresses sadness, referencing Gene Hackman's handwritten notes to wife Betsy.”

    Message expressing condolences for Gene Hackman’s family.

    Florence Richard Charles shares thoughts on a devastating loss, expressing heartbreak and the unpredictability of life.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    A comment by Linda Waite expressing sadness with emojis.

    Chelsea Geiger comments “I wish them peace” in response to Gene Hackman's notes discovery.

    Comment expressing sadness about a story's tragic ending and its preventability, related to Gene Hackman's notes to his wife.

    Comment from Theresa Colby expressing condolences with heart and rose emojis.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment saying 'So very sad 😢 Bless them both' with emojis, relating to Gene Hackman's handwritten notes.

    A tribute comment for Gene Hackman and Betsy, expressing deep admiration and lasting legacy.

    Comment expressing sentiment on Gene Hackman's handwritten notes to wife Betsy, conveying lasting love.

    Comment expressing sadness about a devoted couple, suggesting a sad ending.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Handwritten notes to Betsy found, highlighting loving communications lacking in many marriages.

    Handwritten notes by Gene Hackman to wife Betsy, expressing a heartfelt message of happiness together.

    Comment reflecting on Gene Hackman's touching notes to wife found at 95, highlighting their loving exchanges.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    25

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    25

    Open list comments

    1

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    slapdash1 avatar
    Slapdash1
    Slapdash1
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Füüück off with this death p**n bp! That's below even your low standards. What the actual fück?

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    slapdash1 avatar
    Slapdash1
    Slapdash1
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Füüück off with this death p**n bp! That's below even your low standards. What the actual fück?

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Animals
    Homepage
    Trending
    Animals
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Animals Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda