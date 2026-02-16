Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Robert Duvall’s Cause Of Death Explored As Actor Passes Away 10 Years After Major Health Rumor
Robert Duvall speaking into a microphone during an event, wearing a dark suit and light blue shirt against a black background.
Entertainment, Movies & tv

Robert Duvall’s Cause Of Death Explored As Actor Passes Away 10 Years After Major Health Rumor

pratik.handore Pratik Handore BoredPanda staff
0

10

0

ADVERTISEMENT

On February 15, 2026, Robert Duvall, widely considered one of the greatest actors, passed away.

Best known for his roles in The Godfather and Apocalypse Now, his acting career spanned seven decades, during which he received seven Academy Award nominations along with other accolades. 

His last major screen acting credit was the 2022 period mystery-thriller film The Pale Blue Eye. The 95-year-old Oscar winner’s wife confirmed his demise through social media but did not reveal any additional details.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • Robert Duvall passed away on February 15 at age 95, his wife confirmed through a statement.
    • The Oscar winner was earlier rumored to have suffered a stroke, but confirmed he remained in good health.
    • Duvall’s demise comes almost three months after the passing of one of his The Godfather co-stars.

    How did Robert Duvall pass away?

    Robert Duvall's Cause Of Death Explored As Actor Passes Away 10 Years After Major Health Rumor

    Image credits: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

    At the time of this writing, an exact reason for Duvall’s passing has not been confirmed. In a Facebook post, his wife, Luciana Pedraza, shared that the actor had “passed away peacefully at home.” 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Duvall reportedly resided in The Plains, Virginia, and had not been diagnosed with any medical conditions that could have caused his sudden demise. 

    According to reports from March 2016, the actor was rumored to be hiding a tragic health secret, with sources speculating he had suffered a stroke at the age of 85.  

    Robert Duvall's Cause Of Death Explored As Actor Passes Away 10 Years After Major Health Rumor

    Image credits: Robert Duvall/Facebook

    However, that same month, Duvall refuted these claims during an appearance on The Howard Stern show.

    He celebrated his 95th birthday on January 5, 2026, and just a month prior (on December 5, 2025), shared a video of himself exercising on Facebook.

    “I enjoy having a routine. Though I never went to the gym to get in shape for films,” he captioned the post, suggesting he was healthy. 

    What Robert Duvall’s wife said about his demise

    Robert Duvall's Cause Of Death Explored As Actor Passes Away 10 Years After Major Health Rumor

    Image credits: CBS/Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Duvall tied the knot with his fourth wife, Luciana Pedraza, in 2005. He did not have any children despite being married four times. 

    Pedraza confirmed Duvall’s passing in a statement, where she thanked the late actor’s fans for their “years of support.” 

    She also wrote, “Yesterday we said goodbye to my beloved husband, cherished friend, and one of the greatest actors of our time. Bob passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by love and comfort.

    “To the world, he was an Academy Award-winning actor, a director, a storyteller. To me, he was simply everything. His passion for his craft was matched only by his deep love for characters, a great meal, and holding court,” Pedraza added. 

    Robert Duvall’s The Godfather co-star passed away months before him

    Robert Duvall's Cause Of Death Explored As Actor Passes Away 10 Years After Major Health Rumor

    Image credits: CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images

    One of Duvall’s most memorable performances came as Tom Hagen, the consigliere and lawyer of the Corleone crime family in 1972’s The Godfather and its 1974 sequel. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In the franchise, Duvall shared screen space with actress Diane Keaton, who played Kay Adams, the love interest of Michael Corleone. However, Keaton passed away roughly three months before her co-star, on October 11, 2025. 

    After a period of declining health, she was admitted to Saint John’s Health Center in California, where she took her last breath. Keaton was 79 years old, and bacterial pneumonia was later confirmed to be the official cause of her demise. 

    Like Duvall, she was also an Academy Award winner and had an illustrious career spanning more than five decades.

    The Godfather is streaming on Paramount+. 

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    10

    0

    10

    0

    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about Entertainment
    Homepage
    Trending
    Entertainment
    Homepage
    Next in Entertainment
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT