Robert Duvall’s Cause Of Death Explored As Actor Passes Away 10 Years After Major Health Rumor

On February 15, 2026, Robert Duvall, widely considered one of the greatest actors, passed away.

Best known for his roles in The Godfather and Apocalypse Now, his acting career spanned seven decades, during which he received seven Academy Award nominations along with other accolades.

His last major screen acting credit was the 2022 period mystery-thriller film The Pale Blue Eye. The 95-year-old Oscar winner’s wife confirmed his demise through social media but did not reveal any additional details.

How did Robert Duvall pass away?

Image credits: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

At the time of this writing, an exact reason for Duvall’s passing has not been confirmed. In a Facebook post, his wife, Luciana Pedraza, shared that the actor had “passed away peacefully at home.”

Duvall reportedly resided in The Plains, Virginia, and had not been diagnosed with any medical conditions that could have caused his sudden demise.

According to reports from March 2016, the actor was rumored to be hiding a tragic health secret, with sources speculating he had suffered a stroke at the age of 85.

Image credits: Robert Duvall/Facebook

However, that same month, Duvall refuted these claims during an appearance on The Howard Stern show.

He celebrated his 95th birthday on January 5, 2026, and just a month prior (on December 5, 2025), shared a video of himself exercising on Facebook.

“I enjoy having a routine. Though I never went to the gym to get in shape for films,” he captioned the post, suggesting he was healthy.

What Robert Duvall’s wife said about his demise

Image credits: CBS/Getty Images

Duvall tied the knot with his fourth wife, Luciana Pedraza, in 2005. He did not have any children despite being married four times.

Pedraza confirmed Duvall’s passing in a statement, where she thanked the late actor’s fans for their “years of support.”

She also wrote, “Yesterday we said goodbye to my beloved husband, cherished friend, and one of the greatest actors of our time. Bob passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by love and comfort.

“To the world, he was an Academy Award-winning actor, a director, a storyteller. To me, he was simply everything. His passion for his craft was matched only by his deep love for characters, a great meal, and holding court,” Pedraza added.

Robert Duvall’s The Godfather co-star passed away months before him

Image credits: CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images

One of Duvall’s most memorable performances came as Tom Hagen, the consigliere and lawyer of the Corleone crime family in 1972’s The Godfather and its 1974 sequel.

In the franchise, Duvall shared screen space with actress Diane Keaton, who played Kay Adams, the love interest of Michael Corleone. However, Keaton passed away roughly three months before her co-star, on October 11, 2025.

After a period of declining health, she was admitted to Saint John’s Health Center in California, where she took her last breath. Keaton was 79 years old, and bacterial pneumonia was later confirmed to be the official cause of her demise.

Like Duvall, she was also an Academy Award winner and had an illustrious career spanning more than five decades.

