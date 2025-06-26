116 Ridiculous Pics From The Past That Would Never Fly Today (New Pics)
Alcohol, cannabis, morphine, chloroform, and other skillfully combined ingredients. It sounds like a recipe for disaster. Or the toxicology report from a coroner. But no. It’s neither. What you just read was once the concoction that people casually consumed to treat a cough back in the day.
It’s just one of many strange and somewhat ridiculous norms once held in high regard. And the “receipts” for them can be found on a page aptly called Old School Ridiculous. The online community has more than 159,000 members who are there to laugh at the past. And while some of the history posts are no laughing matter, many of them are so ludicrous that it is genuinely laughable.
Bored Panda has put together a list of the most bizarre pictures from the page. So keep scrolling and be prepared to be blown away by the things that humanity once found quite normal, but in reality, show just how far we’ve come.
A Sign In A Hotel Room Warns The Occupant That Snoring Is Forbidden, 1926
Nowadays, you'd go to jail for possessing cough syrup ingredients from way back when. But more than a hundred years ago, cough syrups were unregulated, so "mixologists" could put pretty much anything in them. And they did.
From opiates to cannabis, and even chloroform, people were going to great lengths to soothe that irritating cough or bad chest. Even babies weren't spared. It was seen as quite normal to feed them (highly) questionable things to help with their infant ailments.
Joan Trumpauer Mulholland Was Arrested For Protesting In 1961. She Was Tested For Mental Illness Because Law Enforcement Couldn’t Think Why A White Woman Would Want Civil Rights
The Ingredients On "One Night Cough Syrup"
“A number of other ingredients”. Which may or may not be better or worse for you than the active ingredients listed.
Teething pain, for example, required a good dose of “laudanum,” which is just another name for a little bit of opium in cough syrup. While a bout of diarrhea was "easily cured" with morphine-laced syrup. That's because constipation is a side effect of opiates.
But before you judge, remember that those who came before us knew no better.
Now That's Just Mean. Old Lead Industry Advertisement
Lola, A Romantic Comedy From 1970
Pull My Hair And See
Wow. That’s just…disturbing in pretty much every way.
Back then, it wasn't the law to state the ingredients on a bottle or box of medicine. It was only in 1906, that Congress passed the Pure Food and Drug Act, which required manufacturers to disclose the ingredients in their products, notes Healthline. And thankfully, more legislation and regulation followed.
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) only outlawed the use of chloroform in medications in 1976, when research revealed just how dangerous it can be. But before then, it was widely used in cough medicine, as well as an anesthetic.
And in case you're wondering, yes, chloroform is that stuff we see used in movies. When the bad guy puts some on a rag and holds it over the mouth of an unsuspecting victim to make them lose consciousness.
Mister Merry’s Play Lighter
Whiskey Vending Machine, 1960
Creepy Love's Baby Soft Advertisement From 1975
But the historical naivety didn't stop at medicine, as this list of ridiculous photos proves. The most immoral acts were considered peachy. Yet many could land you in prison nowadays.
Old men thought nothing of marrying a very young girl. And while that practice hasn't been fully scrapped (child marriage is still legal in some U.S. states and certain countries around the world), we have come a long way in fighting it.
AIDS, The Homosexual Disease Threatening American Families. 1983
A Cartoon About A Hypothetical "Pocket Telephone," From 1919
The Sunpod Was Used So You Could Go To The Beach And Not Get Bothered When You Tan, 1982
Many in the LGBTQ community are still fighting for their rights after a long history of discrimination and mistreatment. Quite a few pics here show the blatant hatred for them. Take this Moral Majority Report, for example. It claims that “Homosexual Diseases Threaten American Families.”
It was only in 1962 that American states started decriminalizing same-sex activity. It began with Illinois, and others very slowly followed suit. But according to the international LGBTIQ lobby group, ILGA, one-third of the world continues to criminalise consensual same-sex sexual acts.
The Shirt Suit Supreme, 1972
Teenagers Weekly 1963
For Smokers-In-Bed
As we look back on history in shock at some of the ridiculousness of it all, we shouldn't be too surprised if future generations do the same to us. Pictures detailing sexism, discrimination, abortion laws, racism and capitalism are among the things that might make it onto a list like this in decades to come.
While humanity has come a long way, there is no doubt that there's still a lot of work to be done...
Never Forgot This Proactive Ad From When I Was A Kid
1975 Patons Knitting Pattern, For Larger Sized Woman
Oh my dear Lord, they are HUGE! Look away! Oh, the humanity!
Household Hint From An Old Magazine
Man Protesting Against The Sale Of Dresses That Fail To Cover The Knees When Seated - 1962
Hard To Top This One…
The Michelin Band Performs At The Opening Of The Michelin Hour Radio Program, 1928
Ah, Simpler Times
Thank Goodness We Don't Have Sexist Ads From The 20s To 50s Anymore, Because This Is Just Silly 💀
Prank My Great Grandpa’s Friends Played On Him In The 70’s
Menswear From The Jc Penney Catalog, 1970
The Guy Who's Got A Girl In Every City. Delta Airlines Ad, 1973
Hefty Girls Wanted For Police Force (Must Be Fairly Good Looking). London Metropolitan Police, 1930s
Who Remembers People Smoking In The Malls Back In The 1980’s ?!
A Friend Sent Me One Of These Ads & I Thought It Was Some Sort Of Parody/Joke. Sadly, No
William Van Alen, Architect Of The Chrysler Building, Dressed As The Chrysler Building At The Society Of Beaux Arts Architects Ball
Children Dressed As Billiard Balls
Liberace Takes A Bubble Bath, 1978
Defense Shoes To Protect Young Girl From Street Romeos
Old School Racist
A Union Officer Being Silly 1860-65
The Protection Ball
My Grandfather’s Signature Pose In Photos, Took His Resemblance To A Certain Dictator A Little Too Seriously
Sugar Information, Inc., 1964
The 70s Were A Wild Time
This Was A Size 20 In 1965. Look At This Plus-Sized Heifer!
Women Are Especially Susceptible, Doctors Say... To Troubles Caused By Harsh Toilet Tissue. Scott, 1930
In 1936, The "Dog Sack" Was Invented To Keep Cars Clean While Traveling With Pets
This Doctors Kit For Blowing Tobacco Smoke Up Your Butt As A Medical Treatment From 1774
In the 18th century, tobacco smoke enemas became a legitimate treatment for headaches, respiratory failure, colds, hernias, and those "who give the appearance of death." Soon tobacco smoke enemas were used for treating typhoid fever and even cholera outbreaks, during the “stage of collapse” and death. Before bellows were included in the resuscitation kit, a simple tube from the mouth was used.
The results could be disastrous to the tobacco smoke blower. If the practitioner inadvertently inhaled (instead of blew) during a coughing spell, diarrhea particles containing cholera could be aspirated and swallowed. The practitioner’s demise would often result. The introduction of bellows and a variety of rectal tubes to the process spared practitioners from this horrible fate, and for a time tobacco enemas were regarded as a mainstream treatment for a wide variety of maladies.
72m Marries 22f Step-Granddaughter. 1907
Was This A Cojmon Way To Dress Your Bridesmaids Back In The Day?
"For Men Of Action" Zipper Front Underwear, 1969
Let Gert Jonnys Introduce You To The Psychotic World Of 1970s Swedish Dance Music
Should A Woman Work Before Marriage? (1963)
Ella Fitzgerald Arrested After Singing To An Integrated Audience In 1955
A Couple On An Airplane Smoking A Cigarette (1960’s)
God, The Rod, And Your Child's Bod. By Larry Tomczak, 1982
Still From The 1962 Movie Lolita. It Was Camp Q In The Book The Movie Is Based On
How Else Are You Going To Snag A Husband?
~1947 Lone Ranger Atomic Bomb Ring That Contained Radioactive Polonium-210 In A Spinthariscope. Distributed By Kix Cereal, In Exchange For 15 Cents And A Box Top
The “Change Daily Girl”
Paparazzi Take Pictures Of Bill Clinton's Cat Named Socks, 1992
A Disguised Secret Witness Testifies In A Courtroom On A Drug Case. Washington, 1952
A Dangerous Playground From The 70s
1990: No Joy In Gay, W. Va
Can You Even Imagine? Northwest Airlines Organist, 1959
Old Gold Cigarette Ad I Found In The Walls Of A House I'm Renovating. Probably From The Late 20s Or 30s
The Sausage Queen, 1955
Hmm Yes, Blow Smoke In Her Face
The Message Is Perfectly Simple
Full-Face Swimming Mask Helped Protect Women's Skin From The Sun, 1920s
Miss Correct Posture Winners, Chicago Chiropractic Convention, May 1956. Contestants Were Typically Judged On Beauty And Poise, Posture, And X-Rays To Evaluate Their Spinal Structure
I Never Knew That Pickles Are A Gateway D**g?
This Ad In A 1968 Life Magazine
1927 Joke Book
Crazy this was once in a kids school library.
The N**ple Bra
1911 Pic Found On Chronophoto
Camel Urges You To Smoke 5 Cigarettes With Dinner To Cleanse Your Palate
Teenagers' Marriage Criteria From Progressive Farmer October 1955
Memorizing Your Keys In Typing Class (1960s)
It's Leap-Year Girls!
Pediatric Cough Remedy
My mother made this in the early ‘70s for me and my sister. My sister would fake a cough to get more.
1976. I Was Alive In 1976
For The Modern Woman’s “Face”
Liberace 1971
Tim Allen's Mugshot When He Was Arrested In 1978 After Walking Into Kalamazoo Airport With 650 Grams Of C**aine
1918 Flu Epidemic Campaign Poster
Ku Klux Kindness! Atlanta Journal Constitution 1948-12-23
The 1903 Mugshot Of Bertha Liebbeke, A Woman Who Would Approach Wealthy Men In Crowds And Pretend To Faint In Their Arms — Then Would Relieve Them Of All The Valuables In Their Pockets
How To Dress A Rabbit Without A Knife. From The Us Air Force Survival Training Manual
His And Hers Gear Shifter
Children Playing With A Toy Guillotine, France (1959)
Book Found In The Garage - Achieving The Impossible
My Children Were Ashamed Of Me…
McDonald's, 1987
Propaganda Against Swing/Jazz Dancing [1920s]
It's Not A Party, Until The Bugle Comes Out
Truly Awful And Offensive Tshirt
Stunningly Racist Photo Stand-In, Lion Country Safari, Florida, Circa 1983
Coors Defines Sexy In The 70s
Ribs In A Can (Armour, 1963)
Just A Child Playing With Small Alligators, Los Angeles, 1910s
Protect Our Husbands From The Wiles Of The 'Sea Vamps'
Hawaiian Shark Stick, 1982
“DO NOT BLEED!” Right, I’ll just turn off blood circulation while I try to push this stick in the shark’s eye.