Alcohol, cannabis, morphine, chloroform, and other skillfully combined ingredients. It sounds like a recipe for disaster. Or the toxicology report from a coroner. But no. It’s neither. What you just read was once the concoction that people casually consumed to treat a cough back in the day.

It’s just one of many strange and somewhat ridiculous norms once held in high regard. And the “receipts” for them can be found on a page aptly called Old School Ridiculous. The online community has more than 159,000 members who are there to laugh at the past. And while some of the history posts are no laughing matter, many of them are so ludicrous that it is genuinely laughable.

Bored Panda has put together a list of the most bizarre pictures from the page. So keep scrolling and be prepared to be blown away by the things that humanity once found quite normal, but in reality, show just how far we’ve come.