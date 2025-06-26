ADVERTISEMENT

Alcohol, cannabis, morphine, chloroform, and other skillfully combined ingredients. It sounds like a recipe for disaster. Or the toxicology report from a coroner. But no. It’s neither. What you just read was once the concoction that people casually consumed to treat a cough back in the day.

It’s just one of many strange and somewhat ridiculous norms once held in high regard. And the “receipts” for them can be found on a page aptly called Old School Ridiculous. The online community has more than 159,000 members who are there to laugh at the past. And while some of the history posts are no laughing matter, many of them are so ludicrous that it is genuinely laughable.

Bored Panda has put together a list of the most bizarre pictures from the page. So keep scrolling and be prepared to be blown away by the things that humanity once found quite normal, but in reality, show just how far we’ve come.

#1

A Sign In A Hotel Room Warns The Occupant That Snoring Is Forbidden, 1926

Black and white photo of a man in bed reading a vintage sign about snoring rules, a ridiculous pic from the past.

Ebonystealth Report

Nowadays, you'd go to jail for possessing cough syrup ingredients from way back when. But more than a hundred years ago, cough syrups were unregulated, so "mixologists" could put pretty much anything in them. And they did.

From opiates to cannabis, and even chloroform, people were going to great lengths to soothe that irritating cough or bad chest. Even babies weren't spared. It was seen as quite normal to feed them (highly) questionable things to help with their infant ailments.
    #2

    Joan Trumpauer Mulholland Was Arrested For Protesting In 1961. She Was Tested For Mental Illness Because Law Enforcement Couldn’t Think Why A White Woman Would Want Civil Rights

    Vintage black and white mugshot of a young woman with a flower pinned to her checkered dress, a ridiculous pic from the past.

    jeremykunayak Report

    #3

    The Ingredients On "One Night Cough Syrup"

    Vintage cough syrup label listing cannabis, chloroform, and morphia, a ridiculous pic from the past that would never fly today.

    Ebonystealth Report

    toothlessfeline avatar
    Toothless Feline
    Toothless Feline
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    “A number of other ingredients”. Which may or may not be better or worse for you than the active ingredients listed.

    Teething pain, for example, required a good dose of “laudanum,” which is just another name for a little bit of opium in cough syrup. While a bout of diarrhea was "easily cured" with morphine-laced syrup. That's because constipation is a side effect of opiates.

    But before you judge, remember that those who came before us knew no better.
    #4

    Now That's Just Mean. Old Lead Industry Advertisement

    Vintage black and white photo of a lead miner with helmet and donkey, illustrating ridiculous pics from the past.

    Vin_du_toilette Report

    #5

    Lola, A Romantic Comedy From 1970

    Vintage movie poster depicting a young woman and older man in a relationship, highlighting ridiculous pics from the past.

    Sinfestival Report

    hlosin10 avatar
    LiuLiu
    LiuLiu
    Community Member
    Premium     32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    how was that okay then, yes I know it was base on Lolita

    #6

    Pull My Hair And See

    Vintage ad showing a child promoting laxative tablets with a playful expression from ridiculous pics of the past.

    RublesJones1 Report

    Back then, it wasn't the law to state the ingredients on a bottle or box of medicine. It was only in 1906, that Congress passed the Pure Food and Drug Act, which required manufacturers to disclose the ingredients in their products, notes Healthline. And thankfully, more legislation and regulation followed.

    The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) only outlawed the use of chloroform in medications in 1976, when research revealed just how dangerous it can be. But before then, it was widely used in cough medicine, as well as an anesthetic.

    And in case you're wondering, yes, chloroform is that stuff we see used in movies. When the bad guy puts some on a rag and holds it over the mouth of an unsuspecting victim to make them lose consciousness.
    #7

    Mister Merry’s Play Lighter

    Vintage play lighter toy set with bubble gum cigarettes, showcasing ridiculous pics from the past that would never fly today.

    Great-Committee8425 Report

    #8

    Whiskey Vending Machine, 1960

    Woman using a vintage whisky vending machine, showcasing a ridiculous pic from the past that would never fly today.

    colonelanthrax Report

    #9

    Creepy Love's Baby Soft Advertisement From 1975

    Vintage Love’s Baby Soft ad featuring a young woman with curly hair holding a teddy bear, a ridiculous pic from the past.

    Ebonystealth Report

    But the historical naivety didn't stop at medicine, as this list of ridiculous photos proves. The most immoral acts were considered peachy. Yet many could land you in prison nowadays.

    Old men thought nothing of marrying a very young girl. And while that practice hasn't been fully scrapped (child marriage is still legal in some U.S. states and certain countries around the world), we have come a long way in fighting it.
    #10

    AIDS, The Homosexual Disease Threatening American Families. 1983

    Moral Majority Report cover from 1983 with misleading AIDS headline showing masked family, reflecting ridiculous past pics.

    Vin_du_toilette Report

    #11

    A Cartoon About A Hypothetical "Pocket Telephone," From 1919

    Vintage comic illustrating awkward moments caused by imagined pocket telephones ringing in various situations.

    The_Persian_Cat Report

    #12

    The Sunpod Was Used So You Could Go To The Beach And Not Get Bothered When You Tan, 1982

    Woman in a bikini lying in a portable sun tanning bed with a transparent dome outdoors in a grassy area, vintage photo.

    jeremykunayak Report

    hlosin10 avatar
    LiuLiu
    LiuLiu
    Community Member
    Premium     30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    showing what getting skin cancer looks like in action

    Many in the LGBTQ community are still fighting for their rights after a long history of discrimination and mistreatment. Quite a few pics here show the blatant hatred for them. Take this Moral Majority Report, for example. It claims that “Homosexual Diseases Threaten American Families.”

    It was only in 1962 that American states started decriminalizing same-sex activity. It began with Illinois, and others very slowly followed suit. But according to the international LGBTIQ lobby group, ILGA, one-third of the world continues to criminalise consensual same-sex sexual acts.

    #13

    The Shirt Suit Supreme, 1972

    Three men modeling ridiculous vintage shirt suits with removable ruffles, a ridiculous pic from the past that would never fly today.

    notbob1959 Report

    #14

    Teenagers Weekly 1963

    Vintage magazine cover showing two people in knitted ski masks and sweaters holding ski poles, highlighting ridiculous pics from the past.

    Vin_du_toilette Report

    hlosin10 avatar
    LiuLiu
    LiuLiu
    Community Member
    Premium     24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am sure teenagers would wear those - NOT!

    #15

    For Smokers-In-Bed

    Vintage ad showing a smoker's robot device designed to collect cigarette ash in bed from ridiculous pics of the past.

    HoneyRush Report

    As we look back on history in shock at some of the ridiculousness of it all, we shouldn't be too surprised if future generations do the same to us. Pictures detailing sexism, discrimination, abortion laws, racism and capitalism are among the things that might make it onto a list like this in decades to come.

    While humanity has come a long way, there is no doubt that there's still a lot of work to be done...
    #16

    Daytona Beach, Fl 1985

    Black and white beach scene from the past with people sunbathing and a woman holding a warning sign.

    jeremykunayak Report

    #17

    Never Forgot This Proactive Ad From When I Was A Kid

    Vintage skincare ad with Proactiv acne treatment products and controversial text about boyfriends and acne.

    Hour-Bison765 Report

    #18

    1975 Patons Knitting Pattern, For Larger Sized Woman

    Two women wearing vintage yellow knitwear featured in a ridiculous pic from the past that would never fly today.

    Ebonystealth Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh my dear Lord, they are HUGE! Look away! Oh, the humanity!

    #19

    Household Hint From An Old Magazine

    Hand placing an old flashlight battery in a fireplace with colorful flames from burning metals, vintage ridiculous pic.

    thegree2112 Report

    #20

    Man Protesting Against The Sale Of Dresses That Fail To Cover The Knees When Seated - 1962

    Man holding a vintage protest sign about modest apparel, representing ridiculous pics from the past that would never fly today.

    jeremykunayak Report

    #21

    Hard To Top This One…

    Vintage advertisement showcasing the Love Rug with fur-like textures and patterns from jaguar, lynx, and mink options.

    reddit.com Report

    #22

    The Michelin Band Performs At The Opening Of The Michelin Hour Radio Program, 1928

    Vintage band dressed in unusual padded costumes performing with instruments in a ridiculous pic from the past.

    Quick_Presentation11 Report

    #23

    Ah, Simpler Times

    Man taping a vintage sign about airplane glue restrictions, reflecting past regulations that would not fly today.

    jeremykunayak Report

    #24

    Thank Goodness We Don't Have Sexist Ads From The 20s To 50s Anymore, Because This Is Just Silly 💀

    Vintage ad showing a man relaxing with breakfast in bed and a woman serving him, highlighting ridiculous pics from the past.

    09997512 Report

    #25

    Prank My Great Grandpa’s Friends Played On Him In The 70’s

    Sign for a 1976 halfway house rehabilitation center for alcoholics, drug addicts, and gays, from ridiculous pics of the past.

    shiloh666 Report

    #26

    Menswear From The Jc Penney Catalog, 1970

    Four men in 1970s vintage fashion with plaid and patterned bell-bottom pants, showcasing ridiculous past style trends.

    jenn_knits_again Report

    #27

    The Guy Who's Got A Girl In Every City. Delta Airlines Ad, 1973

    Vintage Delta Airlines military standby ad featuring women from different cities, illustrating ridiculous pics from the past travel culture.

    ExtremeInsert Report

    hlosin10 avatar
    LiuLiu
    LiuLiu
    Community Member
    Premium     20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I really really hope this is a parody

    #28

    Sally Simkin’s Is As Thicc As A Dump Truck…

    Vintage advertisement showing two girls, one eating candy and the other enjoying Life Savers, illustrating ridiculous pics from the past.

    SweatyMess808 Report

    #29

    Hefty Girls Wanted For Police Force (Must Be Fairly Good Looking). London Metropolitan Police, 1930s

    Vintage police recruitment ad seeking hefty girls, highlighting outdated gender roles in historic ridiculous pics from the past.

    Vin_du_toilette Report

    #30

    Who Remembers People Smoking In The Malls Back In The 1980’s ?!

    Three older women sitting on a bench in a mall, one smoking, showcasing a ridiculous pic from the past.

    ComplexWrangler1346 Report

    #31

    A Friend Sent Me One Of These Ads & I Thought It Was Some Sort Of Parody/Joke. Sadly, No

    Vintage Chubby shop ads showcasing chubby-size clothes for girls and teens in retro back-to-school fashion styles.

    msables Report

    #32

    William Van Alen, Architect Of The Chrysler Building, Dressed As The Chrysler Building At The Society Of Beaux Arts Architects Ball

    Black and white vintage photo of a man and woman in ridiculous costumes from the past that would never fly today.

    Ebonystealth Report

    #33

    Children Dressed As Billiard Balls

    Vintage Russian family dressed as billiard balls and a pool table, showcasing ridiculous pics from the past that would never fly today.

    BurstingSunshine Report

    #34

    Liberace Takes A Bubble Bath, 1978

    Man enjoying bubble bath in extravagant vintage bathroom with gold decor and mirrors, a ridiculous pic from the past.

    Transverse_City Report

    hlosin10 avatar
    LiuLiu
    LiuLiu
    Community Member
    Premium     18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    looks like he is in the Cheeto in chiefs tub

    #35

    Defense Shoes To Protect Young Girl From Street Romeos

    Shoes with spurs for protection, designed to defend women by delivering swift kicks, a ridiculous vintage fashion concept.

    Ebonystealth Report

    #36

    Old School Racist

    Vintage Japanese hunting license from 1941 with a skunk illustration and a Pearl Harbor reminder stamp.

    Hotchi_Motchi Report

    hlosin10 avatar
    LiuLiu
    LiuLiu
    Community Member
    Premium     16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    and this is just one reason why racism persists in the good ole U.S. of A.

    #37

    A Union Officer Being Silly 1860-65

    Vintage black and white photo of a man making a silly face in a ridiculous pic from the past that would never fly today.

    CryptographerKey2847 Report

    #38

    The Protection Ball

    Vintage safety tip showing a child and a sponge-rubber ball on a car dashboard from ridiculous pics past.

    Ebonystealth Report

    #39

    My Grandfather’s Signature Pose In Photos, Took His Resemblance To A Certain Dictator A Little Too Seriously

    Three people on a couch in a vintage living room, captured in one of the ridiculous pics from the past that would never fly today.

    YourMothersButtox Report

    #40

    Sugar Information, Inc., 1964

    Vintage roller-skating girl in torn shorts with retro sugar ad, example of ridiculous pics from the past that would never fly today.

    jeremykunayak Report

    #41

    The 70s Were A Wild Time

    Man in vintage outfit leaning against van with humorous spare tire cover, a ridiculous pic from the past that would never fly today

    Bamm83 Report

    hlosin10 avatar
    LiuLiu
    LiuLiu
    Community Member
    Premium     15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    never okay and a a really good way to never ever meet a woman

    #42

    This Was A Size 20 In 1965. Look At This Plus-Sized Heifer!

    Vintage black and white lingerie ad showing a woman in a girdle, illustrating ridiculous pics from the past.

    reddit.com Report

    #43

    Women Are Especially Susceptible, Doctors Say... To Troubles Caused By Harsh Toilet Tissue. Scott, 1930

    Vintage ad warning about harsh toilet tissue causing health issues for women, illustrating ridiculous pics from the past.

    jeremykunayak Report

    #44

    In 1936, The "Dog Sack" Was Invented To Keep Cars Clean While Traveling With Pets

    Vintage illustration of a man driving a car with a dog in a canvas sack hanging outside, a ridiculous pic from the past.

    Ebonystealth Report

    #45

    This Doctors Kit For Blowing Tobacco Smoke Up Your Butt As A Medical Treatment From 1774

    Antique medical kit with old-fashioned tools and accessories, a ridiculous pic from the past that would never fly today.

    In the 18th century, tobacco smoke enemas became a legitimate treatment for headaches, respiratory failure, colds, hernias, and those "who give the appearance of death." Soon tobacco smoke enemas were used for treating typhoid fever and even cholera outbreaks, during the “stage of collapse” and death. Before bellows were included in the resuscitation kit, a simple tube from the mouth was used.

    The results could be disastrous to the tobacco smoke blower. If the practitioner inadvertently inhaled (instead of blew) during a coughing spell, diarrhea particles containing cholera could be aspirated and swallowed. The practitioner’s demise would often result. The introduction of bellows and a variety of rectal tubes to the process spared practitioners from this horrible fate, and for a time tobacco enemas were regarded as a mainstream treatment for a wide variety of maladies.

    Vin_du_toilette Report

    #46

    72m Marries 22f Step-Granddaughter. 1907

    Old newspaper clipping showing a ridiculous past marriage scenario from vintage Nebraska, illustrating outdated social norms.

    theclosetenby Report

    #47

    Was This A Cojmon Way To Dress Your Bridesmaids Back In The Day?

    Vintage wedding photo showing bride in white and bridesmaids in matching floral dresses and hats, reflecting past ridiculous pics.

    sutsyudge Report

    #48

    "For Men Of Action" Zipper Front Underwear, 1969

    Vintage black and white ad for men’s briefwear with zipper front, promoting ridiculous past fashion trends.

    Careless_Spring_6764 Report

    #49

    Let Gert Jonnys Introduce You To The Psychotic World Of 1970s Swedish Dance Music

    Four men in matching retro pink and green outfits posing for a vintage ridiculous pics from the past photo.

    CpGrover Report

    #50

    Should A Woman Work Before Marriage? (1963)

    Black and white vintage newspaper clipping questioning if women should work before marriage with photos and opinions from people.

    jb4647 Report

    #51

    Ella Fitzgerald Arrested After Singing To An Integrated Audience In 1955

    Two women in vintage dresses and fur shawls sitting on a bench in a classic setting, showcasing past fashion styles.

    jeremykunayak Report

    #52

    A Couple On An Airplane Smoking A Cigarette (1960’s)

    Couple smoking cigars relaxed on airplane seats in a vintage photo showing past habits that would never fly today.

    ComplexWrangler1346 Report

    #53

    God, The Rod, And Your Child's Bod. By Larry Tomczak, 1982

    Child eating cookies from a large jar on a vintage book cover, illustrating ridiculous pics from the past that would never fly today.

    muskyraconteur Report

    #54

    Still From The 1962 Movie Lolita. It Was Camp Q In The Book The Movie Is Based On

    Black and white photo of a vintage car and people on horses passing a Camp Climax sign, illustrating ridiculous pics from the past.

    notbob1959 Report

    #55

    How Else Are You Going To Snag A Husband?

    Vintage office photo showing a woman at a typewriter surrounded by men, illustrating ridiculous past workplace norms.

    Hotchi_Motchi Report

    #56

    ~1947 Lone Ranger Atomic Bomb Ring That Contained Radioactive Polonium-210 In A Spinthariscope. Distributed By Kix Cereal, In Exchange For 15 Cents And A Box Top

    Vintage brass ring shaped like a bullet with a red plastic tip, showcasing a ridiculous pic from the past.

    TheoreticallyDog Report

    #57

    The “Change Daily Girl”

    Vintage ad promoting clean undies every morning, highlighting daily hygiene routines from ridiculous pics of the past.

    coldharshlight Report

    #58

    Paparazzi Take Pictures Of Bill Clinton's Cat Named Socks, 1992

    Photographers capturing candid shots of a cat outdoors, showcasing vintage photography and ridiculous pics from the past.

    lampoluza Report

    #59

    A Disguised Secret Witness Testifies In A Courtroom On A Drug Case. Washington, 1952

    Black and white photo showing a person with a ghost costume in a formal setting, one of the ridiculous pics from the past.

    lampoluza Report

    #60

    A Dangerous Playground From The 70s

    Child sliding down a tall vintage playground slide in a grassy field, one of the ridiculous pics from the past.

    Dull_Ad8495 Report

    #61

    1990: No Joy In Gay, W. Va

    Newspaper clipping about changing the town name of Gay, West Virginia, reflecting on shifting word meanings in ridiculous pics from the past.

    MinnesotaArchive Report

    hlosin10 avatar
    LiuLiu
    LiuLiu
    Community Member
    Premium     9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    not a bad idea, saves having to replace the sign all of the time - that would be a coveted sign

    #62

    Can You Even Imagine? Northwest Airlines Organist, 1959

    Woman playing organ on a bus while passengers sit and listen, capturing a ridiculous pic from the past not seen today.

    Slow-moving-sloth Report

    hlosin10 avatar
    LiuLiu
    LiuLiu
    Community Member
    Premium     9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    passengers do not look happy - I am jealous of the seat size

    #63

    Old Gold Cigarette Ad I Found In The Walls Of A House I'm Renovating. Probably From The Late 20s Or 30s

    Vintage Old Gold cigarette ad poster featuring a woman’s portrait with promotional health claims, a ridiculous past pic.

    ZachP13 Report

    #64

    The Sausage Queen, 1955

    Woman wearing a vintage costume decorated with sausages, an example of ridiculous pics from the past that would never fly today

    lampoluza Report

    #65

    Hmm Yes, Blow Smoke In Her Face

    Vintage smoking advertisement showing a man blowing smoke in a woman's face, illustrating ridiculous pics from the past.

    bearf**ker_jerome Report

    #66

    The Message Is Perfectly Simple

    Vintage weight loss ad featuring women in figure-conscious fashion promoting Slim-Mint appetite control gum from the past.

    nautical1776 Report

    #67

    Full-Face Swimming Mask Helped Protect Women's Skin From The Sun, 1920s

    Vintage black and white photo of a woman in an old-fashioned swimming mask, a ridiculous pic from the past.

    tucci007 Report

    #68

    Miss Correct Posture Winners, Chicago Chiropractic Convention, May 1956. Contestants Were Typically Judged On Beauty And Poise, Posture, And X-Rays To Evaluate Their Spinal Structure

    Three women in vintage outfits holding trophies stand in front of large X-ray images, showing ridiculous pics from the past.

    Ebonystealth Report

    #69

    I Never Knew That Pickles Are A Gateway D**g?

    Vintage black and white temperance cartoon showing a mother and son on porch steps labeled with addictive items.

    shamwowj Report

    #70

    This Ad In A 1968 Life Magazine

    Black and white vintage photo of a man with a censored face, illustrating a ridiculous pic from the past that would never fly today.

    gonicskoller Report

    #71

    1927 Joke Book

    Open vintage book page showing outdated racist jokes and language, reflecting past social attitudes in history.

    Crazy this was once in a kids school library.

    HandSoloGaming Report

    #72

    The N**ple Bra

    Vintage ad showing a woman wearing a provocative no-bra-look bra from a collection of ridiculous pics from the past.

    Ebonystealth Report

    #73

    1911 Pic Found On Chronophoto

    Old black and white photo showing a person working on a telephone pole with many tangled wires, ridiculous pics from the past.

    clover6818 Report

    #74

    Camel Urges You To Smoke 5 Cigarettes With Dinner To Cleanse Your Palate

    Vintage 1940s Thanksgiving ad showing a turkey dinner paired with Camel cigarettes for digestion, a ridiculous past practice.

    jellymouthsman Report

    #75

    Teenagers' Marriage Criteria From Progressive Farmer October 1955

    Vintage magazine page featuring quirky portraits and descriptions of teens, highlighting ridiculous pics from the past that wouldn’t fly today.

    SnakeyBby Report

    #76

    Memorizing Your Keys In Typing Class (1960s)

    Black and white photo of students with face shields typing on typewriters in a vintage classroom setting, a ridiculous pic from the past.

    Ebonystealth Report

    #77

    It's Leap-Year Girls!

    Vintage cartoon showing a woman holding a ball and chain offering donuts to a man with the main SEO keyword ridiculous pics from the past.

    SongRevolutionary992 Report

    #78

    Pediatric Cough Remedy

    Handwritten 1967 prescription for cough remedy with whisky, lemon juice, and honey shown on old paper.

    mollygk Report

    toothlessfeline avatar
    Toothless Feline
    Toothless Feline
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My mother made this in the early ‘70s for me and my sister. My sister would fake a cough to get more.

    #79

    1976. I Was Alive In 1976

    Black and white vintage photo from 1976 showing a man singing and others watching, reflecting past racial attitudes.

    dan_blather Report

    #80

    For The Modern Woman’s “Face”

    Vintage battery operated facial massager ad showing a woman holding a beauty device from ridiculous past pics.

    Mannerless1 Report

    #81

    Liberace 1971

    Man in vintage flashy outfit with fringes and patriotic socks, a ridiculous pic from the past that would never fly today

    Jazzy2groovy4u Report

    #82

    Tim Allen's Mugshot When He Was Arrested In 1978 After Walking Into Kalamazoo Airport With 650 Grams Of C**aine

    Mugshot of a man with a mustache holding a sheriff's department sign from Kalamazoo, a ridiculous pic from the past.

    kooneecheewah Report

    #83

    1918 Flu Epidemic Campaign Poster

    Vintage public health poster from the past warning to stop spitting to halt the epidemic, illustrating ridiculous pics from history.

    Ebonystealth Report

    #84

    Ku Klux Kindness! Atlanta Journal Constitution 1948-12-23

    Black and white vintage photo showing Ku Klux Klan members giving a radio to a former slave, a shocking historical moment.

    dan_blather Report

    #85

    The 1903 Mugshot Of Bertha Liebbeke, A Woman Who Would Approach Wealthy Men In Crowds And Pretend To Faint In Their Arms — Then Would Relieve Them Of All The Valuables In Their Pockets

    Vintage black and white prison mugshot of a woman from Nebraska penitentiary in a ridiculous past pic.

    alecb Report

    #86

    How To Dress A Rabbit Without A Knife. From The Us Air Force Survival Training Manual

    Vintage illustration showing how to dress a rabbit without a knife, a ridiculous pic from the past that would never fly today.

    Ebonystealth Report

    #87

    His And Hers Gear Shifter

    Vintage car transmission control ad showing Hurst dual gate shifter, a ridiculous pic from the past that would never fly today.

    Ebonystealth Report

    #88

    Children Playing With A Toy Guillotine, France (1959)

    Group of children in a bizarre game with a contraption outdoors, a ridiculous pic from the past that would never fly today

    XandraClean Report

    #89

    Book Found In The Garage - Achieving The Impossible

    Vintage book cover showing puppets in an intimate marriage pose, illustrating ridiculous pics from the past concept.

    fennmeister Report

    #90

    My Children Were Ashamed Of Me…

    Vintage black-and-white photos showing weight loss transformation with lost pounds and family reactions from the past.

    nautical1776 Report

    #91

    McDonald's, 1987

    Vintage advertisement showing a large salad with deli meats and cheese, highlighting ridiculous pics from the past.

    lampoluza Report

    #92

    Propaganda Against Swing/Jazz Dancing [1920s]

    Vintage illustration showing couples dancing downhill with the caption about ridiculous pics from the past.

    jeremykunayak Report

    #93

    It's Not A Party, Until The Bugle Comes Out

    Group of teenagers having a retro party with vintage music and playful instruments in a cozy living room setting.

    Ebonystealth Report

    #94

    Truly Awful And Offensive Tshirt

    Vintage hunting illustration showing a man chasing a scantily clad woman in the forest, a ridiculous past pic.

    nautical1776 Report

    #95

    Stunningly Racist Photo Stand-In, Lion Country Safari, Florida, Circa 1983

    Person posing with face in cutout of a vintage Lion Country Safari cardboard figure, one of the ridiculous pics from the past.

    Djinn2522 Report

    #96

    Coors Defines Sexy In The 70s

    Vintage Coors beer ad with a man in retro clothing holding a can, showcasing ridiculous pics from the past that would never fly today.

    CinemaslaveJoe Report

    #97

    Ribs In A Can (Armour, 1963)

    Vintage advertisement for ribs in a can with barbecue sauce, showcasing a ridiculous food concept from the past.

    Ghosts_of_Bordeaux Report

    #98

    Just A Child Playing With Small Alligators, Los Angeles, 1910s

    Baby sitting among numerous crocodiles in an enclosed yard, a ridiculous pic from the past that would never fly today.

    jeremykunayak Report

    #99

    Protect Our Husbands From The Wiles Of The 'Sea Vamps'

    Vintage black and white photo showing early 20th-century one-piece bathing suits and social protest about beach attire.

    Ebonystealth Report

    #100

    Hawaiian Shark Stick, 1982

    Vintage Hawaiian shark stick ad claims to protect from shark attacks by inserting stick into the animal's mouth or eye.

    jeremykunayak Report

    toothlessfeline avatar
    Toothless Feline
    Toothless Feline
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    “DO NOT BLEED!” Right, I’ll just turn off blood circulation while I try to push this stick in the shark’s eye.

    #101

    Teenager Party, Featuring "Teenagers." C1958

    Vintage teenager party by the water with 1960s style clothing, vinyl records, and casual socializing, a ridiculous pic from the past.

    Vin_du_toilette Report

    #102

    A Doctor Determines A Girl’s Racial Identity By The Color Of Her Eyes. Germany, 1936

    Woman in floral dress receiving an eye exam from medical professional in a vintage setting, ridiculous pics from the past.

    jeremykunayak Report

    #103

    The Original Michelin Man, 1898

    Vintage black and white photo of a man wearing a bizarre suit made of stacked circular tubes, a ridiculous pic from the past.

    Quick_Presentation11 Report

    #104

    Really Stepped It Up For The Second Edition!

    Vintage VHS cover of a Log Cabin Quilt tutorial from Eleanor Burns in a nostalgic setting from the past.

    WearsTheGoat Report

    #105

    H.i.s. Menswear Ad: For Whom The Bells Toll, 1969

    Vintage fashion ad showing four men wearing 1970s style bell-bottom pants and colorful shirts, a ridiculous pic from the past.

    jenn_knits_again Report

    #106

    Futuristic Baby Stroller, West Germany, 1950s

    Woman in a green dress walking a dog while pushing a vintage stroller in one of the ridiculous pics from the past.

    lampoluza Report

    #107

    Mad Magazine’s Tiparillo Ad (1966): “The Day A Gentleman Finally Offers A Lady A Tiparillo”

    Woman making a shocked face as a man offers her a Tiparillo cigar in a ridiculous vintage advertising moment.

    chamomile_tea_reply Report

    #108

    1897. Buffalo, NY

    Vintage newspaper clipping from 1897 showing a woman with a bicycle, highlighting ridiculous pics from the past.

    sleepy_go_bye_bye Report

    #109

    May 1, 1970: Mississippi Bans 'Sesame Street' Show