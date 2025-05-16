Autopsy professionals were prompted by one netizen, who asked: "People who perform autopsies, what was the weirdest/most unique anomaly you've found?" From extra organs to giant tumors and bullets in the cranium – these coroners have seen it all.

Perhaps CSI had nothing to do with it; the nature of the job itself can be just as alluring. If you don't think so, check out these stories from real pathologists who shared the strangest and wildest things they've ever come across inside people's bodies .

If you've ever watched CSI , you know that the job of a pathologist can be just as important and interesting as being a hotshot detective. Official U.S. government statistics claim that there were 21,292 pathologists in 2019 and that the number has increased by 13% since 2011.

#1 Situs Inversus. Basically all the organs were in mirrored anatomical positions from where they should normally be. So so cool.

RELATED:

#2 I've never performed an autopsy, but my friends (they were 3 siblings) growing up had a pathologist for a father. I was over their house so much, that I became a fixture in the family/included in most of their adventures.



Me and the oldest son got a hold of some liquor one night and got wasted. My father is an alcoholic, and it gave me a bad homelife/probably was a significant factor as to why I basically moved in with them.



We were caught. I was nervous and sad, expecting them to deem me a bad influence, and abandon me, a cycle I was familiar with. Their parents beckoned me in to the dining room, wanting a private talk. I braced for the worst, but Instead they sat me down, told me they loved me, and that I had to be careful with alcohol due to a*******n having genetic components. We talked a long time, and when it was over they informed Me I wasn't off the hook yet. Apparently they had a surprise for me and their son, which would blow my mind.



The next morning we were woken, and told to get dressed and get in the car with my friends dad (the pathologist). He drove us to his work, where he showed us a cadaver and the liver of a middle aged man who died of cirrhosis. It burned in my brain and I never forgot it. It had such an impact on me to see how alcohol destroys the body.



While I wish I could say i escaped alcoholism, I would go on to have my own struggles. But they probably would have been a lot worse if it weren't for this experience!

ADVERTISEMENT

#3 Performing an autopsy on an elderly patient with cardiac valve disease and found a 3 cm white plastic disc lodged in the ostium of one of the renal arteries. It was identical to the disc of the patient's tilting valve type mechanical aortic valve which was in place, intact, and functioning normally. We had no explanation for why an extra valve disc was present far downstream from the heart.



An in depth review of the patient's surgical history revealed that many years prior, during the installation of the patient's aortic valve, the cage for the valve broke while being installed and the disc had flown into the aorta and couldn't be retrieved. The surgeon immediately removed the broken cage, replaced the entire apparatus with another replacement valve and completed the surgery. We found no evidence that there was any subsequent investigation to determine the whereabouts of the lost valve component.



So for years (apparently unknown to most of his caretakers and even potentially to the patient) the patient had a cardiac valve disc lodged in his renal artery ostium, in such a way that it was non-obstructing and stable, and it was discovered as an incidental finding at the patient's autopsy.

ADVERTISEMENT

#4 In a previous career I was a US army CID agent, and every death investigation that required an autopsy we had to send an agent to photograph and observe for the case file.



One guy who had been stabbed through the heart with a steak knife by his wife was in peak physical shape, but when the pathologist pulled his brain out he said "look at this". I have no biology training, but the golf ball sized tumor on his brainstem was obvious even to me. Doctor said he had maybe 90 days to live at the time of his death.



The wife went to prison for murder, and all she had to do was wait a few months and she'd have been a hero Army widow.

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 Not my story, but a friend's. She was working on a DOA at a hospital and noticed something lodged in the girl's throat. She slit open the girl's throat to find a baggy full of d***s that the girl had tried to swallow. As soon as she pulled it out, the corpse took a breath and opened her eyes. Cue alarms and doctors and nurses, and apparently the girl made a full recovery.



EDIT: Again, not my story but a friend's. I have no reason to believe she was lying. Adding more detail to this story. I meant DOA as in she was "dead" when she arrived at the hospital. I don't know all the details of how someone gets picked up by ambulance and is pronounced dead. I can not speak to what happened between the time the girl was picked up and the time my friend ended up with the body. I do know I mis-stated the timing of this. She was not performing an autopsy at the time. Which means this probably shouldn't have been put as an answer to this question. I don't know the reason why, but she was picking up the body from the ER to transport to the morgue. It was still in the ER where she noticed the lump and cut open the girl's throat. And for the 3rd time, not my story, so take the truthfulness of it as you will.

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 As part of high school anatomy we went on a field trip to a local college to work with the bodies donated to science.



They had a sign “If you can’t find it they don’t have one”. A nearby body was missing some part of their digestive track (I forget what. Appendix?). They searched up and down. Just wasn’t there. No scar indicating removal either.



Another body was a dead biker. Heavy drinker. His body adjusted though. His liver was seriously twice the size of anyone else’s there (or more) stretching all the way across his torso. That liver was a beast.

#7 I did an autopsy of a young kid around 10 yrs old who had hydrocephalus and was altho quadriplegic yet retained some of his normal functions. Like talking and understanding, albeit minimally.

When I opened his skull, there was no brain. I was shocked. This was my first time witnessing something like this but there was approx 1.5L of fluid and just an empty skull. The brain was so severely atrophied it was tinier than a golf ball. Amazing how he survived till 10!

ADVERTISEMENT

#8 An accessory spleen just hanging out attached to the intestines.

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 I observed a lot of things during my professional autopsies. The most notorious was a guy with four bullets '22 into the cranium. He didn't claim pain and apparently a normal.life. Daughter of him told me he was a gang member when young. He died from a cardiac arrest at 60 y o.

#10 I don't perform autopsies but I know someone with three kidneys that they have had since birth. Extremely rare.



Edit: I googled it before I posted and google AI says that like 100 people on earth have an extra kidney, but according to this post everyone an their mom has 3/4/5/50 kidneys. I dont know what to believe anymore. Would AI lie to me?!

ADVERTISEMENT

#11 An old woman with an incredibly thick skull all the way around. Her brain was much much smaller than it should have been but according to her family she was fully functional and displayed no deficits of any kind. She actually ran her own cheese making company and died from a carbon monoxide leak.



Strangest case I ever saw!

#12 I performed autopsies for almost a decade. The most unique thing I saw was uterine didelphys with a septate v****a. Basically, the v****a split in two and went to two separate cervixes and two separate uterine cavities. The two parts of the uterus fused into one heart-shaped body. I only saw that once.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Veterinarian



I had a calf that died out in the field at about 14 days after a couple hours of respiratory distress that did not respond to antibiotics. We were expecting it to be pneumonia, which is fairly common in calves.



He had a double outflow right ventricle and just this little flap of nonfunctional left ventricle, so the blood entered the right atrium, went to the RV, out to the lungs, and back to the left atrium, where it entered the RV through a common AV valve. The blood also left the right ventricle through the aorta, so both pulmonary artery and aorta came off the right ventricle. There was significant dilation of the pulmonary artery from pulmonary hypertension and he developed congestive heart failure. Pretty neat, a bit sad, and very unexpected.



Really cool to see a single ventricle heart in a mammal, almost like a lizard, and wild that he made it to 14 days like that.

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 In Medical School I attended one Autopsie where the Patient had a fistula (connection) between his Aortic artery and his Esophagus. He bled to death that way. Scary to think about that.

#15 Im a funeral directr and was embalming a old woman who was still warm as she had just died like an hour before... i couldn't get any drainage at all l but I had the drain tube in her vein, opened up and the embalming fluid was pushing through it didn't make sense. I started rooting around in her vein and I saw some coagulation in the vein and used forceps to pull out a clot that looked like a tree branch. It was about 7 inches long and had branches from the smaller vessels.



She instantly started bleeding out. She was a great embalming.

ADVERTISEMENT

#16 Not a regular autopsy performer, but I do a lot with forensic archaeology (mostly natural mummies now) and had to take an A&P class that involved cadaver dissection. Female patient died at 102 of natural causes. We found that the joint of her left elbow was replaced with something that legitimately looked like a car part. It turns out she’d lived somewhere in Soviet Eastern Europe and had the procedure done some time in the 1960s, and it looked like that replacement was done with whatever they had available. It was absolutely incredible.

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 Not an autopsy per se, but back when I was working as a lab assistant, we received something that both the doctor in charge and I were stumped by. After many attempts at understanding what it was and cutting different sections, I finally realized it was a pretty malformed embryo. The tiny little head still breaks my heart. I’ve seen a lot of weird anomalies and held different organs in my hands, but that was a full human that could have never made it to life. It hits you in a different way.

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 No an autopsy but a human dissection for anatomy class.

We were working on the shoulder area and hit something hard. It wasn’t a bone and made a “clinking” noise.

Turns out our cadaver had a shoulder joint replacement and we were hitting the metal “ball” (for lack of a better term?)



It doesn’t sound like much but it freaked the heck out of a bunch of second year students!!



That was many many years ago and the reason I stopped pursuing medicine!

#19 I worked with a guy who had a lot of emotional baggage. When he was a teen, he and his younger brother were rough housing, and he pushed his younger brother against a wall. He said his brother stood there for a moment saying he didn't feel right, then dropped dead. In the autopsy the coroner discovered the younger brother's brainstem had been "dangling by a thread," and any bump to the head could have detached it. That he made it through the toddler years of learning to walk was a miracle. Crazy story and I felt bad for the guy because he still blamed himself for what was truly just a freak accident.

ADVERTISEMENT

#20 My dad had a kidney ailment and was one of the first people to receive kidney transplants. In fact, because of the nature of his disease, he had received three kidney transplants by the time he died. He intentionally donated his body to science in the hopes of freaking out some poor student when they autopsied him for a class and kept pulling out kidneys like they were some twisted meat handkerchiefs from a corpse clown or something.



I miss my dad. He was awesome.