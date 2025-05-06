ADVERTISEMENT

Walking away from the spotlight is something few stars do at the height of their fame, but the beloved David Caruso did just that. After leading CSI: Miami for ten seasons and becoming one of television’s most recognizable faces, he retired from acting in 2012 and virtually vanished from public life.

Now, more than a decade later, the 69-year-old actor has been spotted out and about in Los Angeles, and fans can’t stop talking. With chin-length hair, signature sunglasses, and a casual tracksuit look, Caruso looked nothing like the tightly wound detective he played, yet every bit the man who always played by his own rules.

David Caruso stepped away from Hollywood 13 years ago, and his recent public appearance has fans buzzing

Image credits: The Mega Agency / Vida Press

Best known for his stoic turn as Horatio Caine on CSI: Miami, Caruso also made waves on NYPD Blue and in film

In the early 2000s, David Caruso was one of the most recognizable faces on American television. He first made waves in the ’90s with his intense performance as Detective John Kelly on NYPD Blue, a role that earned him a Golden Globe and cemented his reputation as a serious dramatic actor.

Riding that wave of acclaim, Caruso famously left the show just one season in reportedly due to a contract dispute and a desire to transition into film. It was a bold move that shocked fans and industry insiders alike, and would later be dubbed one of the top 10 TV blunders of all time.

Image credits: CSI: Miami / CBS

Unlike many stars, Caruso quit acting without warning, walking away from the spotlight with no formal goodbye

It was considered a big blunder because the big-screen success he was aiming for never quite materialized. Films like Kiss of Death (1995) and Jade (1995) underwhelmed at the box office, and Caruso found himself in a kind of career limbo. But in 2002, he came roaring back to relevance with CSI: Miami, where he reinvented himself as Horatio Caine, the stoic, sunglass-wielding detective who made dramatic one-liners his trademark.

“I had to come back and prove I could do it again,” Caruso said to Entertainment Weekly in an early CSI: Miami interview. “The films didn’t work out, and this show gave me a second chance. I wasn’t going to waste it.”

Image credits: CSI: Miami / CBS

In another interview, Caruso also hinted to the reason he had more success on CSI: Miami. “I learned some very hard lessons the first time around,” he told TV Guide, referencing his controversial departure from NYPD Blue. “With CSI: Miami, I wanted to do things differently. Stay focused, stay quiet, and just do the work.”

Image credits: CSI: Miami / Paramount Plus

Today, he leads a private life in California, focusing on art and staying almost entirely out of the public eye

Unlike many of his peers, Caruso didn’t slowly fade from the spotlight; rather, he walked away. No farewell interviews, no drawn-out decline. After the tenth season of CSI: Miami aired in 2012, the actor vanished from the industry almost overnight, without ever publicly announcing his retirement or explaining why.

Image credits: CSI: Miami / CBS

So what happened to the man once known for delivering one-liners with a dead stare and perfectly timed sunglasses? These days, David Caruso is said to have traded scripts and soundstages for a quieter, more creative path in the art world.

According to several reports, the former actor has found a new calling in the art world, focusing his energy on art dealing and running a gallery in Westlake, California, a far cry from the fast-paced world of television drama.

Netizens were supportive and even protective of David Caruso, expressing that aging is natural and nothing to be criticized. They pointed out that he still looks like himself, just older. Others praised his acting and legacy, especially from CSI: Miami, and seemed happy to see him living a normal life.

Netizens largely defended David Caruso, praising his legacy and embracing his natural aging with humor and respect

