Lady Forced To Have Hysterectomy Due To State’s Restrictive Laws, Breaks News To Right-Wing Mom
Family, Relationships

Lady Forced To Have Hysterectomy Due To State’s Restrictive Laws, Breaks News To Right-Wing Mom

It’s common for family members to disagree on a variety of topics — from fashion and lifestyle choices to politics. Yet, it becomes heartbreaking when it turns into a debate about something like basic human rights.

You guessed it, that’s what happened to today’s OP. This woman had a hysterectomy, so she couldn’t get pregnant, due to the risk related to it. At the same time, her mom kept rambling about how the abortion ban is a great idea, which made the woman lose her cool and cut contact with her right-wing mom. 

More info: Reddit

Family disputes over politics are common, but that doesn’t make them any less heartbreaking

Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

This woman went off birth control and around half a year later, she was rushed to the emergency room due to ectopic pregnancy

Image credits: Anna Shvets / Pexels (not the actual photo)

She lost a fallopian tube and later it was found that her other tube had a large but benign tumor

Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

That means if she were to get pregnant, it would be risky for her life, so she decided to get her uterus and possibility of high-risk pregnancy removed

Image credits: aloneandscaredd

Some time after the operation, her right-wing mom called and starting yapping about how the new government’s abortion ban is a good thing, which angered her daughter

Last summer, the OP came off her birth control because she had pretty bad side effects. Typically, side effects of birth control pills include such things as headaches, nausea, changes in one’s period, sore breasts, and so on. Mostly, they torment people who take them in the first 2-3 months, and then the body adapts and they usually go away. 

Well, we don’t know what kind of side effects OP’s had, but we know that they made her choose to go off birth control. Both she and her partner were aware that it might result in pregnancy, but they felt pretty ambivalent about it—if it happens, it happens; if it doesn’t, it doesn’t.

Then, 6 months later, while the author was visiting her parents-in-law, she was rushed to the emergency room. Turns out she was internally bleeding from a ruptured ectopic pregnancy

This kind of pregnancy happens when a fertilized egg gets stuck in the fallopian tubes on its way to the womb and plants itself there. There is no way for this egg to develop into a baby and it puts the pregnant person’s life at risk, especially if it ruptures.

When it happened, the woman underwent emergency surgery to stop the bleeding, during which they had to remove one of her fallopian tubes. After such a procedure, it is still possible to get pregnant as long as the woman has another fallopian tube, ovulates, and has at least one functioning ovary.

Unfortunately, soon after, the doctor found a large, benign tumor on the original poster’s other fallopian tube, along with uterine fibroids. This meant that if she were to get pregnant, it would be a high-risk pregnancy, which would be unlikely (but not impossible) to carry to full term.

If anything went wrong during her pregnancy, she would need to get an abortion. In the state she lives in, legal team input is needed to go through when it comes to emergency abortion, which can extend the process to the point it is too late. 

Image credits: Drazen Zigic / Freepik (not the actual photo)

So, given how dangerous her situation was, the OP decided to get a hysterectomy. It’s a major operation during which a woman’s uterus is removed and she no longer can get pregnant. 

The author’s surgery was done the day after the United States elections, so on November 6th. While physically, she was recovering pretty well, the emotional side of things was a little more complicated. And her mom didn’t make it easier. 

The mom didn’t know about the author’s operation, as she had only told her husband and best friend, as she wanted to come to terms with it before explaining it to the world. So, one day, her mom called her and started going on about how this new government would be great for families, how she couldn’t wait to be a grandma, and that the abortion ban would “save so many unborn babies.” 

All of this made the OP lose her cool. She started screaming at her mom that she’d never be a grandma and that it is because the mentioned abortion restriction put her daughter’s life in danger, so she made sure it wouldn’t.

People online agreed that she wasn’t wrong here and that she shouldn’t apologize. The ban that her mom worships will put a lot of women’s lives in danger, not only the OP’s, if realized. Instead, the author’s mom should apologize or admit that she actually doesn’t really care about her daughter’s reproductive rights, which would be a heartbreaking revelation.

Either way, with no update, we don’t know if any of that happened. We hope that the original poster’s mom will come to her senses and realize where she was wrong. But even if she does, there are plenty of people in the US and the world who don’t realize it, which makes it a scary place to be a woman.

She exploded on her mom, saying that this new government is the reason why she won’t have kids, and later refused to apologize, which was a decision netizens approved of

Ugnė Bulotaitė

Ugnė Bulotaitė

Writer, BoredPanda staff

I am a writer at Bored Panda. I have loved creating and writing down stories about people and things since I was little and I think this passion led me to get degrees in sociology, communication, and journalism. These degrees opened various paths for me, and I got a chance to be a volunteer in the human rights field, and also try myself out in social research and journalism areas. Besides writing, my passions include pop culture: music, movies, TV shows; literature, and board games. In fact, I have been dubbed a board games devotee by some people in my life.

Ugnė Bulotaitė

Ugnė Bulotaitė

Writer, BoredPanda staff

I am a writer at Bored Panda. I have loved creating and writing down stories about people and things since I was little and I think this passion led me to get degrees in sociology, communication, and journalism. These degrees opened various paths for me, and I got a chance to be a volunteer in the human rights field, and also try myself out in social research and journalism areas. Besides writing, my passions include pop culture: music, movies, TV shows; literature, and board games. In fact, I have been dubbed a board games devotee by some people in my life.

Rūta Zumbrickaitė

Rūta Zumbrickaitė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Hi! Nice to meet you~ I'm very passionate about animals, especially cats, photography, small DIY projects, music and so much more! Could say I am the TV show The Office connoisseur since I have seen it at least a dozen times~

Rūta Zumbrickaitė

Rūta Zumbrickaitė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Hi! Nice to meet you~ I'm very passionate about animals, especially cats, photography, small DIY projects, music and so much more! Could say I am the TV show The Office connoisseur since I have seen it at least a dozen times~

sharkeydsc avatar
Aline
Aline
Community Member
32 minutes ago

Doc gave OP bad info, or she didn't want to hear it. Removing tubes/tying them off is more than enough to prevent pregnancy. Hysterectomy wasn't tondo with pregnancy but because of the fibroids, it's pain management. A close friend had the procedure and we are safely in a country where abortion is not an issue. If they told you it was to prevent pregnancy, take them to court.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
dbzi5shm avatar
Secret Squirrel
Secret Squirrel
Community Member
20 minutes ago

There's enough death and suffering caused by right wing extremists and their anti women crusade. Misrepresenting medical issues to blame them for a hysterectomy only casts doubt on people who have actually been harmed/killed by the abortion bans. Women bleeding to death and dying of sepsis, not to mention those witblife changing injury Tubes removed/tied is permanent birth control. A hysterectomy for that purpose is malpractice because it is not necessary, the organ was removed for a different condition or for recreation, so huge lawsuit.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
cattkitt avatar
TribbleThinking
TribbleThinking
Community Member
1 hour ago

MAGA is why you had to make that heartrending decision. You can absolutely talk to her like that. Make no mistake, your dad is totally a MAGA enabler.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
