Vet-Recommended Dog Food For Weight Loss
Most dogs have an insatiable appetite, so all eyes are on you when making sure your pup isn't getting a little chubby. If your furry friend would benefit from shedding a few pounds, don't worry just yet.
Image credits: mr_munch_theboss
Bored Panda enlisted one of our brightest minds on dog nutrition, a vet student, Soneye Toluwalase, to bring you a comprehensive, well-researched list of the ultimate dog foods for weight loss.
Whether your pup needs to slim down for health reasons or just to look its best, we’ve selected the formulas with the most convincing results — breaking down the best of the best, from recipes supporting healthy weight management to prescription weight loss options.
The information provided herein is for informational purposes only. Please refer to our disclaimer for more details.
Our Community Picks
Best Overall: Blue Buffalo Homestyle Healthy Weight $33.49
Runner-Up: Purina Pro Plan Weight Management $21.99
Also Great: Natural Balance Fat Dogs $19.93
Note: All prices and deals listed are accurate as of the time of publishing. Please check the provided links for the most current pricing.
Best Wet Food for Weight Loss
Wet food formulas are an excellent option if your dog has gained extra weight. They are made using lean protein sources and natural ingredients, perfect for husky canines who have difficulty chewing or simply prefer wet food.
This post may include affiliate links.
Blue Buffalo Homestyle Healthy Weight
Type: Wet food | Life Stage: Adult | Flavors: Chicken dinner with garden vegetables | Calories: 354 calories per can | Size: 12.5-ounce can
Blue Buffalo Homestyle Recipe Healthy Weight recipe is ideal for pets of all sizes looking to drop a few pounds. With real chicken as the first ingredient, this high-protein recipe keeps your pup feeling energetic while helping them reach their weight goals.
This formula provides essential nutrients through cranberries, carrots, and peas. It is also sold in BPA-free cans, so you can be confident that your pet’s food is free from harmful chemicals. It can be served as a special treat, mixed with dry food, or enjoyed by itself.
What We Like:
• Made with real chicken
• Doesn’t contain artificial flavors, preservatives, or by-product meals
• Packed with fruits and vegetables
• Can be mixed with kibble for a tasty treat
• Packed in BPA-free cans
• Suitable for all breed sizes
What We Don’t Like:
• Causes diarrhea and excess gas in some dogs
• Has only one flavor
Hill’s Science Diet Perfect Weight Adult
Type: Wet food | Life Stage: Adults | Flavors: Chicken and vegetables, hearty vegetables and chicken | Calories: 247 calories per can | Size: 12.5-ounce or 12.8-ounce can
Hill’s Science Diet Adult Perfect Weight food is a superb formula with the perfect balance of protein, fat, and calories to support healthy weight loss. It is ideal for adult dogs with little activity and is enriched with L-carnitine and coconut oil, two powerhouse ingredients that help boost metabolism and convert fat into energy.
This dog food comes in two natural flavors and contains no artificial flavors or preservatives, making it an excellent choice for health-conscious pet owners.
What We Like:
• Chicken is the first ingredient
• Contains prebiotic fibers for healthy digestion
• No artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives
• A significant majority of dogs fed this food experienced weight loss within a few weeks
What We Don’t Like:
• Not suitable for dogs with poultry sensitivities
• Many pet owners have reported defective lids
Best Dry Food for Weight Loss
The following products are perfect for chubbier kibble lovers. Each recipe has been carefully chosen for its quality and effectiveness in promoting healthy weight loss. Developed by some of the best vets and nutritionists, these are genuinely some of the best dry dog foods for weight management.
Purina Pro Plan Weight Management
Type: Dry kibble | Life Stage: Adult | Flavors: Chicken and rice, shredded blend chicken and rice | Calories: 364 calories per cup | Size: 6-pound, 18-pound, 34-pound bag
Purina Pro Plan’s Weight Management Food is a game-changer for weight loss. Developed by scientists and veterinarians, this food is excellent for dog parents looking to help their dogs achieve a healthy weight. Whether your dog needs to shed a few pounds or maintain weight, this dry formula provides complete and balanced nutrition.
Purina formula has an optimized protein-to-fat ratio to ensure your pup gets the nutrition without extra calories. It also features natural prebiotic fibers to nourish specific intestinal bacteria for digestive health.
What We Like:
• The protein-to-fat ratio is adjusted to preserve muscle mass
• Developed by veterinarians and food scientists
• High-quality protein chicken
• Has no artificial flavors or preservatives
• Contains natural prebiotic fibers
• Comes in wet and dry form
What We Don’t Like:
• Not suitable for dogs with poultry sensitivity
• The wet form comes in only one flavor
Natural Balance Fat Dogs
Type: Dry | Life Stage: Adult | Flavors: Chicken meal and salmon | Calories: 315 calories per cup | Size: 4, 5, 11, 15, 24, or 28-pound bag
Natural Balance Fat Dogs low-calory formula provides a balanced approach to managing weight. This food has a protein blend to support healthy weight, preserve lean muscle, essential fatty acids for healthy skin, and a glossy coat.
Natural Balance prioritizes quality, so you won't find any fillers or mystery ingredients — just real meat, whole grains, and wholesome vegetables to ensure your dog gets essential nutrients without excessive calories.
What We Like:
• Omega fatty acids
• L-carnitine helps support fat metabolism
• Has a palatable flavor for picky eaters
• Comes in a variety of packaging sizes
What We Don’t Like:
• Brewer’s yeast may trigger allergies in some dogs
Best Weight Loss Food for Large Dog Breeds
We have selected the best weight management foods for large breeds. All brands featured are trusted and recommended by experts in veterinary nutrition.
Purina Pro Plan Large Breed Weight Management
Type: Dry kibble | Life Stage: Adult | Flavors: Chicken | Calories: 361 calories per cup | Size: 6-pound, 18-pound, and 34-pound bag
The Purina Pro Plan Large Breed formula is a top choice for adult dogs over 50 pounds who aren't very active. This recipe offers a well-balanced nutrition source with a high protein content and real chicken as the main ingredient. It also contains live probiotics that help to promote immune and digestive health.
What We Like:
• Has high-quality protein from chicken
• It contains glucosamine and eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA), which support joint health
• Fortified with natural probiotic fiber
• Has a protein-fiber ratio that maintains muscle mass with weight loss
What We Don’t Like:
• Limited flavors
Blue Buffalo Life Protection Formula Healthy Weight
Type: Dry kibble | Life Stage: Adult | Flavors: Chicken and brown rice | Calories: 318 calories per cup | Size: 30-pound or 34-pound bag
Blue Buffalo Life Protection Formula is an excellent choice for your dog’s health. It is enriched with high-quality protein and L-carnitine, aiding lean muscle development and fat burning. Additionally, it contains glucosamine and chondroitin to promote joint health and mobility, while Omega 3 and 6 fatty acids support healthy skin and coat.
Real meat, whole grains, garden vegetables, and fruits are used in the recipe, along with added LifeSource Bits for a precise blend of nutrients. This ensures that your dog is getting the best possible nutrition.
What We Like:
• Glucosamine and chondroitin support joint health and mobility
• Omega 3 and 6 fatty acids promote healthy skin and coat
• Quality protein and L-carnitine
• Contains calcium, phosphorus, and essential vitamins
What We Don’t Like:
• Not a great option for dogs with sensitive stomachs
IAMS Proactive Health Large Breed
Type: Dry kibble | Life Stage: Adult | Flavors: Chicken, lamb, and rice | Calories: 355.8 calories per cup | Size: 15-pound, 29-pound, and 40-pound bag
IAMS Proactive Health Large Breed recipe with real chicken is customized to manage the weight of oversized dogs. The formula is enriched with chicken protein, which helps to maintain strong muscles and provides the necessary protein levels for a healthy diet.
IAMS recipe also has antioxidants that boost your furry friend’s immune system and seven essential nutrients that specifically target the cardiovascular system and keep the heart in check.
What We Like:
• Chicken is the first ingredient
• Made with essential antioxidants
• Comes in a variety of flavors
• Free from molasses
What We Don’t Like:
• Not suitable for dogs with poultry allergies
• It can cause diarrhea and vomiting in some dogs
Best Weight Loss Food for Small Dog Breeds
Dog food for small breeds must have controlled calorie content, lean protein sources, and smaller kibble sizes. Below are our top picks in this category.
Nutro Ultra Small Breed Weight Management
Type: Dry kibble | Life Stage: Adult | Flavors: Lamb, Chicken, Salmon | Calories: 416.7 calories per cup | Size: 8-pound, 11-pound, and 30-pound bag
Nutro Ultra Small Breed formula is an excellent option if you’re looking for dry kibble that can help your small breed dog lose weight. This food comprises high-quality ingredients and contains 14 superfoods, meaning it’s super rich in nutrients.
Real chicken is the first ingredient in the Nutro recipe, providing your pet with the protein it needs to build strong muscles and maintain a healthy weight. Additionally, chicken is combined with lamb and salmon to create a powerhouse of antioxidants that can help to keep your dog’s immune system in top shape.
What We Like:
• Real chicken is the first ingredient
• Has essential nutrients to promote a healthy immune system
• Great kibble size for small breeds
• Includes superfoods like blueberries, chia seeds, and coconuts
What We Don’t Like:
• Some dogs have reportedly experienced loose stool, gas, and diarrhea when switching to this recipe
Hill’s Science Diet Small and Mini Perfect Weight
Type: Dry kibble | Life Stage: Adult | Flavors: Chicken meal and rice, Lamb meal and rice | Calories: 358 calories per cup | Size: 4-pound bag
When it comes to weight loss in small breeds, Hill’s Science Diet Small and Mini formula is one of the best options for pet owners. Crafted with easy-to-digest ingredients, including pumpkin, Hill’s recipe supports healthy digestion and stool quality in your dog.
But that’s not all — this food is also packed with high-quality protein to help maintain lean muscle and keep your dog at an ideal body weight. And with a natural antioxidant blend, it supports your furball’s immune system for lifelong wellness.
What We Like:
• Small-size kibble
• Contains easy-to-digest, natural ingredients
• An antioxidant blend for a healthy immune system
What We Don’t Like:
• Picky eaters may reject it
Best Weight Loss Food for Senior Dogs
We have selected the best senior dog foods for aging canines with weight control and mobility issues. These formulas contain joint-supporting ingredients like glucosamine and chondroitin, which are easily digestible and help their digestive system.
Iams Proactive Health Healthy Aging
Type: Dry kibble | Life Stage: Senior | Flavors: Chicken | Calories: 349 calories per cup | Size: 7-pound, 15-pound, and 29.1-pound bag
IAMS Proactive Health Healthy Aging Chicken and Whole Grain Recipe is a perfect choice for senior dogs. It contains real chicken as the first ingredient, providing them with proteins to maintain strong muscles. IAMS recipe is a low-fat diet rich in vitamin E and beta-carotene, essential for elderly dogs.
In addition, this formula is loaded with vital minerals like calcium and natural sources of glucosamine and chondroitin, which aid in supporting bone and joint health for senior dogs. Finally, its high antioxidant content helps to fortify your furry friend’s immune system response.
What We Like:
• Has real chicken as the first ingredient
• The recipe includes essential minerals like calcium
• Good source of glucosamine and chondroitin
• Has DHA that supports your senior dog’s mental health
What We Don’t Like:
• Not suitable for small breed dogs under 10 pounds
Evanger’s Heritage Classics Senior and Weight Management Dinner
Type: Wet food | Life Stage: Senior | Flavors: One flavor | Calories: 301 kcal/can | Packaging Sizes: 12.5-ounces or 12.8-ounces can
Evanger’s Heritage Classics Senior Weight Management formula is designed for older, less active dogs that need to shed a few pounds. This meal is formulated with added chelated trace minerals and vitamins that are more bioavailable and easier for your dog to absorb. Chelated trace minerals also support joint health, mobility, cognitive function, and overall vitality in your canine companion.
What We Like:
• Has chelated trace minerals and vitamins
• Free of preservatives, salt, fillers, corn, and soy
• Delicious meat-based formula
• This food is Kosher-certified
What We Don’t Like:
• Slightly pricey
• Comes in one flavor
Key Things To Evaluate When Choosing Dog Food for Weight Loss
If you want to help your furry friend lose weight with proper nutrition, make sure tot check the following.
AAFCO Nutritional Standard
The Association of American Feed Control Officials (AAFCO) is responsible for setting safety standards and recommending nutrient profiles for pet foods in the United States. If a dog food is labeled as "complete and balanced," it has adhered to nutritional standards outlined by AAFCO. In other words, the dog food has either met AAFCO’s minimum requirements or has undergone animal feed tests using AAFCO protocols.
Although AAFCO doesn't have an official standard for weight loss food for dogs, it has established criteria for labels indicating that a food is "light," "low calorie," or "low fat." Look for the AAFCO nutritional adequacy statement on the dog food packaging to ensure your dog gets essential nutrients while on a weight-loss diet.
Caloric Density
Calorie control is the basis of any ideal weight loss regimen. When choosing foods, look for those with controlled caloric content. This allows your pet to drop its extra weight gradually while still providing essential nutrients. Consult your veterinarian to determine the proper caloric intake for your dog’s weight loss goals.
Ingredient Quality
The quality of ingredients in your dog’s food plays a significant role in their overall health. Choose dog foods made with natural ingredients and avoid those containing artificial preservatives, colors, or flavors. Also, look for whole food ingredients, such as lean proteins, fruits, and vegetables, to help support your dog’s immune system.
Any weight management food should contain high-fiber ingredients like vegetables, fruits, and grains. Opt for foods with fiber to help your dog with stress-free digestion.
Protein-to-Fat Ratio
Protein helps maintain muscle mass during weight loss, while moderate fat levels provide energy. The ideal protein-to-fat ratio in dog food for weight loss depends on your dog’s age, breed, size, activity level, and overall health.
Adult dogs generally need a minimum of 18% protein in their diet. However, if your dog needs to lose weight, it’s best to aim for a higher % protein content of about 20%. Fat levels of 12% or lower are necessary for food to help shed weight. Experts recommend a protein-to-fat ratio of 20% protein to 12% fat in adult dog food for effective weight loss.
Balanced Diet
When helping your dog lose weight, provide necessary nutrients. Never starve your dog. Choose dog food with balanced nutrition, vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and essential nutrients. Opt for whole food ingredients and weight management formulas.
Life Stage
As dogs age, their nutritional needs change. For example, senior dogs require ingredients to support joint health, cognitive function, and overall health. Look for dog foods and treats that suit your dog’s life stage, and when in doubt, consult a veterinarian.
Breed and Size of Your Dog
Choose weight-loss dog food based on your dog’s breed and size. Look for breed-specific formulas with tailored calorie and nutrient levels.
Vet Recommendations
Consult with your vet for personalized weight loss recommendations based on your dog’s health condition, breed, size, and the amount of weight to be lost. They may recommend a prescription food formulated for weight management and advise on the proper amount of food to feed your dog, monitoring progress closely.
Tips for Optimal Weight Management in Dogs
Here are some practical tips you can apply to improve your approach.
Tip 1. Be sure to measure your dog’s food portions accurately and avoid overfeeding. Follow your dog food brand’s feeding instructions and adjust portions based on your dog’s needs.
Tip 2. Help your dog maintain a healthy weight by incorporating daily exercise into its routine. Take it for walks, play interactive games, or engage in activities like swimming or hiking to keep it active.
Tip 3. Stick to a regular feeding schedule. Resist the urge to feed your dog table scraps or excessive treats, as these can contribute to weight gain.
Tip 4. Regularly monitor your dog’s body condition and weight. Consult your vet to determine the appropriate diet and exercise routine using a body condition scoring system.
Tip 5. Opt for low-calorie treats or use small portions of their regular food as rewards during training.
Tip 6. Invest in slow-feed bowls or puzzle feeders. These encourage slower eating and help your dog feel full.
FAQ
What can I feed my overweight dog to lose weight?
To help your overweight dog lose weight, feed them high-quality weight management dog food with controlled caloric content. Look for foods with lean protein sources and a balanced protein-to-fat ratio—around 20% protein to 12% fat for adult dogs. This will support weight loss while providing essential nutrients.
What is the fastest way for a dog to lose weight?
Quick weight loss isn’t safe for dogs because it can cause health complications and disrupt muscle mass. Instead, focus on gradual changes through controlled portions, regular exercise, and a balanced diet.
Is dry or fresh food better for weight loss in dogs?
Both can work, depending on your dog’s preferences and needs. Consult with your veterinarian to determine the best option for your dog.
What dog food will help my dog gain weight?
Choose a high-quality dog food formulated for weight gain and muscle development. Also, look for foods with higher protein and fat content to support healthy weight gain.