Man Thinks Entire Neighborhood Needs To Pause Their Lives While He’s Getting His ‘Beauty Sleep’ During The Day, Receives Petty Revenge Instead

Reddit user u/itsnik_03, a man with a builder background, patiently endured his new neighbor’s house repair ruckus. However, once the renovations were over, the neighbor proved that he himself wasn’t so understanding.

The man suddenly became hypersensitive to any noise during the day as he worked night shifts. He even called the police for every minor disturbance, including barking dogs. So u/itsnik_03 took out his loud tools.

Continue scrolling to read his post on r/pettyrevenge where he describes what he did with them.

After one man started working nights, he tried to place the whole neighborhood under a curfew during the day

Image credits: Yifan Gu (not the actual photo)

But one local refused to put up with him

Image credits: Maxime Agnelli (not the actual photo)

Image credits: itsnik_03

The story received plenty of reactions, and some people even shared their own similar experiences