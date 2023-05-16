Man Thinks Entire Neighborhood Needs To Pause Their Lives While He’s Getting His ‘Beauty Sleep’ During The Day, Receives Petty Revenge Instead
Reddit user u/itsnik_03, a man with a builder background, patiently endured his new neighbor’s house repair ruckus. However, once the renovations were over, the neighbor proved that he himself wasn’t so understanding.
The man suddenly became hypersensitive to any noise during the day as he worked night shifts. He even called the police for every minor disturbance, including barking dogs. So u/itsnik_03 took out his loud tools.
Image credits: itsnik_03
I can't get over the $800 fine. Did OP pay it???
How stupid do you have to be to move into a house and proceed to annoy all of your new neighbours.
This reminds me of what someone on Nextdoor a few miles away from me recently asked everyone to “plan their lives better” so he could enjoy a quiet Sunday without the sound of power tools, lawnmowers, strimmers etc! However, as it was a sunny Sunday I had just finished cutting my own grass, this riled me, and wrote (what I thought) a very elegant reply enquiring whether he was retired, when does he cut his grass, is it during the week when others might be sleeping, or exasperated parents are trying to get their baby to nap and have a nap themselves? How in the UK we don’t know what the weather is going to be and have to take every opportunity when we are free and it’s dry to cut it, and he deleted the post! I was so disappointed!
