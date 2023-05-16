Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Man Thinks Entire Neighborhood Needs To Pause Their Lives While He’s Getting His ‘Beauty Sleep’ During The Day, Receives Petty Revenge Instead
36points
Relationships, Social Issues1 hour ago

Man Thinks Entire Neighborhood Needs To Pause Their Lives While He’s Getting His ‘Beauty Sleep’ During The Day, Receives Petty Revenge Instead

Rokas Laurinavičius and
Vėja Elkimavičiūtė

Reddit user u/itsnik_03, a man with a builder background, patiently endured his new neighbor’s house repair ruckus. However, once the renovations were over, the neighbor proved that he himself wasn’t so understanding.

The man suddenly became hypersensitive to any noise during the day as he worked night shifts. He even called the police for every minor disturbance, including barking dogs. So u/itsnik_03 took out his loud tools.

Continue scrolling to read his post on r/pettyrevenge where he describes what he did with them.

After one man started working nights, he tried to place the whole neighborhood under a curfew during the day

Image credits: Yifan Gu (not the actual photo)

But one local refused to put up with him

Image credits: Maxime Agnelli (not the actual photo)

Image credits: itsnik_03

The story received plenty of reactions, and some people even shared their own similar experiences

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 235 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Read more »
Vėja Elkimavičiūtė
Vėja Elkimavičiūtė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Vėja is a photo editor at Bored Panda. After dropping out of university she took Adobe creative courses and started looking for a job to learn more about this type of work. She wants to deepen her knowledge in graphic design and one day make illustrations for books, magazines, etc. In her free time, she enjoys gaming and watching anime

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Social Issues
Homepage
Trending
Social Issues
Homepage
Next in Social Issues
Popular on Bored Panda
Leave a comment
POST
Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I can't get over the $800 fine. Did OP pay it???

1
1point
reply
Tams21
Tams21
Community Member
11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How stupid do you have to be to move into a house and proceed to annoy all of your new neighbours.

0
0points
reply
Anyone-for-tea?
Anyone-for-tea?
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This reminds me of what someone on Nextdoor a few miles away from me recently asked everyone to “plan their lives better” so he could enjoy a quiet Sunday without the sound of power tools, lawnmowers, strimmers etc! However, as it was a sunny Sunday I had just finished cutting my own grass, this riled me, and wrote (what I thought) a very elegant reply enquiring whether he was retired, when does he cut his grass, is it during the week when others might be sleeping, or exasperated parents are trying to get their baby to nap and have a nap themselves? How in the UK we don’t know what the weather is going to be and have to take every opportunity when we are free and it’s dry to cut it, and he deleted the post! I was so disappointed!

0
0points
reply
POST
Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I can't get over the $800 fine. Did OP pay it???

1
1point
reply
Tams21
Tams21
Community Member
11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How stupid do you have to be to move into a house and proceed to annoy all of your new neighbours.

0
0points
reply
Anyone-for-tea?
Anyone-for-tea?
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This reminds me of what someone on Nextdoor a few miles away from me recently asked everyone to “plan their lives better” so he could enjoy a quiet Sunday without the sound of power tools, lawnmowers, strimmers etc! However, as it was a sunny Sunday I had just finished cutting my own grass, this riled me, and wrote (what I thought) a very elegant reply enquiring whether he was retired, when does he cut his grass, is it during the week when others might be sleeping, or exasperated parents are trying to get their baby to nap and have a nap themselves? How in the UK we don’t know what the weather is going to be and have to take every opportunity when we are free and it’s dry to cut it, and he deleted the post! I was so disappointed!

0
0points
reply
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda