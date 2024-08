ADVERTISEMENT

There is nothing quite like justice being served to someone who deserves it. However, let’s face it, most of us don’t live in the wild west, so we don’t need to be out there dispensing frontier justice to wrongdoers. Instead, a much more civilized alternative is the category of hilarious and petty pranks someone might play on people who annoy them.

A woman shared her hilarious bit of revenge on her entitled, rude and unpleasant stepfather that involved a glitter-bomb filled with phallic glitter. We reached out to the woman in the story via private message and will update the article when she gets back to us.

Step-parents are often not nearly as nice as biological ones

But one woman decided enough was enough when her stepfather kept making rude comments

The woman answered some questions and gave a small update

Glitter is a wonderfully annoying way to get back at someone

For something that looks so “festive,” glitter is like cockroaches, it just never goes away once it’s been unleashed. Indeed, beyond pranks and petty revenge, it’s been infamously used as a form of protest. Numerous politicians in the US and elsewhere have been “glitter-bombed” by one cause or another.

This is an effective form of protest, as it manages to make the “recipient” look ridiculous, it inconveniences them while simultaneously not exactly being an “attack” in the traditional sense of the word. That being said, some politicians have demanded that a glitter bomb be deemed assault and battery, which probably makes them look even more ridiculous.

This is a form of what is called “tactical frivolity,” a form of protest that uses humor to make a target seem ridiculous. After all, many forms of protest don’t exactly create goodwill from bystanders, even if the cause is just. If you’ve missed an appointment due to a road being closed, you might be familiar with the feeling. But this form is generally harmless and helps remind us that even “high and mighty” politicians are just people who might have glitter stuck in their hair.

There is now an entire industry around bespoke glitter bombs

The original glitter bombing was a pretty primitive affair, as the “attacker” would just fling glitter in the general direction of the target. Nowadays, as in this story, there are ready made “bombs” that one can mail in a sort of surprise attack. It doesn’t end there, as this story demonstrates, the glitter itself can be shaped in such a way as to add insult to injury. For example, the aforementioned penis-glitter. The brilliance in a prank like this is that it’s not too serious and keeps collateral damage to a minimum.

Indeed, this has become a small industry, where you can custom order these “bombs” and have them shipped directly to your “target,” or you can assemble them yourself. These all sound like words that, if Googled, would put you on a watchlist, but it is real at the end of the day. Some internet pranksters even claim to send back unwanted junk-mail with attached glitter bombs, which most of us can agree is a sort of justice.

Petty revenge is generally fun for everyone but the victim

The real reason stories like this appeal to so many people is because we do enjoy a solid tale of revenge. However, real crimes and the justice system are often too dark and complex to make “enjoyable” stories, while, at the same time, everyday life generally isn’t full of “true” villains, just annoying and rude folks like this stepfather.

Often enough, many of us have perhaps considered taking action like this towards a person who has gone out of their way to be mean or inconsiderate. Often this just remains at the fantasy-stage, but as this woman shows, a few people are petty enough to make their ideas into a reality.

This is also partially the appeal of “petty” revenge, which is a considerably downsized “tactical frivolity.” As fun as revenge can be, it’s understandable that it’s pretty easy to go too far. As horrible as this stepfather might be, keying his car, for example, would already be too much. But a harmless and hilarious inconvenience like glitter is just perfect.

Many readers found the story to be hilarious

