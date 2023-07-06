Baby Raven Forms A Friendship With The Veterinarian That Rescued It

Befriending an animal makes you feel extra special – you walk with a spring in your step after the ducks at the pond choose your offering or the goat doesn’t try to headbutt you during your visit to a petting zoo. Besides a furry buddy, and feeling like a Disney princess, such friendships give you many other benefits. For example, a free alarm clock. This Instagram user shared her adventures of raising a baby raven that believes that the early bird catches the worm – or at least wakes his mom up to get him some.

More info: Instagram

Meet Walter, an adorable raven who was rescued when he was just a baby

Image credits: leenett

He’s cheeky, he’s beautiful, he’s loud and has the prettiest blue eyes – truly a one-of-a-kind companion.

Walter, or Walt, has been living with veterinarian Linnett Lee ever since he was a baby. The pair developed a strong bond over time and now Walt is very happy every time he sees his mom. So happy, he has to wake up as soon as the sun rises – hey, he’s been missing her all night!

Image credits: leenett

Walter fell out of the nest and had very few chances of survival. That is, until a kind hearted veterinarian picked him up

Image credits: leenett

It is presumed that Walter was pushed out of the nest – no parent of the year award for his mum and dad. Luckily, Walt got a second chance when Linnett found a tiny scrawny black ball and decided to nurse him back to health.

Walt quickly came out of his shell and started expressing his opinions – very loudly. Survivor by nature, he recovered from his fall and started putting on weight and turning into a beautiful raven.

Image credits: leenett

Walt couldn’t fly so he stayed in Linnett’s backyard. He quickly made himself at home

Image credits: leenett

Unfortunately, he couldn’t fly, so Linnett couldn’t set him free, but she did have a nice backyard that was perfect for Walter to roam about.

Soon, Walt developed a little routine of his own – eating small bugs, tidying up the yard by picking up leaves and looking for pretty rocks as an offering to his new family.

To his rescuers’ surprise, Walter adapted to his new way of life way quicker than they expected and even developed new habits such as waking his family up.

“He wakes us up every morning at 6:45 a.m.,” Linnett said. “He can sing, but it’s horrible.”

Wonder what song he’s trying to sing?

Image credits: leenett

Image credits: leenett

Ever since then, Walt has been following Linnett around and making sure she wakes up on time

Image credits: leenett

Crows and ravens are incredibly intelligent. They have complex problem-solving abilities, extraordinary memory and are highly social animals. They are able to quickly learn from their mistakes, which makes them adaptable to changing circumstances.

Because of their unique memory, it is important not to get on their bad side. They will remember those who hurt them and will tell other ravens to stay away from them or, worse, get revenge. On the other hand, if you’re nice, they will bring you tokens of their appreciation – rocks, twigs or even money.

Image credits: leenett

Imagine seeing this face first thing in the morning

Image credits: leenett

Image credits: leenett

He also befriended other animals living on the property

Image credits: leenett

Bored Panda got in touch with an environmental scientist, April Brown, who agreed to share a few insights on ravens. “They never cease to amaze me.”

When asked why Walter was pushed out of his nest, she said “Mothers do not push their babies out of cruelty. If it happens at the early stages, it is most likely because the chick is ill or there isn’t sufficient food in the area.”

“People often get surprised when they hear ravens talk. Some of them have very deep voices – in the old days people probably thought they heard ghosts,” she joked.

April noted that if we find a baby bird, we should try and locate a nest and put the bird back. If we cannot, leave the baby in a cool, shaded area nearby where its parents can find it.

“If the baby is injured, you should contact wildlife services – they will be able to advise you on what to do next.”

Image credits: leenett

Would you like to have such an adorable alarm clock like Walt? Or would you not appreciate being woken up at dawn?

Or perhaps you have any stories to share about your encounters with ravens? Share in the comments below.

People in the comments were admiring this smart birdie