“Monster” Mom Who Shot Her 4 Daughters Then Herself Was Under Influence, Report Reveals

New details have emerged in the tragic case of Tranyelle Harshman from Byron, Wyoming, who shot her four children before taking her own life.

A toxicology report has now revealed that before the horrible event, Harshman had narcotics in her system.

The mother of four who shot her children and herself was revealed to have had narcotics in her system



According to the toxicology report, Tranyelle Harshman, 32, had ket*mine and antianxiety medications in her system when she shot her children, 9-year-old Brailey, 7-year-old Olivia, and twins Brooke and Jordan, both aged 2, inside their Byron home on February 10, before turning the g*n on herself.

The toxicology reports reveal Harshman used dr*gs known for causing impaired judgment and hallucinogenic effects.

Despite Harshman's mental health issues, her husband expressed continued love and grief for his wife and children.

Her husband, Cliff Harshman, shared his wife Tranyelle’s long battle with mental health issues, including depression, PTSD, and postpartum depression following the births of their children.

“She was an incredible mom, and she loved those kids,” Harshman said to Cowboy State Daily.

The report shows Harshman was under the influence of multiple medications

On that fateful day, Harshman also had clonazepam in her system, a dr*g used to treat panic attacks and epilepsy. Known for its sedative properties, clonazepam can cause paranoia, suicidal thoughts, and impaired judgment.

Additionally, the toxicology report indicated that Harshman had used ket*mine, an anesthetic known for its hallucinogenic effects, which is not FDA-approved for treating mental health disorders.

Harshman called 911 before taking her children’s lives and her own

Authorities responded to the Harshman residence shortly after Harshman called 911 to report that she had shot her daughters and was planning to do the same to herself, according to the Sheriff’s Office press release. Despite pleas from the dispatcher, she ended the call, stating it was “too late.”

At the scene, responders found Brooke and Jordan deceased in their cribs, and Brailey with a gu*shot wound in a downstairs bedroom. Olivia and Harshman were transported to a local hospital showing signs of life; however, Harshman succumbed to her injuries two days later, and Olivia passed away five days after the incident at a Salt Lake City hospital.

The children’s toxicology report also showed medications in their systems

Further complicating the tragedy, the children’s toxicology reports revealed high levels of propranolol and diphenhydramine. Propranolol is a beta-blocker used for treating various conditions, including high blood pressure and migraines, while diphenhydramine is a common ingredient in allergy medications such as Benadryl.

Cliff Harshman was on a business trip at the time of the shootings, and the children were home sick with the flu. He expressed his grief and frustration about the focus on the medication involved rather than the broader issues at play. “I’m bitter that this has had to continue to be a thorn in my side, when I need to just… grieve my family’s loss,” he said.

The biological father of Harshman’s two children shared that his surviving daughter had passed after several days

Olivia and Brailey’s biological father, Quinn Blackmer, and his wife Katelynn announced Olivia’s passing in an online fundraiser update. “Olivia is with her sisters now. She gained her angel wings yesterday… She fought so hard up til the last minute,” Katelynn Blackmer wrote.

Adding that “her body and her brain had been through too much, medication helped, but we reached a point where medical options were exhausted and her body only continued to get worse.”

Harshman’s grieving husband said mental illness is “a chemical imbalance”

Despite the heartache, Cliff Harshman said he still loved his wife. “Most people don’t understand how mental illness affects the brain. It’s a chemical imbalance,” he stated.

“And what happened was so out of character, as angry as I may be with her, I still lost her as well, and I still love her,” he added while still trying to come to terms with the devastating consequences of the tragedy.

Netizens commented on the new report’s results

