“Monster” Mom Who Shot Her 4 Daughters Then Herself Was Under Influence, Report Reveals
Crime, News

“Monster” Mom Who Shot Her 4 Daughters Then Herself Was Under Influence, Report Reveals

New details have emerged in the tragic case of Tranyelle Harshman from Byron, Wyoming, who shot her four children before taking her own life.

A toxicology report has now revealed that before the horrible event, Harshman had narcotics in her system. 

    The mother of four who shot her children and herself was revealed to have had narcotics in her system

    Smiling woman with glasses and light hair in indoor setting.

    Image credits: Tranyelle Harshman

    A family with children outdoors on a scenic mountain, greenery visible in the background.

    Image credits: Tranyelle Harshman

    According to the toxicology report, Tranyelle Harshman, 32, had ket*mine and antianxiety medications in her system when she shot her children, 9-year-old Brailey, 7-year-old Olivia, and twins Brooke and Jordan, both aged 2, inside their Byron home on February 10, before turning the g*n on herself. 

    • The mother of four who fatally shot her children and herself was under the influence of narcotics and anti-anxiety medications.
    • The toxicology reports reveal Harshman used dr*gs known for causing impaired judgment and hallucinogenic effects.
    • Despite Harshman's mental health issues, her husband expressed continued love and grief for his wife and children.

    Her husband, Cliff Harshman, shared his wife Tranyelle’s long battle with mental health issues, including depression, PTSD, and postpartum depression following the births of their children.
    “She was an incredible mom, and she loved those kids,” Harshman said to Cowboy State Daily

    The report shows Harshman was under the influence of multiple medications

    A woman with glasses and dark hair in a car, related to the incident involving a "monster" mom reported under influence.

    Image credits: Tranyelle Harshman

    A joyful moment in a kitchen, featuring a man playfully holding two children.

    Image credits: Cliff Harshman

    On that fateful day, Harshman also had clonazepam in her system, a dr*g used to treat panic attacks and epilepsy. Known for its sedative properties, clonazepam can cause paranoia, suicidal thoughts, and impaired judgment.

    Additionally, the toxicology report indicated that Harshman had used ket*mine, an anesthetic known for its hallucinogenic effects, which is not FDA-approved for treating mental health disorders.

    Harshman called 911 before taking her children’s lives and her own 

    Smiling family portrait with two girls and a man in plaid shirt, related to a tragic incident involving a 'monster' mom.

    Image credits: Quinn Blackmer

    Authorities responded to the Harshman residence shortly after Harshman called 911 to report that she had shot her daughters and was planning to do the same to herself, according to the Sheriff’s Office press release. Despite pleas from the dispatcher, she ended the call, stating it was “too late.”

    At the scene, responders found Brooke and Jordan deceased in their cribs, and Brailey with a gu*shot wound in a downstairs bedroom. Olivia and Harshman were transported to a local hospital showing signs of life; however, Harshman succumbed to her injuries two days later, and Olivia passed away five days after the incident at a Salt Lake City hospital.

    The children’s toxicology report also showed medications in their systems

    Woman smiling with glasses, relevant to "monster" mom report.

    Image credits: Tranyelle Harshman

    Further complicating the tragedy, the children’s toxicology reports revealed high levels of propranolol and diphenhydramine. Propranolol is a beta-blocker used for treating various conditions, including high blood pressure and migraines, while diphenhydramine is a common ingredient in allergy medications such as Benadryl.

    Cliff Harshman was on a business trip at the time of the shootings, and the children were home sick with the flu. He expressed his grief and frustration about the focus on the medication involved rather than the broader issues at play. “I’m bitter that this has had to continue to be a thorn in my side, when I need to just… grieve my family’s loss,” he said.

    The biological father of Harshman’s two children shared that his surviving daughter had passed after several days

    Two girls hugging with angel wings and halos, smiling against a heavenly background, related to the "monster mom" incident.

    Image credits: Nelson Mortuary

    Olivia and Brailey’s biological father, Quinn Blackmer, and his wife Katelynn announced Olivia’s passing in an online fundraiser update. “Olivia is with her sisters now. She gained her angel wings yesterday… She fought so hard up til the last minute,” Katelynn Blackmer wrote. 

    Adding that “her body and her brain had been through too much, medication helped, but we reached a point where medical options were exhausted and her body only continued to get worse.”

    Harshman’s grieving husband said mental illness is “a chemical imbalance”

    A smiling family of four at a park on a sunny day, with the daughters in colorful outfits.

    Image credits: Quinn Blackmer

    Despite the heartache, Cliff Harshman said he still loved his wife. “Most people don’t understand how mental illness affects the brain. It’s a chemical imbalance,” he stated. 

    “And what happened was so out of character, as angry as I may be with her, I still lost her as well, and I still love her,” he added while still trying to come to terms with the devastating consequences of the tragedy.

    Netizens commented on the new report’s results

    Comment screenshot saying "So selfish and narcissistic" related to "monster" mom news.

    Comment discussing the actions of a "monster" mom and mental health in response to a tragic event.

    Comment expressing anger about a mother under influence, calling her actions evil.

    Text comment discussing postpartum depression and criticizing a mother for her actions.

    Comment criticizing mother involved in tragic incident under influence.

    Text message questioning the safety of children with a "monster" mom having mental health issues and gun access.

    Comment on parental responsibility in connection with the 'monster' mom case, questioning child safety in such situations.

    Comment questioning gun access in tragic incident involving mother and her daughters.

    Comment discussing motives of a "monster" mom in a tragic incident involving her four daughters.

    Comment on social media post discussing "monster" mom incident and mental health issues.

    Comment by a top fan on shocking news about a mom under influence harming her children.

    Irmak Bayrakdar

    Karina Babenok

    ashleygreeley avatar
    Noelle1984
    Noelle1984
    Community Member
    Premium     59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It doesn't say if it was street ketamine or prescription ketamine. Ketamine is now a treatment for depression. Mental health is definitely not an excuse to do what she did. It seems she had postpartum psychosis which unfortunately can lead to something as tragic as this happening.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    daqadoodles_1 avatar
    Debbie
    Debbie
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    All the "yta" in the comments obviously have never experienced severe mental health issues from up close or have no empathy/imagination. No, a SANE woman/mother doesn't do this. That is what mental illness does. Mental health is the reason she did this. If that was good, this wouldn't have happened. Nowadays society has so much presure. Individualistic - there's no community to support anymore. People need a community, but at the same time don't want others to tell them what to do, which is what you also get with a community. Social cohesion seems lost.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    de-snoekies avatar
    Alexandra
    Alexandra
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There is no doubt that this is a tragedy for both families. What I wonder about though is that despite a long history of mental illness, she was never treated as an in-patient. And where did she get the ketamine?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
