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If you’ve ever been cheated on, you’ll know that, apart from the pain and heartbreak of it, the one thing that most folks want to do is get back at the person who wronged them. The only issue is that people don’t always make the best decisions when emotions are running high.

That’s precisely what happened to one woman who caught her boyfriend cheating on her and decided to steal the jeans of the person he was in bed with. This turned out to be a bad decision, which the woman only realized after the other lady contacted her.

More info: Reddit

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Most people don’t know what to do when faced with infidelity, and sometimes their vengeful actions might end up backfiring on them

Image credits: goffkein / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster explained that she wanted to make dinner for her boyfriend, but when she went over to his place, she found him in bed with another woman

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Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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After catching her sleazy boyfriend in flagrante with another person, the poster took the unsuspecting lady’s jeans and left despite her partner’s pleas

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Image credits: sevendeman / Freepik (not the actual photo)

At first, the woman was glad that she stole the jeans, but she began to doubt her decision once her ex kept begging her to give them back

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Image credits: vh-studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Things took a turn when the other woman messaged the poster explaining that she needed the jeans back, as they were the last thing her late dad had urged her to buy

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Image credits: Stockbusters / Freepik (not the actual photo)

At first, the poster doubted the other lady’s story, but when she cross-checked pictures online, she found that there seemed to be some truth to the text

Image credits: pressmaster / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Eventually, the poster met her ex’s affair partner and returned her jeans since the other woman was behaving very kindly toward her

Image credits: ekoneva695 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The lady explained that she wanted to continue seeing the poster’s ex and that she truly didn’t know that he had a girlfriend, which is why she tried to make amends

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Since the poster and the other woman seemed to get along, they decided to take revenge on the man by making him pay for a new pair of jeans and later revealing the truth

The OP never expected anything odd to happen when she went over to her boyfriend’s place to make him dinner. Since he was on a paleo diet, she decided to make him a steak from scratch, but she walked in on him sleeping with another lady instead. This obviously shocked the woman, and she didn’t know what to do.

According to psychologists, when a person finds out about their significant other’s infidelity, it can be extremely tough to deal with. In some cases, the cheater might also try to manipulate or gaslight them, which is why it’s important for them to take space to process their emotions without interference.

That’s why the poster decided to leave her boyfriend’s home immediately, even though he kept begging her not to break up with him. She also felt like being petty and swiped the jeans of his affair partner so that it would inconvenience her a little bit.

Although it might feel good at first to take revenge on a cheater or the person they’re with, experts say it might eventually leave the victim feeling hollow. That’s why it’s more important to work on oneself and set necessary consequences for the cheater so that healing can happen slowly.

Image credits: 88cojocari.dragos / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster definitely was glad to have taken the other lady’s jeans, and she also felt justified when her boyfriend texted her to get the pair back. The only problem is when she received a message from his affair partner explaining that the pants were actually the last thing that her late dad had urged her to buy for herself.

This tugged at the poster’s heartstrings, and she felt quite guilty that her actions had caused pain to the other woman. She also made sure the lady’s story was real by cross-checking the details with her ex and looking her up on social media, before returning her jeans.

The reason why many professionals advise victims to forgive and move on like this is that it can help the hurt individual feel a sense of peace. They might also be able to slowly let go of the grudge that’s weighing them down, which is something that getting revenge won’t let them experience.

This is exactly why the OP decided to meet the other woman and return her pants. She also took time to figure out how long her ex had been cheating on her, which only solidified her anger toward him. Luckily, the other lady decided to help her get back at her ex by charging him for a new pair of jeans, which they could split later.

What do you think about the way the poster handled this situation, and what would you have done if you had been in her place? We’d love to hear your point of view.

Most people urged the poster to give the jeans back to her ex’s affair partner since he was actually the one at fault, not her