Comics aren’t just here to cheer us up; they can also help us heal. The artist behind Marengo Comics shared that creating these stories became a personal outlet for coping with depression. That’s why many of the themes revolve around mental health, healing, and personal growth.

The main character, Marengo Lambert, is an adorable lamb who evolves throughout the series. In a creative twist, he eventually becomes Death’s apprentice , which splits the comics into two ongoing storylines: one focused on mental health, and another exploring the unique dynamic between Death and a lost soul.

This time, however, we invite you on a more personal journey. If you'd like to read more story-driven comics from the artist, be sure to check out their Instagram page.

More info: Instagram | marengocomics.shop | patreon.com | threads.com | youtube.com