Comics aren’t just here to cheer us up; they can also help us heal. The artist behind Marengo Comics shared that creating these stories became a personal outlet for coping with depression. That’s why many of the themes revolve around mental health, healing, and personal growth.

The main character, Marengo Lambert, is an adorable lamb who evolves throughout the series. In a creative twist, he eventually becomes Death’s apprentice, which splits the comics into two ongoing storylines: one focused on mental health, and another exploring the unique dynamic between Death and a lost soul.

This time, however, we invite you on a more personal journey. If you'd like to read more story-driven comics from the artist, be sure to check out their Instagram page.

More info: Instagram | marengocomics.shop | patreon.com | threads.com | youtube.com

#1

Comic panels showing a character facing mental health struggles with themes of growth and healing as work in progress.

marengocomics Report

    #2

    Wholesome mental health comic showing characters discussing barriers, loneliness, and comfort with a cat in a castle.

    marengocomics Report

    #3

    Comic about growth and healing showing a character practicing self-care and mental health through small rewards.

    marengocomics Report

    #4

    Cartoon character and cat showing growth and healing through mental health themes in a calm, peaceful comic setting.

    marengocomics Report

    #5

    Wholesome mental health comic shows a sheep character learning about growth and healing through hugging loved ones.

    marengocomics Report

    #6

    Comic panels showing a scared child without a nightlight, highlighting themes of mental health and growth through a wholesome story.

    marengocomics Report

    #7

    Cartoon character surrounded by flames symbolizes mental health growth and determination in a wholesome comic about healing.

    marengocomics Report

    #8

    Comic panels showing a character discussing mental health struggles and growth while holding a feelings pillow.

    marengocomics Report

    #9

    Comic panels showing a heartfelt conversation about favorite places, illustrating growth and healing in mental health themes.

    marengocomics Report

    #10

    Comic panels showing characters using a feelings journal and discussing mental health and emotional vulnerability for growth and healing.

    marengocomics Report

    #11

    Wholesome comic panels showing a character’s mental health journey through growth, healing, and self-care activities.

    marengocomics Report

    #12

    Comic panels showing a character reflecting on mental health struggles and feeling stuck in a constant state of busy-ness without progress.

    marengocomics Report

    #13

    Wholesome comic panels depicting mental health themes of growth, healing, and saying goodbye between grandparent and grandchild.

    marengocomics Report

    #14

    Wholesome mental health comic panels showing characters discussing capturing moments and growth through recording.

    marengocomics Report

    #15

    Two characters discuss change and mental health, highlighting growth and healing through understanding new normal experiences.

    marengocomics Report

    #16

    Wholesome comic panels showing a character experiencing growth and healing with a ghost friend, reflecting mental health themes.

    marengocomics Report

    #17

    Cartoon character struggles with mental health, experiencing foggy days, disrupted sleep, and emotional overwhelm in a comforting comic style.

    marengocomics Report

    #18

    Comic panels depicting mental health struggles with depression and healing, showing a character's growth and emotional challenges.

    marengocomics Report

