“Peace Love & Pierre”: Our Relatable Comics Feature Funny Pets And Here Are The Best 22 Of Them
Creators Sara Hill and John Hill are proud to present 22 side-splitting installments of Peace, Love & Pierre, a relatable comic featuring an adorably colorful cast of characters in the tradition of the classic newspaper strips. The stars of this feature include: Pierre, a neurotic French bulldog with a heart of gold, Pierre’s wise-beyond-his-size emotional support hamster, Abbot, Hollywood feline super starlet of yesteryear, Norma Dee, and last, but not least, two kind and supportive human companions, Jack and Goldie.
For even more laughs, follow Peace, Love & Pierre on Facebook and Instagram at the links provided. Brand new comics are posted every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Follow us now, so you won’t miss a moment of the fun!
More info: Instagram | Facebook
This post may include affiliate links.
But who exactly are these characters who make Peace, Love & Pierre a laugh-out-loud sensation? We decided to catch up with them for the inside scoop. Here’s what they had to tell us:
Pierre was clearly excited about the comic, but expressed surprise at his breakthrough role, saying, “I can’t believe I’m the headliner of a new feature. I’m pretty shy, so, unlike Norma Dee, I’m not used to the spotlight.”
When asked about his emotional support pet, Pierre said, “Abbot is an amazing friend. Life can be fast-paced and hard to navigate, but Abbot is always there for me with words of encouragement. Some of his advice goes over my head, but if I’ve learned anything from Abbot, it’s that laugher is the best medicine.” We tried to speak with Abbot, but we were told he was meditating and could not immediately be reached for comment.
We did connect with Norma Dee and she had a lot to say about her role in the comic strip, explaining, “Pierre may be the headliner of this little project, but I am the real star, dahling. Every feature needs a big name to put it on the map, and that’s what I do! It’s called star power, and I have it in spades. I’m no stranger to the press either. I’m a Hollywood legend after all. I’m starting work on a new memoir. Let me know if you’re interested in an exclusive.”
Jack and Goldie expressed excitement about the series but emphasized that Pierre, Abbot and Norma Dee steal the show. They did, however, insist that you are going to enjoy the 22 COMICS the strip’s creators have shared with you, right here, on Bored Panda.