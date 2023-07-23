I started creating charts 1.5 years ago about my life when I felt I needed to let out some of the frustrations I had as a woman in her 30s. I thought it was a fun way to approach topics that many of us experience and I combined this with flashy colors that I have always been amazed by.

Most of the time I illustrate lighter themes such as dating in 2023 but sometimes I enjoy depicting more abstract ideas such as relationships and well-being with charts.

More info: Instagram

#1

Youtube Ads

Anna Csekő
Why?
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My graph would drop to zero after the first viewing.

#2

Playgrounds vs. Hell

Anna Csekő
Ditto
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Kids also always scream like they're being murdered too

#3

Payday

Anna Csekő
DennyS (denzoren)
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Pretty accurate...just drop the satisfaction line a little lower.

#4

Coffee Anxiety

Anna Csekő
#5

Adulting 2

Anna Csekő
#6

Adulting 3

Anna Csekő
Russ Kincade
Community Member
49 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You really shouldn't be feeling any adults until you are 18. Just saying.

#7

I Know You Do This Too

Anna Csekő
Why?
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I hope that time isn't too long between purchases.

#8

Adopting A Dog

Anna Csekő
#9

Modern Romance

Anna Csekő
#10

Relationships

Anna Csekő
#11

Being Short On Concerts

Anna Csekő
#12

"Cool"

Anna Csekő
#13

Fashion In Hungary

Anna Csekő
#14

Saturday Nights

Anna Csekő
#15

Being A Bird

Anna Csekő
#16

Cute Dogs

Anna Csekő
Danish Susanne
Community Member
26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is exactly the same for us cat owners. We each live with the cutest cats in the entire country

#17

Small Acts Of Kindness

Anna Csekő
Alfonsothenerdyalpaca
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

One little act of kindness can just turn a bad day into a “maybe this day isn’t so bad” day.

#18

Dance Scenes

Anna Csekő
#19

Neighbor Watch

Anna Csekő
#20

Dating In 2023

Anna Csekő
#21

My Mom vs. Me

Anna Csekő
#22

The Surrealist Hungary

Anna Csekő
#23

Adulting

Anna Csekő
Russ Kincade
Community Member
50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Life goes on long after the thrill of living is gone - John Mellencamp

