I started creating charts 1.5 years ago about my life when I felt I needed to let out some of the frustrations I had as a woman in her 30s. I thought it was a fun way to approach topics that many of us experience and I combined this with flashy colors that I have always been amazed by.

Most of the time I illustrate lighter themes such as dating in 2023 but sometimes I enjoy depicting more abstract ideas such as relationships and well-being with charts.

More info: Instagram