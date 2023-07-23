I Made 23 Funny Charts Reflecting My Thoughts About Life
I started creating charts 1.5 years ago about my life when I felt I needed to let out some of the frustrations I had as a woman in her 30s. I thought it was a fun way to approach topics that many of us experience and I combined this with flashy colors that I have always been amazed by.
Most of the time I illustrate lighter themes such as dating in 2023 but sometimes I enjoy depicting more abstract ideas such as relationships and well-being with charts.
Youtube Ads
Playgrounds vs. Hell
Payday
Pretty accurate...just drop the satisfaction line a little lower.
Coffee Anxiety
Adulting 2
Adulting 3
You really shouldn't be feeling any adults until you are 18. Just saying.
I Know You Do This Too
Modern Romance
Relationships
Being Short On Concerts
"Cool"
Fashion In Hungary
Saturday Nights
Being A Bird
Cute Dogs
This is exactly the same for us cat owners. We each live with the cutest cats in the entire country
Small Acts Of Kindness
One little act of kindness can just turn a bad day into a “maybe this day isn’t so bad” day.
Dance Scenes
Neighbor Watch
Dating In 2023
My Mom vs. Me
The Surrealist Hungary
Adulting
Life goes on long after the thrill of living is gone - John Mellencamp