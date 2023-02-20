Roommate Is Upset After This Guy Told Him To Not Cook Asian Meals When His Girlfriend Comes Over

Most will agree that time spent in the kitchen can enhance the mood and foster mental wellness; of course, only if it doesn’t involve a pile of dirty dishes.

The star of today’s article, a Reddit user that goes by u/Forward_Society_2253, is a real culinary fanatic. They’re a true lover of anything spiced and Asian-inspired – however, their hobby was recently interrupted by their roomie’s girlfriend who demanded they quit preparing foods while she’s around due to nausea she gets from “smelly” foods.

Cooking enthusiast gets asked to stop preparing “smelly” meals as it bothers their roommate’s girlfriend

They refuse, which results in a fight that forces the pair to go stay with the woman’s mother

Image credits: Forward_Society_2253

“AITA for refusing to stop cooking and eating in my kitchen because of my roommate’s girlfriend’s ‘condition’” – this web user took to one of Reddit’s most judgmental communities, asking its members if they’re indeed a jerk for refusing to give up their passion for cooking due to their roomie’s girlfriend’s sensitivity to smells. The post managed to garner over 14K upvotes as well as 2.2K comments discussing the situation.

Everyone likes to cook a little something at least once in a while: some banana bread, a delicious pasta – you name it. The author of today’s post is also not an exception! In fact, they’re pretty serious about this cooking thing.

Now, the netizen recently found themselves in a bit of a pickle with their roommate and his girlfriend. “Matt” and the post’s creator were pretty close friends – however, over the last several years they happened to drift apart, and the OP is now waiting for their lease to be up to move out. The man’s girlfriend, “Sarah,” spends a fair share of time at their apartment, and, to put it frankly, the netizen isn’t so fond of her.

The problem is, “Sarah” allegedly has a condition where she gets nauseous around certain smells and foods. Needless to say, the woman is a big picky eater and, according to the author, feels ill around anything but corndogs and chicken tenders.

The Redditor, on the other hand, loves heavily spiced foods and enjoys cooking Asian-style dishes which, as you can all probably guess, isn’t ideal for “Sarah.” The woman kept complaining about the OP preparing “smelly” foods and eventually asked them to either stop or do it when she isn’t around.

The netizen was confident in their position, but after talking to some colleagues, they started to doubt themselves

However, considering the fact that “Sarah” never bothered to pay rent and was spending at least 18 hours a day at the apartment, the OP didn’t even try to somehow accommodate her.

A little while back, the couple sat the author down and told them that they needed to stop cooking as “Sarah” couldn’t stand it anymore. Apparently, she even had a mental breakdown the week before when the OP was cooking curry (I know, right?). The complaints didn’t stop there, as the woman also blasted the netizen for making their apartment a “hostile environment” by ignoring her concerns – but the Redditor simply told them to get lost until “Sarah” started paying her share of the rent.

“Matt” chimed in shortly after and said that because he lived there, his opinion also mattered and he wanted the OP to stop. Once again, the post’s creator refused, which then provoked a fight that forced the pair to go stay with the woman’s mom.

At first, the netizen was confident in their position – however, after talking it through with some coworkers, they started to doubt themselves and eventually decided to get some unbiased opinions from the community members.

What do you think about this situation? Would you do anything differently?