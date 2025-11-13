Man Feels Wife’s Desire For Surgery To Be Like Stepmom Is Unhealthy, Gives Her Ultimatum About It
Plastic surgery has become an effortless way to touch up one’s appearance and make people feel better about the way they look. The problem with it being so easy is that folks might want to get many cosmetic procedures done even when they don’t need to.
This is what happened to a man’s wife who felt she needed to change her face to keep up with her sister and stepmom. The guy was so annoyed by his wife’s decision that he gave her an ultimatum.
Plastic surgery is not always the solution to a person’s self-esteem and mental health concerns
Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)
The poster shared that ever since his wife was young, she always compared herself to other girls, and began doing the same when her dad got a new wife
Image credits: fabrikasimf / Freepik (not the actual photo)
Recently, the poster’s sister-in-law got a cosmetic procedure done to keep up with their stepmom, so his wife also decided to get plastic surgery
Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
The poster didn’t want his wife to get the cosmetic procedure done and questioned her if she was only doing it because of her stepmom and sister
Image credits: CharacterAd1011
Since the man didn’t approve of his wife’s decision to get plastic surgery, he told her that if she went through with it, he wouldn’t look after her once it was done
When the woman’s dad left his 58-year-old wife for a lady who was just 2 years older than his daughter, this must have definitely brought up a lot of difficult feelings for her. It also seems like the woman had always been insecure about her background and looks because of the school she was put in and her stepmom.
The poster stated that for many years, his wife would keep comparing herself to her stepmom because the other woman had many qualities that she wanted. This might have brought up feelings of envy, which can sometimes be all-consuming and even affect a person’s mental health over time.
One day, the woman’s sister decided to get plastic surgery done, and after the procedure, she stated that she no longer felt uncomfortable around their stepmom. She made it seem like changing her appearance had improved her self-esteem and suddenly made her a more confident person.
According to studies, around 70% of young women and 60% of men consider plastic surgery as a way to deal with dissatisfaction about their looks or bodies. That’s also probably why the poster’s sister-in-law decided to go down that route, but he was shocked when his wife said she wanted to get a cosmetic procedure done as well.
Image credits: EmilyStock / Freepik (not the actual photo)
The woman wanted to get her face shape changed and was probably motivated by the confidence that her sister felt after her procedure. Unfortunately, the OP was not on board with the idea at all and told her that she had no reason to make such a drastic change. He didn’t seem to get how badly she wanted the work done on her appearance.
To put his foot down, the poster issued an ultimatum and told his wife that he wouldn’t take care of her if she went through with the surgery. He explained his decision by stating that her choice went against his principles, and he didn’t want to compromise on his beliefs just to enable her.
Even though it might seem noble to try and convince a loved one against undergoing plastic surgery, experts state that it’s important to actually respect their decision. Couples should talk about this idea at length so that they can both be on the same page with regard to this big choice.
Even though the poster’s intentions behind issuing the ultimatum to his wife were good, he was trying to impose his own beliefs on her. It’s possible that if they both calmly share their perspective with the other person, it might be easier to deal with this conflict and resolve it.
Do you think the man was right to assert his opinion about his wife’s plastic surgery idea? Let us know your honest thoughts on this matter.
Many folks felt that the man had overstepped by trying to control his wife’s decision to get a cosmetic procedure
Rarely do I agree with the YTAers but in this case, I do. It's *her* body, so *her* choice. HOWEVER, I agree - she needs therapy FIRST. From the way OP describes it, she's been unhappy with her looks for awhile + new stepmommy being close to wife's age + "better-looking" is also affecting wife's judgment. In adition to therapy, I hope wife *and* OP meet with the plastic surgeon(s) who will explain what the procedure is, how long recovery is, etc. Then - hopefully! - OP will be more supportive to his wife having surgery and will care for her.
I just wonder: if you don't have any kind of say in someone else's decision, are you still responsible for the consequences of that choice?Load More Replies...
I suppose this goes to the heart of a marriage vow - for better, worse, richer, poorer, sickness and health, but whether that includes elective surgery that one is against, that's harder to say.
