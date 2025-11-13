Man Feels Wife’s Desire For Surgery To Be Like Stepmom Is Unhealthy, Gives Her Ultimatum About It

ADVERTISEMENT

Plastic surgery has become an effortless way to touch up one’s appearance and make people feel better about the way they look. The problem with it being so easy is that folks might want to get many cosmetic procedures done even when they don’t need to.

This is what happened to a man’s wife who felt she needed to change her face to keep up with her sister and stepmom. The guy was so annoyed by his wife’s decision that he gave her an ultimatum.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

Plastic surgery is not always the solution to a person’s self-esteem and mental health concerns

Woman receiving a facial examination from a doctor, highlighting challenges of refusing help to recover cosmetic surgery.

Share icon

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster shared that ever since his wife was young, she always compared herself to other girls, and began doing the same when her dad got a new wife

Text excerpt about refusing help during recovery from cosmetic surgery with a focus on personal disagreement reasons.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt discussing insecurities linked to refusing help to recover from cosmetic surgery and personal growth challenges.

Text about family tension and jealousy related to refusing help to recover from cosmetic surgery challenges.

Young woman sitting on a couch counting cash, reflecting on refusing help to recover from cosmetic surgery.

Share icon

Image credits: fabrikasimf / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Recently, the poster’s sister-in-law got a cosmetic procedure done to keep up with their stepmom, so his wife also decided to get plastic surgery

Text discussing refusing help to recover cosmetic surgery and reactions to natural-looking results from recent surgery.

Text showing a personal story about refusing help to recover after cosmetic surgery and expressing love and concern.

ADVERTISEMENT

Excerpt of text describing personal feelings and tensions, illustrating refusing help to recover cosmetic surgery challenges.

ADVERTISEMENT

Couple arguing on a couch as woman refuses help to recover from cosmetic surgery in a modern home setting.

Share icon

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

The poster didn’t want his wife to get the cosmetic procedure done and questioned her if she was only doing it because of her stepmom and sister

Text stating refusal to help recover after cosmetic surgery, emphasizing personal disapproval and lack of support.

Text excerpt about refusing help to recover from cosmetic surgery, expressing personal principles and family priorities.

Share icon

Image credits: CharacterAd1011

ADVERTISEMENT

Since the man didn’t approve of his wife’s decision to get plastic surgery, he told her that if she went through with it, he wouldn’t look after her once it was done

When the woman’s dad left his 58-year-old wife for a lady who was just 2 years older than his daughter, this must have definitely brought up a lot of difficult feelings for her. It also seems like the woman had always been insecure about her background and looks because of the school she was put in and her stepmom.

The poster stated that for many years, his wife would keep comparing herself to her stepmom because the other woman had many qualities that she wanted. This might have brought up feelings of envy, which can sometimes be all-consuming and even affect a person’s mental health over time.

One day, the woman’s sister decided to get plastic surgery done, and after the procedure, she stated that she no longer felt uncomfortable around their stepmom. She made it seem like changing her appearance had improved her self-esteem and suddenly made her a more confident person.

According to studies, around 70% of young women and 60% of men consider plastic surgery as a way to deal with dissatisfaction about their looks or bodies. That’s also probably why the poster’s sister-in-law decided to go down that route, but he was shocked when his wife said she wanted to get a cosmetic procedure done as well.

Man in a blue shirt sitting on a couch looking thoughtful and concerned, reflecting on cosmetic surgery recovery help refusal.

Share icon

Image credits: EmilyStock / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The woman wanted to get her face shape changed and was probably motivated by the confidence that her sister felt after her procedure. Unfortunately, the OP was not on board with the idea at all and told her that she had no reason to make such a drastic change. He didn’t seem to get how badly she wanted the work done on her appearance.

To put his foot down, the poster issued an ultimatum and told his wife that he wouldn’t take care of her if she went through with the surgery. He explained his decision by stating that her choice went against his principles, and he didn’t want to compromise on his beliefs just to enable her.

Even though it might seem noble to try and convince a loved one against undergoing plastic surgery, experts state that it’s important to actually respect their decision. Couples should talk about this idea at length so that they can both be on the same page with regard to this big choice.

Even though the poster’s intentions behind issuing the ultimatum to his wife were good, he was trying to impose his own beliefs on her. It’s possible that if they both calmly share their perspective with the other person, it might be easier to deal with this conflict and resolve it.

Do you think the man was right to assert his opinion about his wife’s plastic surgery idea? Let us know your honest thoughts on this matter.

Many folks felt that the man had overstepped by trying to control his wife’s decision to get a cosmetic procedure

Online discussion showing a user refusing help to recover from cosmetic surgery, with questions about needed support.

Reddit conversation showing users discussing ages related to refusing help to recover from cosmetic surgery.

Online discussion about refusing help to recover from cosmetic surgery and managing childcare responsibilities.

Forum discussion about refusing help and challenges recovering from cosmetic surgery procedures.

Conversation excerpt where a user discusses refusing help to recover from cosmetic surgery without naming the procedure.

Screenshot of an online forum comment discussing refusing help and risks in cosmetic surgery recovery.

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing refusing help to recover from cosmetic surgery and its emotional impact.

Screenshot of a user comment questioning personal principles related to refusing help to recover from cosmetic surgery.

Reddit comment discussing refusing help to spouse during recovery from cosmetic surgery, highlighting lack of support.

Person reading a phone text message about refusing help to recover from cosmetic surgery while sitting on a bench outdoors