30YO BF Doesn’t Want 20YO GF To Go To Uni As She “Might Cheat”, Folks Tell Her To Leave Him ASAP
Throughout our lives, we face a lot of situations where we have to choose between two things that seem equally enticing. Whether it’s something small, like snack options, or something big, like a choice between your career and your relationship.
In today’s story, the woman faces the latter choice. You see, she found herself a boyfriend she could imagine her future with, and he definitely does too. And that’s where her choice stems from – his future vision doesn’t involve an important career step the woman is eager to take.
More info: Reddit
From time to time we all face situations when we have to make a decision between two equally enticing options
Image credits: benzoix / Freepik (not the actual photo)
Like this woman, who is currently has two make a decision between her career and her relationship
Image credits: mark2eko / Freepik (not the actual photo)
It’s all because her older boyfriend doesn’t want her to enroll in the university, which she works hard for
Image credits: Wavebreak Media / Freepik (not the actual photo)
He fears she would find someone else there to cheat on him with and would leave him
Image credits: throwRA85438950
Yet, the woman doesn’t want to abandon her university choice – she dreamt a long time about it and any other option feels a little too isolating for her
The OP has been with her 10-year-old boyfriend for 8 months. They already live together and are starting to plan their future. And that’s where they ran into a problem that poses a risk to their relationship.
You see, currently the woman is studying a course, which will allow her to get into the university for her dream career. At the same time, her boyfriend thinks that instead of doing that, she could enroll in an open university, which she can do online.
Apparently, he doesn’t want her to enroll in the offline university because he fears she might find someone else and cheat on him. He doesn’t want to deal with anything like that – he’s ready to settle down.
Yet, the woman doesn’t think this online uni is the best option for her, as her current online courses make her feel pretty isolated, so she would like an offline university much more. Of course, she’s looking for a university close by, not on the opposite side of the world, but even the closest option would require at least some kind of commute.
Since he doesn’t view that as a possible choice, his options are either for her to do school online or for them to break up, which sends the woman into a decision spiral.
Image credits: BillionPhotos / Freepik (not the actual photo)
Well, we can understand where she is coming from. After all, university tends to be an important step in many people’s lives. It gives them education, extends their worldview, and opens up intellectual and career opportunities. Besides all of these things, that is, let’s be honest, kind of obvious, a university also gives people social growth opportunities.
In universities, colleges, and other similar institutions, people are surrounded by a network of students and professionals from many areas, which can prove to be useful for future career building. Even if you don’t take this into account, there’s also the simple fact of having people to interact with, which is something the OP feels like she lacks right now.
So, essentially, her boyfriend is asking her to choose him instead of her career and social well-being. Granted, she isn’t the only person in history who faces this decision; many do. Interestingly, there once was a study done, which showed that out of 1075 surveyed people, 75% of them would choose a career in such a situation.
So, it would be interesting to see which of these sides the OP will fall into – the majority of career people or the minority of relationship folks? The netizens would like her to choose the university option – they simply didn’t like the man’s unsupportiveness when it came to her dreams and wants.
Do you agree with them? Please, share your takes with us in the comments!
“Girl run!!!”: netizens think that the choice here is clear – she should dump him and go to the university
Friendly memo to the boyfriend: If this is how you actually think of her and the relationship, she and it are probably not a good long-term fit for you - whether that opinion is right or wrong. Sometimes the best way to keep hold of someone is to loosen your grip.
Girl, run for the hills! He trying to control and isolate you. Don't fall for it!
All right out of the controlling s**t bag handbook - move in fast, love b**b isolate, make them feel guilty.
Friendly memo to the boyfriend: If this is how you actually think of her and the relationship, she and it are probably not a good long-term fit for you - whether that opinion is right or wrong. Sometimes the best way to keep hold of someone is to loosen your grip.
Girl, run for the hills! He trying to control and isolate you. Don't fall for it!
All right out of the controlling s**t bag handbook - move in fast, love b**b isolate, make them feel guilty.
20
4