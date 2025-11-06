Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
30YO BF Doesn’t Want 20YO GF To Go To Uni As She “Might Cheat”, Folks Tell Her To Leave Him ASAP
Young woman studying online at home with laptop and notebook, representing 20-year-old university student concept.
30YO BF Doesn’t Want 20YO GF To Go To Uni As She “Might Cheat”, Folks Tell Her To Leave Him ASAP

Throughout our lives, we face a lot of situations where we have to choose between two things that seem equally enticing. Whether it’s something small, like snack options, or something big, like a choice between your career and your relationship

In today’s story, the woman faces the latter choice. You see, she found herself a boyfriend she could imagine her future with, and he definitely does too. And that’s where her choice stems from – his future vision doesn’t involve an important career step the woman is eager to take.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    From time to time we all face situations when we have to make a decision between two equally enticing options

    Young woman studying at home with laptop and notebook, hesitant about boyfriend opposing her university plans over trust issues.

    Image credits: benzoix / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Like this woman, who is currently has two make a decision between her career and her relationship

    Text conversation about a 30-year-old boyfriend not wanting his 20-year-old girlfriend to go to university over trust issues.

    Text discussing a 30-year-old boyfriend's concerns about his 20-year-old girlfriend attending university and feeling isolated.

    Young worried man sitting on couch with hands clasped, reflecting on relationship trust and concerns about cheating.

    Image credits: mark2eko / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    It’s all because her older boyfriend doesn’t want her to enroll in the university, which she works hard for

    Text excerpt about a 30-year-old boyfriend not wanting his 20-year-old girlfriend to attend university fearing she might cheat.

    Text excerpt about 30YO boyfriend not wanting 20YO girlfriend to go to uni over fears of cheating and relationship differences.

    Text message expressing hurt over partner not wanting her to go to university due to trust issues and concerns about cheating.

    Young couple arguing inside home, boyfriend expressing concern as girlfriend looks frustrated and distant.

    Image credits: Wavebreak Media / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    He fears she would find someone else there to cheat on him with and would leave him

    Text message showing a woman expressing love but wanting to go to uni despite boyfriend’s fears she might cheat.

    Text about a 30-year-old boyfriend not wanting his 20-year-old girlfriend to attend university due to trust and cheating concerns.

    Image credits:

    Yet, the woman doesn’t want to abandon her university choice she dreamt a long time about it and any other option feels a little too isolating for her

    The OP has been with her 10-year-old boyfriend for 8 months. They already live together and are starting to plan their future. And that’s where they ran into a problem that poses a risk to their relationship. 

    You see, currently the woman is studying a course, which will allow her to get into the university for her dream career. At the same time, her boyfriend thinks that instead of doing that, she could enroll in an open university, which she can do online. 

    Apparently, he doesn’t want her to enroll in the offline university because he fears she might find someone else and cheat on him. He doesn’t want to deal with anything like that – he’s ready to settle down.

    Yet, the woman doesn’t think this online uni is the best option for her, as her current online courses make her feel pretty isolated, so she would like an offline university much more. Of course, she’s looking for a university close by, not on the opposite side of the world, but even the closest option would require at least some kind of commute

    Since he doesn’t view that as a possible choice, his options are either for her to do school online or for them to break up, which sends the woman into a decision spiral. 

    Graduation cap placed on a stack of books in a bright, empty university classroom symbolizing education and university life.

    Image credits: BillionPhotos / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Well, we can understand where she is coming from. After all, university tends to be an important step in many people’s lives. It gives them education, extends their worldview, and opens up intellectual and career opportunities. Besides all of these things, that is, let’s be honest, kind of obvious, a university also gives people social growth opportunities. 

    In universities, colleges, and other similar institutions, people are surrounded by a network of students and professionals from many areas, which can prove to be useful for future career building. Even if you don’t take this into account, there’s also the simple fact of having people to interact with, which is something the OP feels like she lacks right now. 

    So, essentially, her boyfriend is asking her to choose him instead of her career and social well-being. Granted, she isn’t the only person in history who faces this decision; many do. Interestingly, there once was a study done, which showed that out of 1075 surveyed people, 75% of them would choose a career in such a situation. 

    So, it would be interesting to see which of these sides the OP will fall into – the majority of career people or the minority of relationship folks? The netizens would like her to choose the university option – they simply didn’t like the man’s unsupportiveness when it came to her dreams and wants. 

    Do you agree with them? Please, share your takes with us in the comments! 

    “Girl run!!!”: netizens think that the choice here is clear – she should dump him and go to the university

    Text post on social media about a 30-year-old boyfriend not supporting his 20-year-old girlfriend going to university.

    Comment advising to leave 30-year-old boyfriend who restricts 20-year-old girlfriend from college over trust issues.

    Comment expressing advice to leave a controlling boyfriend who forbids university to prevent cheating concerns.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment advising a woman to leave her boyfriend who fears she might cheat if she goes to university.

    Comment advising a 20-year-old girlfriend to ignore her 30-year-old boyfriend who fears she might cheat if she goes to university.

    Screenshot of a forum comment warning a girl to leave her 30-year-old boyfriend who fears she might cheat if she goes to university.

    Comment advising a young woman to leave her boyfriend who fears she might cheat if she goes to university.

    Comment warning about insecure and controlling 30-year-old boyfriend concerned over 20-year-old girlfriend going to university.

    Alt text: Comment urging 20-year-old girlfriend to leave controlling 30-year-old boyfriend who fears she might cheat if she goes to university

    Reddit comment warning about controlling 30-year-old boyfriend preventing 20-year-old girlfriend from going to university.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment advising a 20-year-old girlfriend to ignore her 30-year-old boyfriend’s controlling behavior about university.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment warning about controlling behavior in a 30YO boyfriend-20YO girlfriend relationship with an age gap.

    Comment advising a 20-year-old girlfriend to leave her controlling 30-year-old boyfriend and go to university.

    Ugnė Bulotaitė

    Ugnė Bulotaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. I have loved creating and writing down stories about people and things since I was little and I think this passion led me to get degrees in sociology, communication, and journalism. These degrees opened various paths for me, and I got a chance to be a volunteer in the human rights field, and also try myself out in social research and journalism areas. Besides writing, my passions include pop culture: music, movies, TV shows; literature, and board games. In fact, I have been dubbed a board games devotee by some people in my life.

    Read less »
    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Friendly memo to the boyfriend: If this is how you actually think of her and the relationship, she and it are probably not a good long-term fit for you - whether that opinion is right or wrong. Sometimes the best way to keep hold of someone is to loosen your grip.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    vaelyn avatar
    Enlee Jones
    Enlee Jones
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Girl, run for the hills! He trying to control and isolate you. Don't fall for it!

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    All right out of the controlling s**t bag handbook - move in fast, love b**b isolate, make them feel guilty.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
