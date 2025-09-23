Due to fake appearances, exploitative tendencies, a lack of added value, or other factors, many careers were nailed to the shaming board, with questions about whether society would be worse off without them altogether.

Reddit user Spektakles882 asked the internet which jobs are universally disliked for all the good reasons, and the answers came fast.

Some professions get a lot of hate, but it stops the moment people need their help . Others, however, can't seem to shake their bad reputation.

#1 Televangelist.

#2 Health insurance companies. Especially if you live in the USA.

In the 2024 edition of the Ipsos Global Trustworthiness Index, politicians ranked at the bottom, with only 15% across 32 countries saying they believe in them. In all but two countries (India and Singapore), people are more likely to see politicians as untrustworthy, while in Argentina, only 6% say politicians should be trusted.

#3 TikTok moms who shove the camera in their kids faces every day for views. I especially hate when they indoctrinate the kids from such an early age, that the kid doesn’t even realize it’s abnormal.



Even the more innocent ones just feel so gross. Kids should be able to just live their lives.

#4 Politicians.

#5 Influencers. Have met a few in the wild and behind closed doors, with friends, exes, partners, etc they are atrocious. And many have caused irreparable damage to the values of society all to gain more followers, views, money, etc. Seen a few that travel around making money off of tragedies like storms, m*****s, kidnappings, etc like some tragedy pimps. Can go from posting how sympathetic they are about a death of some person and how they "knew" (they don't) them. Then ten seconds later post a thirst trap.

However, the survey revealed there's a broader global distrust in the government. For example, government ministers are also among the least trusted (only 20% say they are trustworthy), and only 28% of respondents trust civil servants. ADVERTISEMENT That being said, politicians have some rivals for the least trustworthy title. Only 15% of Ipsos respondents say they trust social media influencers (a category that was also frequently mentioned in this Reddit discussion).

#6 Scammers. Doesn't matter if it's phone calls, fake gurus, or shady landlords pure bottom feeders.

#7 Teen and preteen beauty pageants. The moms who enter their daughters into them deserve all the hate in the world.

#8 Pimps and human traffickers.

If we were to zoom in on the United States, a similar survey by Gallup has noticed a considerable downward trend in multiple fields. Ethics ratings for five professions hit new lows, including not just members of Congress (6%) and senators (8%), but also journalists (19%), clergy (32%), and pharmacists (55%).

#9 Whoever invented unskippable ads deserves their own circle of hell.

#10 The insurance doctors that fight with your real doctor over what is medically necessary.

#11 Lobbyists. They get rich convincing leaders to ignore everyone else.

#12 Whoever created ads with a close button that is designed to be so small it's impossible to hit, or doesn't exist at all and only looks like it does, forcing you to accidentally click it.

#13 Landlords who let their properties rot but raise rent yearly.

#14 Homeowners association and property management companies, including those working in timeshares.

#15 Resellers/scalpers.



I have a friend who started doing this and it’s just disgusting. They have discords and s**t to try and collude to buy up new stuff to boost the price. They raid stores for kids toys like Pokémon cards. When my buddy tells me about how he spent all day going to TJMaxx, Burlington, Ross, Target, and Walmart to buy toys I’m kinda disgusted lol.



pasmasq:



Scalpers of any kind. Whether it's pokemon cards, concert tickets, or whatever. If your entire shtick is creating artificial scarcity just to drive up the price, you're a d****e.

#16 CEOs of any company doing more than a few million in business per year. Maybe more like 100 million plus. But at a certain point, they become a net negative on society. They take far more than they provide.

#17 Fitness influencers. Especially the ones who act like public gyms are their own personal film studio and sell do-nothing supplements (which they claim built their greek god physiques while being roided to their gills).

#18 Anything to do with MLM, they are soul destroying, prey on people who need money or want it all.

#19 I'm quite digusted with the paparazzi who invade privacy.

#20 Home buyers/flippers. Those predatory vultures will hound you nonstop. I sold my last house over 3 years ago, and I still get calls about selling it. If I have time, I waste some of their before calling them terrible things and threatening them with the do not call stuff, that they aren't afraid of in the least.



Telemarketers in general. Total waste of time, and I feel for the lonely people they hook. I pray that I'm never in that position of loneliness where talking to those scumbags seems preferable.

#21 Payday loan operators.

#22 Medical debt collectors. Sc*m of the earth.

#23 The funeral industry. Exploiting vulnerable people by guilting them into spending an exorbitant amount to dispose of an empty shell.

#24 ICE.

#25 Those dudes that trick young people to pay for their classes to “get girls” “be more alpha” blah blah blah. Oh also crypto dudes.

#26 Health Insurance Company CEO.

#27 In the US for-profit rehab industry there is a totally legal position called "marketers". They connect the rehabs with clients. They are paid a commision for this work. Because of the nature of the industry and the clients they serve, this creates a wealth of opportunities for straight up human trafficking.



At one point I was poached from 1 rehab by a marketer from another who offered to get me h**h. I was still in early sobriety and he offered me a couch and free d***s. While there he propositioned me for a chance to earn 1300$ (a cut of his commission for sending me) for going to a 30 day program in another state.



By the end of my 30 days, I had watched other people he had sent return to the rehab a week after "graduating" They told me he refused to give them cash but offered to get them high and convinced them to do it all over again.



Knowing I would never see the money, I chose not to return to that state and eventually got myself sober without the help of the rehab industry.



Honestly the profit motive shouldn't be anywhere near this industry. I wrote an entire article about my experience once but the friend who published it online stopped maintaining the website. Perhaps I'll revisit it.

#28 Debt collectors. If you think i had money to pay it don’t you think i would’ve done it already. Just be harassing you over some money that they have yo buy in the first place. Then you have the nerve to try and sue take money from my check like have some sympathy.

#29 Human traffickers.

#30 So-called "life coaches" prey on people's vulnerabilities like cult leaders, they study how to manipulate people, seriously that s**t is sick.

#31 Chiropractors, naturopaths, any purveyors of medical bs. Delaying or avoiding proper medical treatment to sell them nonsense.

#32 People who test on animals.

#33 Chiropractic “medicine”.

#34 Human Resources.

#35 Scam call centers. Out here preying on the most vulnerable people who can least afford it...

#36 House flippers. They buy a house for cheap, do some renovations, sell the house for more, rinse and repeat. It seems harmless, but that house they bought for cheap they can afford to outbid actual families. Now whoever just wanted to buy a starter home is priced out and guess who buys the renovated home, a landlord or property management company who rents it out for the next 30 years.



The only thing they accomplish is driving up the price of homes for everyone else, and they take a cut of the rising real estate market.

#37 People who buy up a ton of houses to rent out. It’s not just corporations pulling this s**t. Doesn’t matter if it’s single family or townhouses. At some point, please do the world a favor and f**k off.

#38 Company "leaders" who have never done the job themselves. This goes across all industries and businesses i think. Have worked for several who had no idea what it was like doing the job they were supposed to lead, but could easily tell me how to do mine better. Thankfully, I have a great leadership team now.

#39 For-profit hospitals. I am looking at you HCA Healthcare.



Lobbyists



Data brokers. Genuinely, just f**k off.



Any telecom company that doesn't automatically block the do not call list.



Car salesman. Just let me buy it from the manufacturer.



Most realtors. No, you dont deserve multiple % of the sales value for listing it on Zillow. NAR would never let us go back to listing things easily.

#40 Hedge fund managers. They do nothing for society.

#41 I'm a lawyer and there is not a day that goes by that I don't think to myself, "God, I f*****g hate lawyers.".

#42 Anyone who works in any capacity for a payday loan company.



Vape companies.