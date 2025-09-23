ADVERTISEMENT

Some professions get a lot of hate, but it stops the moment people need their help. Others, however, can't seem to shake their bad reputation.

Reddit user Spektakles882 asked the internet which jobs are universally disliked for all the good reasons, and the answers came fast.

Due to fake appearances, exploitative tendencies, a lack of added value, or other factors, many careers were nailed to the shaming board, with questions about whether society would be worse off without them altogether.

Televangelist.

imadork1970 , Hasdi Putra/unsplash Report

multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
12 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When I lived in the US I moved a lot. Two of the weirdest cities I ever lived in were full of conservative Christian fundamentalists, although I managed to last in each state for 5 to 8 years (Tulsa, OK --> Oral Roberts and Lynchburg, Virginia --> Jerry Falwell). We sent an autistic child from a facility in the Tulsa area to Oral Roberts medical school and he came back with a diagnosis of "affected by demons." Oral Roberts had exposés where people would send them their last dollar to be prayed over and secret cameras showed them slicing open the envelopes, pulling out the checks, and throwing the letters in the dumpsters unread. They wouldn't allow men with facial hair walk across campus. The c**p they poured out 24/7 was enough to make a grown man cry.

    Health insurance companies. Especially if you live in the USA.

    Lost_Command7142 , Ahmed/unsplash Report

    In the 2024 edition of the Ipsos Global Trustworthiness Index, politicians ranked at the bottom, with only 15% across 32 countries saying they believe in them.

    In all but two countries (India and Singapore), people are more likely to see politicians as untrustworthy, while in Argentina, only 6% say politicians should be trusted.
    TikTok moms who shove the camera in their kids faces every day for views. I especially hate when they indoctrinate the kids from such an early age, that the kid doesn't even realize it's abnormal.

    Even the more innocent ones just feel so gross. Kids should be able to just live their lives.

    Old_Campaign653 , Vitaly Gariev/unsplash Report

    Politicians.

    MxMimic , Getty Images/unsplash Report

    Influencers. Have met a few in the wild and behind closed doors, with friends, exes, partners, etc they are atrocious. And many have caused irreparable damage to the values of society all to gain more followers, views, money, etc. Seen a few that travel around making money off of tragedies like storms, m*****s, kidnappings, etc like some tragedy pimps. Can go from posting how sympathetic they are about a death of some person and how they "knew" (they don't) them. Then ten seconds later post a thirst trap.

    Financial-Egg6538 , Daiga Ellaby/unsplash Report

    However, the survey revealed there's a broader global distrust in the government. For example, government ministers are also among the least trusted (only 20% say they are trustworthy), and only 28% of respondents trust civil servants.

    That being said, politicians have some rivals for the least trustworthy title.

    Only 15% of Ipsos respondents say they trust social media influencers (a category that was also frequently mentioned in this Reddit discussion).
    Scammers. Doesn't matter if it's phone calls, fake gurus, or shady landlords pure bottom feeders.

    sarahbreit , Blake Cheek/unsplash Report

    Gabriel Camomescro
    Gabriel Camomescro
    Community Member
    11 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Being fair, the ones on the phone are sometimes from poor countries and just trying to eat. It's fair to hate the scam, but it's not always fair to hate the caller.

    Teen and preteen beauty pageants. The moms who enter their daughters into them deserve all the hate in the world.

    gerhudire , SKG Photography/unsplash Report

    Zimmer
    Zimmer
    Community Member
    Premium     13 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What an appalling and destructive thing to do to your daughters. Beauty pageants should be wiped off the face of the earth.

    Pimps and human traffickers.

    YouAreLoved8787 , Arun kuttiyani/unsplash Report

    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    7 hours ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    @KatSaidWhat, I think you’re thinking about brothels, like the ones in Nevada. I understand those places are regulated and inspected, the places are kept squeaky clean and hygienic, the girls get regular check ups and shots, and there are strict rules of conduct and behavior for clients. The girls working there are doing so by choice, and can leave whenever they want. They also have the right to refuse a client for any reason, and the management cannot make them take the refused client. Nothing by force or coercion, all by the girls’ choice. All because the local government legalized the brothels, which then introduced the regulations and fair working conditions—-one example of government stepping in, when they realize they have to give in because the “business” will go on, whether it’s legal or illegal, and making it legal means they can make the conditions a whole lot better for the workers, thereby making a potentially horrible situation much much better for all. That’s an example of the kind of protection someone in that line of work should have. Is that what you were thinking of when you made your comment?

    If we were to zoom in on the United States, a similar survey by Gallup has noticed a considerable downward trend in multiple fields.

    Ethics ratings for five professions hit new lows, including not just members of Congress (6%) and senators (8%), but also journalists (19%), clergy (32%), and pharmacists (55%).
    Whoever invented unskippable ads deserves their own circle of hell.

    Moon-Taken , Szabo Viktor/unsplash Report

    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    6 hours ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Whoever puts any ads on the internet should be sent there. They’re ALL invasive. Same goes for spam email.

    The insurance doctors that fight with your real doctor over what is medically necessary.

    HeavySkinz , Getty Images/unsplash Report

    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    THOSE "physicians" are bottom feeders. There should be a list of all of them involved in killing people by determining treatments to be unnecessary.

    Lobbyists. They get rich convincing leaders to ignore everyone else.

    LiraStar , Getty Images/unsplash Report

    BeesEelsAndPups
    BeesEelsAndPups
    Community Member
    14 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The Onion did a satire piece about the American public hiring their own lobbyist. I think it's actually not a bad idea

    Whoever created ads with a close button that is designed to be so small it's impossible to hit, or doesn't exist at all and only looks like it does, forcing you to accidentally click it.

    livingstondh Report

    DeShotz
    DeShotz
    Community Member
    4 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Even worse are those ads that require more than one click to close.

    Landlords who let their properties rot but raise rent yearly.

    Able_Association_899 , Jakub Żerdzicki/unsplash Report

    Homeowners association and property management companies, including those working in timeshares.

    llcucf80 , Getty Images/unsplash Report

    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Home owners associations are to nice neighborhoods what organized religion is to spirituality.

    Hand holding a holographic Pikachu Pokémon card with 50 HP and birthday cake illustration. Resellers/scalpers.

    I have a friend who started doing this and it’s just disgusting. They have discords and s**t to try and collude to buy up new stuff to boost the price. They raid stores for kids toys like Pokémon cards. When my buddy tells me about how he spent all day going to TJMaxx, Burlington, Ross, Target, and Walmart to buy toys I’m kinda disgusted lol.

    pasmasq:

    Scalpers of any kind. Whether it's pokemon cards, concert tickets, or whatever. If your entire shtick is creating artificial scarcity just to drive up the price, you're a d****e.

    ZachWilsonsMother , NaughtyRhombus/reddit Report

    Fire Singer
    Fire Singer
    Community Member
    3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've been in TJMaxx before and watched these three women totally strip an entire shelf, putting everything on the floor and all over the place, trying to find specific things that were "trending online" so they could re-sell them. It was really awful to witness that behavior live.

    CEOs of any company doing more than a few million in business per year. Maybe more like 100 million plus. But at a certain point, they become a net negative on society. They take far more than they provide.

    AnonTA999 , Hunters Race/unsplash Report

    Fitness influencers. Especially the ones who act like public gyms are their own personal film studio and sell do-nothing supplements (which they claim built their greek god physiques while being roided to their gills).

    Random-Username7272 Report

    Anything to do with MLM, they are soul destroying, prey on people who need money or want it all.

    Excellent-Ad-2443 , Getty Images/unsplash Report

    Hugo
    Hugo
    Community Member
    10 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    MLM is what we used to call pyramid selling. A variant is a Ponzi scheme. See the Wikipedia article on multi-level marketing, where there's a link to a list of dozens of such companies.

    I'm quite digusted with the paparazzi who invade privacy.

    Ok-Future-5257 , Ethan Haddox/unsplash Report

    Home buyers/flippers. Those predatory vultures will hound you nonstop. I sold my last house over 3 years ago, and I still get calls about selling it. If I have time, I waste some of their before calling them terrible things and threatening them with the do not call stuff, that they aren't afraid of in the least.

Telemarketers in general. Total waste of time, and I feel for the lonely people they hook. I pray that I'm never in that position of loneliness where talking to those scumbags seems preferable.

    Telemarketers in general. Total waste of time, and I feel for the lonely people they hook. I pray that I'm never in that position of loneliness where talking to those scumbags seems preferable.

    robbzilla , Getty Images/unsplash Report

    Pferdchen
    Pferdchen
    Community Member
    10 hours ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Over the years, I've received text messages asking if I'm interested in selling "my" house, providing a very incorrect address and name. Early on, I replied telling them they had the wrong number. Nowadays, I've been tempted to say "yes" and send them over to the house. Common sense prevailed since I'm sure they'd finally do their due diligence if I messed with them.

    Payday loan operators.

    Tricky_Mortgage_8762 Report

    Medical debt collectors. Sc*m of the earth.

    Satan_McCool , Getty Images/unsplash Report

    SkyyCaramba (he/him)
    SkyyCaramba (he/him)
    Community Member
    10 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    fun fact: john oliver once bought a buncha medical debt and either paid it off, or forgave it. i can't remember which happened

    The funeral industry. Exploiting vulnerable people by guilting them into spending an exorbitant amount to dispose of an empty shell.

    anonomatica Report

    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Community Member
    9 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My grandmother passed away 3 weeks ago and the funeral home was really nice with us. They were attentive and respectful and the Master of Ceremony apparently (I refused to attend the ceremony so I wouldn't know myself) was really kind and respected what my mother and aunt asked him to do and say. Maybe we got lucky but I'm still thankful for how they behaved towards us.

    ICE.

    avistyx Report

    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    6 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    At least the masks and lack of proper identification and, most importantly, valid, signed warrants. I have not seen, on any of the numerous videos of ICE “arrests”, where one of the ICE thugs produces the proper paperwork—-a valid warrant signed by a judge—-and presents it to any of the people they “disappear”. There’s a specific protocol to follow, and they’re not doing it. They’re also arriving in what look like their own vehicles, many with out of state tags, and are not wearing badges or any identification. It almost looks like they’re not actual agents, but civilian MAGA thugs just getting their jollies being extremely cruel to very frightened people—-easy prey who don’t even speak English and don’t know their rights to due process.

    Those dudes that trick young people to pay for their classes to "get girls" "be more alpha" blah blah blah. Oh also crypto dudes.

    Scrimpyscrumpy Report

    Health Insurance Company CEO.

    st_psilocybin Report

    A group of adults seated in a bright room listening to a woman speaking about TikTok moms and professions. In the US for-profit rehab industry there is a totally legal position called "marketers". They connect the rehabs with clients. They are paid a commision for this work. Because of the nature of the industry and the clients they serve, this creates a wealth of opportunities for straight up human trafficking.

    At one point I was poached from 1 rehab by a marketer from another who offered to get me h**h. I was still in early sobriety and he offered me a couch and free d***s. While there he propositioned me for a chance to earn 1300$ (a cut of his commission for sending me) for going to a 30 day program in another state.

    By the end of my 30 days, I had watched other people he had sent return to the rehab a week after "graduating" They told me he refused to give them cash but offered to get them high and convinced them to do it all over again.

    Knowing I would never see the money, I chose not to return to that state and eventually got myself sober without the help of the rehab industry.

    Honestly the profit motive shouldn't be anywhere near this industry. I wrote an entire article about my experience once but the friend who published it online stopped maintaining the website. Perhaps I'll revisit it.

    ItWillBeRed , Getty Images/unsplash Report

    WubiDubi
    WubiDubi
    Community Member
    6 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is almost comparable to private prisons offering cash incentives to people in the legal system. US is very broken.

    Debt collectors. If you think i had money to pay it don't you think i would've done it already. Just be harassing you over some money that they have yo buy in the first place. Then you have the nerve to try and sue take money from my check like have some sympathy.

    MrWiltErving Report

    Human traffickers.

    LongConsideration662 Report

    So-called "life coaches" prey on people's vulnerabilities like cult leaders, they study how to manipulate people, seriously that s**t is sick.

    x_y_zed , Product School/unsplash Report

    BeesEelsAndPups
    BeesEelsAndPups
    Community Member
    14 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Maybe some of them. I have a friend who hired a life coach. She's basically just a therapist that helps her be more assertive. Like having your therapist spend a day with you and help you ask for what you want. It's helped her a lot. She's happier at least.

    Chiropractors, naturopaths, any purveyors of medical bs. Delaying or avoiding proper medical treatment to sell them nonsense.

    Ok-Excuse-4461 Report

    People who test on animals.

    Designer-Bid-3155 Report

    Jeya Mackelle
    Jeya Mackelle
    Community Member
    11 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think we should test on convicted rapists, child molesters, and serial killers.

    Chiropractic "medicine".

    glooble_wooble , Getty Images/unsplash Report

    Geoffrey Scott
    Geoffrey Scott
    Community Member
    9 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The best ones have a masseuse to actually knead out the muscles that cause you to be 'out'.

    Human Resources.

    justanotherbrick512 Report

    WubiDubi
    WubiDubi
    Community Member
    6 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Once you have it in your head that they only protect the company and will only help you with an issue IF it protects the company (such as a manager being sexist or putting company into a risky situation if health and safety found out) it's a bit clearer.

    Scam call centers. Out here preying on the most vulnerable people who can least afford it...

    Ippus_21 Report

    House flippers. They buy a house for cheap, do some renovations, sell the house for more, rinse and repeat. It seems harmless, but that house they bought for cheap they can afford to outbid actual families. Now whoever just wanted to buy a starter home is priced out and guess who buys the renovated home, a landlord or property management company who rents it out for the next 30 years.

The only thing they accomplish is driving up the price of homes for everyone else, and they take a cut of the rising real estate market.

    The only thing they accomplish is driving up the price of homes for everyone else, and they take a cut of the rising real estate market.

    hamletreset Report

    Geoffrey Scott
    Geoffrey Scott
    Community Member
    9 hours ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not for much longer, it seems we didn't learn a thing from 2008. :Edit: I say this because the kids bought a house in 2020 for just over $200k, their most recent assessment this year is $300k. So a 30% increase in value over 5 years? Not sustainable.

    People who buy up a ton of houses to rent out. It's not just corporations pulling this s**t. Doesn't matter if it's single family or townhouses. At some point, please do the world a favor and f**k off.

    DimesyEvans92 Report

    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I lost out on several in my house search because those creeps have an in with the real estate agent.

    Company "leaders" who have never done the job themselves. This goes across all industries and businesses i think. Have worked for several who had no idea what it was like doing the job they were supposed to lead, but could easily tell me how to do mine better. Thankfully, I have a great leadership team now.

    PrincessClara88 , Getty Images/unsplash Report

    Bored Sailor
    Community Member
    3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My CEO when I started at my company could not do Network Engineering and our Network Engineer could not be the CEO. Company leaders if good like mine make sure the work environment is well suited for the employee, the company stays profitable while employees still benefit.

    Man and woman shaking hands in a bright office setting illustrating TikTok moms discussing hated professions. For-profit hospitals. I am looking at you HCA Healthcare.

    Lobbyists

    Data brokers. Genuinely, just f**k off.

    Any telecom company that doesn't automatically block the do not call list.

    Car salesman. Just let me buy it from the manufacturer.

    Most realtors. No, you dont deserve multiple % of the sales value for listing it on Zillow. NAR would never let us go back to listing things easily.

    ComputeBeepBeep , Getty Images/unsplash Report

    KatSaidWhat
    Community Member
    10 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Worked for HCA... was paid to foxtrot after I called out their bullying consultant publicly. He was promoted later. I got paid because he brought in the money and I didn't - that is exactly what they told me.

    Hedge fund managers. They do nothing for society.

    not-dsl Report

    I'm a lawyer and there is not a day that goes by that I don't think to myself, "God, I f*****g hate lawyers.".

    alpharatsnest Report

    Anyone who works in any capacity for a payday loan company.

Vape companies.

    Vape companies.

    GuaranteeNo2494 Report

    Bur*
    Community Member
    9 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "disposable" vapes. STOP THROWING AWAY BATTERIES! and so few places that sell them will take the batteries back to recycle!!! 🤬🤬🤬🤬

    Private Equity. It's corporate looting disguised as capitalism.

    Tight_Win_6945 Report

