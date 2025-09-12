“There’s No Return Policy Here”: Mom Gives Her Baby Up, Wants It Back 8 Years Later

ADVERTISEMENT

Every mother wants what’s best for their child, and some mothers know they won’t be able to give their kids the best life they could have. Some choose to give them away for adoption, but 33% choose to let other family members raise them.

So did this mother, who gave her son away to her sister and husband. Since they’ve always wanted children of their own but were never successful, they welcomed the opportunity. However, after the couple finally was blessed with a daughter, the sister started demanding that they give her biological son back to her. After they refused, a feud broke out between the sisters.

A woman was raising her sister’s biological child for eight years

Mom and young boy sitting closely on a couch, illustrating a story about a mom giving her baby up and wanting it back.

Image credits: shurkin_son/Freepik (not the actual photo)

After she had her own daughter, the sister demanded that she give the son back, since she finally got a kid of her own

Text excerpt from a story about a mom who gave her baby up and wants the child back eight years later.

Mom gives baby up unexpectedly, raises child with husband, facing challenges years later in complex family situation.

Text excerpt about parents raising a baby they loved wholeheartedly despite biological ties, related to giving baby up and wanting it back.

Text excerpt about a mother giving her baby up and later wanting the child back after eight years.

Woman with short dark hair talking seriously to a younger woman outdoors about giving up her baby and wanting it back later.

Image credits: Freepik (not the actual photo)

Text discussing a mom wanting her baby back after 8 years, feeling unfair about the situation and entitlement.

Text with a mom expressing she can't imagine giving up her son, related to mom giving baby up and wanting him back eight years later.

Text stating legal proof of child custody based on signed agreement and birth certificate listing legal parents.

Image credits: JollyForYou

But the process wasn’t as easy, since he was legally the sister’s son now

Reddit conversation about a mom giving her baby up and wanting the child back eight years after legal adoption.

Reddit conversation about a mom giving her baby up and wanting the child back eight years later.

Reddit comments discussing parenting and entitlement after a mom gives her baby up and wants it back years later.

Screenshot of an online discussion about a mom giving up her baby and wanting the child back years later.

Commenters pointed out that the mother was treating the son like an object: “There’s no return policy”

Comment from lawyer discussing legal adoption and parental rights in a case of mom wanting her baby back after 8 years

Comment about kids not being toys and no take-backsies with living beings in loving homes after being given up.

Comment discussing legal guardianship and parental rights in a mom giving baby up and wanting it back case.

Alt text: Online comment discussing a mom giving her baby up and wanting the child back after eight years.

Text post advising caution about a mother wanting to take a child from school, focusing on child safety and custody concerns.

Screenshot of a forum comment expressing strong opinion about a mom wanting her baby back after 8 years.

Comment discussing a mom wanting her baby back 8 years after giving up custody and adoption issues.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a mom who gave her baby up and wants the child back eight years later.

Comment text about a mom wanting her baby back after giving him up with no return policy mentioned.

Reddit comment discussing a mom giving her baby up and wanting it back eight years later in an adoption debate.

Screenshot of an online discussion about a mom giving up her baby and wanting the child back eight years later.

Reddit comment discussing a mother wanting her baby back after giving it up with no return policy.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing attachment and fighting for a child eight years after giving them up.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a mom wanting her baby back 8 years after giving the child up.

Mom wants her baby back after giving up child eight years ago, highlighting no return policy in adoption cases.

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing adoption rights related to a mom wanting her baby back after 8 years.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a mother wanting her baby back after giving the child up eight years ago.

Comment text saying if parental rights were signed away, the mom has no right to take her son back after years.

Commenter explaining legal challenges a mom faces trying to reclaim her baby after giving it up and adoption reversal difficulties.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a mom who gave her baby up and wants the child back 8 years later.

Comment discussing adoption legality, emphasizing no return policy and rights signed away at birth by mom.

Advice on legal rights and emotional challenges when a mom wants her child back years after giving them up.

Screenshot of an online comment reading NTA he’s not a puppy about a mom giving up her baby and wanting it back years later.

Mom gives baby up, wants child back after 8 years; discusses adoption, family bonds, and no return policy on children.

Text comment discussing custody rights and legal advice about a mom wanting her baby back after giving it up.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing the legal and emotional aspects of a mom wanting her baby back eight years after giving it up.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a mom wanting her baby back eight years after giving the child up.

Mom discusses legal steps and statements after giving up baby, facing a request to reclaim child eight years later.