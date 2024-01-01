ADVERTISEMENT

As we have written many times, the percentage of adults in the United States today living under the same roof with their parents is the highest since the mid-20th century. And where there are representatives of different generations in the same house, various conflicts will inevitably occur.

The story we’re going to tell you today happened this Christmas, and the author of the original post, the user u/Destama, can’t figure out whether the family drama was caused by her own forgetfulness, her parents’ overreaction, or both. Maybe we can figure it out together…

So, the Original Poster (OP) is 29 years old, and this Christmas she was incredibly happy to receive a very generous check from her parents. The author does not specify exactly how much money she was given, but says that it was a four-digit sum. Well, the woman was grateful – especially since she did not expect such generosity from her parents at all.

The strange things began the day after Christmas. The dad approached the author several times that day, reminding her not to forget to deposit the check. The daughter promised to do this as quickly as possible through her banking app, but in the bustle of various things, she forgot about it. The situation repeated itself the next day, when the OP returned from work, and the father demanded that she deposit it.

Another oath followed – and, of course, the author of the post forgot about everything again. The next day, her mom texted her an angry message that she had upset and let down her father, who was counting on her to deposit her check. The original poster was in shock to read this at her work, and decided to write to her dad herself.

It’s not that her father is usually a bad or aggressive person, the OP notes, but he sometimes has bouts of bad mood – and then nothing good can be expected. The daughter tried to explain to her dad that she did not want to upset or offend him, and that she believed it was no longer appropriate for her to accept this check.

The result was another aggressive response from dad – he wrote that if he asks his daughter to do something, then he has the right to expect her to do it. And that in any case, he wants her to deposit this hapless check today – or he will turn off her internet. The father said he had his own reasons for wanting the check to be cashed and his wishes should be respected. After all, as the man argued, this is not such a difficult request.

Well, the original poster deposited her check that same day, but admits that she was really confused, and that this incident will definitely affect her future relationship with her father. In addition, the woman does not understand who was more to blame for this particular situation.

Well, the opinions of people in the comments were, as is often the case, divided, though most of the commenters admit that the OP’s father probably did have financial reasons to expect her to deposit her check before the end of the year, and he just wanted to avoid any problems or financial losses in his bank.

In the end, as some commenters are pretty sure, this is indeed a very simple matter – especially if you use the bank’s mobile application. Some of the commenters even confessed that they have ADHD and could understand such forgetfulness, but the author’s father specifically reminded her several times to do this.

Of course, as some people say in the comments, the man is definitely overreacting here, but his daughter should have just taken a couple of minutes to fulfill her father’s quite simple request, which he reminded her so many times. “It’s just good manners to deposit or cash it as soon as possible, unless told otherwise,” some of the folks in the comments wrote.

Well, today, banking applications allow you to deposit literally any check in almost a few finger movements, so you can understand the OP’s dad’s indignation. On the other hand, you shouldn’t go too far in any outrage, right? So what do you, our dear readers, think about all this?

Most people in the comments, admitting that the dad overreacted, nevertheless criticized the woman for being overly forgetful