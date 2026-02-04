Daughter Refuses To Play Wedding Cheerleader For Dad And His Mistress, Refuses To Be His Best Woman

ADVERTISEMENT

Family betrayals are rarely simple, and their effects can ripple far beyond the couple involved. When a parent cheats, it can shatter trust, reshape relationships, and leave children carrying emotional burdens for years.

Today’s Original Poster (OP) was left her shattered after her father’s affair came to light, however, duty to her younger brother left some space for interaction with him. It was during one of these interactions that her father dropped mentioned something that took her by surprise and lost it when she wasn’t on board with it.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

Sometimes, the audacity of certain comparisons leaves us completely speechless, especially when they involve situations that are in no way equivalent

Older couple smiling at beach wedding, bride holding bouquet, highlighting daughter refusing to support dad's wedding cheerleading.

Image credits: rawpixel.com / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The author’s father had a five-year affair with a younger woman, ultimately leaving the mother when she became pregnant, which tore the family apart

Daughter refuses to support dad and his mistress, declines role as best woman at wedding after family betrayal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Daughter refuses to play wedding cheerleader for dad and his mistress, rejecting role as his best woman.

Middle-aged couple sitting apart on a couch looking upset, illustrating daughter refusing to support dad and his mistress.

Image credits: prostock-studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

She however maintained a relationship with her father mainly to help pick up and drop off her younger brother, despite her resentment

ADVERTISEMENT

Text showing a daughter refusing to be best woman for her dad and his mistress at the wedding, expressing anger and calm refusal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt about daughter refusing to support dad’s wedding cheerleader role with his mistress and her disapproval.

Text excerpt discussing a daughter refusing to support her dad and his mistress in wedding roles due to past relationship issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

Young couple kissing closely at a party with colorful light spots and casual clothing in a lively setting.

Image credits: Abstral Official / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Her father proposed to his mistress, then asked the author to be his best woman, but she declined, citing her disapproval of the relationship

Text excerpt about relationship struggles and refusal to support dad and his mistress as wedding best woman and cheerleader.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt about daughter refusing to be best woman or wedding cheerleader for dad and his mistress.

Image credits: anonymous

ADVERTISEMENT

Her father accused her of hypocrisy over a brief teenage mistake, but she stood her ground, feeling conflicted yet justified in setting boundaries

The OP shared that her father had a five-year affair with a younger woman while still married to her mother, ultimately leaving her after the mistress became pregnant. Naturally, this shattered the OP, and also left her mother heartbroken an still struggling a year later.

Despite her resentment, the OP maintained contact with her father mainly to support her younger brother since she often had to drop and pick him up from their father’s place. However, it was during a pickup that her father revealed that he had proposed to the mistress and wanted her daughter to serve as his best woman.

The request struck a nerve, and while she remained calm, she declined, explaining that although she respected his right to move on, she didn’t approve of the relationship or feel comfortable participating in the wedding. Her father wasn’t having it and accused her of hypocrisy because apparently, she was “a cheater too”.

For context, ten years ago when the OP was still a teenager, she kissed someone else while intoxicated and immediately confessed to her then-boyfriend. This left the OP stunned because for her, the comparison felt not only unfair but dismissive of the damage he caused. Still, on the drive home, she questioned whether she had been too harsh.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sad young woman sitting on couch, upset and stressed, refusing to support dad and his mistress in wedding roles.

Image credits: MART PRODUCTION / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Research helps explain why the OP’s reaction in this story is far from unusual. According to Scoot Scoop, the fallout from infidelity rarely stops with the couple involved. When a parent cheats, children who are exposed to a parent’s affair often develop trust issues, lowered self-esteem, and behavioral changes such as withdrawal or acting out.

ADVERTISEMENT

That lingering impact is why boundaries become so critical later on. Melissa Macomber, a parent infidelity specialist, explains that adult children of divorced parents, especially in cases involving betrayal, often need firm emotional boundaries to protect their mental health.

Research also clarifies why the father’s comparison struck such a nerve. According to Chadie, studies draw a clear line between isolated adolescent mistakes and long-term patterns of infidelity. Context, age, power dynamics, and duration all matter. A brief, remorseful teenage incident is not considered equivalent to years of deception in an adult relationship with shared responsibilities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Netizens were appalled by the father’s manipulation and lack of accountability. They argued that she was well within her rights to refuse a role in a wedding that symbolized her family’s trauma. What do you think about this situation? Is refusing to be part of a wedding the same as “not respecting” a parent’s relationship? We would love to know your thoughts!

Netizens pointed out that a brief, remorseful teenage mistake is not even in the same universe as a calculated, years-long affair that dismantled a family

Comment discussing a daughter refusing to support her dad and his mistress as best woman in a wedding conflict.

Comment criticizing the idea of ruining a family over a teenager making out while drunk, discussing refusal to support a wedding.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a daughter refusing to be her dad’s best woman at his wedding.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing refusal to support dad and mistress at wedding, expressing strong emotions and judgment on the situation.

Comment discussing a daughter refusing to support her dad and his mistress as wedding best woman.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of an online discussion where a user criticizes a dad, related to daughter refusing to play wedding cheerleader.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing refusal to support dad and his mistress at wedding as best woman.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a daughter's refusal to support her dad and his mistress at their wedding.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing daughter refusing to play wedding cheerleader or best woman for dad and his mistress, questioning his intent.

Daughter refusing to support dad and his mistress at wedding, declines to be best woman or wedding cheerleader.