Lady Thought Her 4-Year-Old Relationship Was Perfect, Turns Out That She Was The Mistress All Along
Infidelity is actually a very serious crime, as it hugely damages the person who is cheated on. We hear so many stories of people struggling with mental health issues after discovering a partner’s affair. The worst part is how the culprits shamelessly walk away unscathed at times.
Speaking of infidelity, this woman was horrified to find out that her “perfect” boyfriend was actually a married man, and she had been his mistress for 4 years. Obviously, she was devastated, but then, she wondered whether to expose him to his wife. Here’s what happened…
More info: Reddit
Some people don’t realize this, but truth always has a way of revealing itself, no matter how well-hidden it is
Image credits: frimufilms / Freepik (not the actual photo)
The poster, her family, and friends used to think that she had the most “perfect” boyfriend for the past 4 years
Image credits: OkSinger3706
Image credits: Vitaly Gariev / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
One day, she was devastated to find an anniversary card written to his “wife,” and learned that she had just been his mistress all along
Image credits: OkSinger3706
Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)
The poster was stunned that someone could cheat to such an extent that even their families were involved with each other
Image credits: OkSinger3706
What bothered her more was how she was going to break the affair to his wife, as she might flip on her instead of her husband
Today, we dive into a tale of infidelity, where the original poster (OP) had no clue that she was caught right in the middle of it. Well, she had been with her boyfriend for four years and thought that he was the most perfect guy out there. In fact, even her family and friends used him as a standard for good men, but hiding behind this facade was actually a cheater.
OP was stunned to discover an “anniversary card” that he had gotten for his wife, claiming he loved her. After realizing that she had been a mistress for the past four years, the poster started snooping around and digging up more information on him. His wife was also the owner of his business, but since she worked in a different state, they had a “long-distance marriage.”
Now, OP would never have dated him in the first place had she known the truth. However, what really horrified her was the scale of this “affair,” because both of their families were involved with each other. She just couldn’t fathom how a guy could bring his relatives into his infidelity and then lie for so many years without feeling any remorse at all.
The bigger problem that was bothering her was whether she should expose him in front of his wife or not. Obviously, finding out such a huge lie about her husband might break her heart, so OP was skeptical about it. Besides, she also felt that his wife might take out all her anger on her, even though she was not at fault in this situation, so she vented online.
Image credits: photoroyalty / Freepik (not the actual photo)
Experts caution that finding out about your partner’s affair can be emotionally devastating and cause so much trauma that it may lead to Post-Infidelity Stress Disorder. In fact, between 30% to 60% of people who were cheated on have experienced this. Now we know why OP was hesitating so much about exposing the man in front of his wife.
However, netizens said that the woman had a right to know, and no matter what, the poster should do it. Our heart also goes out to her because even she must be heartbroken to find out that she was his mistress all along. OP also revealed that the guy had been married many times and was deeply in arrears for child support.
Netizens called out the deadbeat dad, and many felt bad for his kids. Research shows that having such a father can affect a child’s socioemotional development, especially in the realm of acting out or indulging in risky behavior. Moreover, the way that he had been lying to OP so efficiently for 4 years shows that this might not be the first time the man had an affair.
Studies have shown that a person is three times more likely to cheat again if they have already done so in the past. Looking at his mysterious behavior, we can never know what the guy was hiding, right? If you were in the poster’s shoes, would you expose this cheater in front of his wife? We would love to hear your thoughts, so feel free to drop them in the comments below!
Netizens assured her that it might seem challenging, but she had to do it, as the wife deserved to know the truth about her husband
I get that relationships are weird sometimes. I mean, my partner and I are both married, just not to each other 😜. But WE ALL KNOW ABOUT IT (before the haters start to hate on me again). There are reasons. People can have complicated relationships, and it's not always 'cheating', but you absolutely must have honesty and trust. Without that, the relationship is not valid. Just my 2c from a VERY complicated set of relationships!
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
I was once made the side chick by someone who made me believe I was his gf while he was flying his *actual* gf to London to meet family and friends as he was telling me to take things slowly (publicly) because he had trauma from past relationships. And I believed it 🤡🤡🤡. So f**k you, Jason. I'm dating a really honest man now.
Reply to Pittsburgh rare: yeah, f**k Jason. What an arsêhole. Live your best life!
I get that relationships are weird sometimes. I mean, my partner and I are both married, just not to each other 😜. But WE ALL KNOW ABOUT IT (before the haters start to hate on me again). There are reasons. People can have complicated relationships, and it's not always 'cheating', but you absolutely must have honesty and trust. Without that, the relationship is not valid. Just my 2c from a VERY complicated set of relationships!
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
I was once made the side chick by someone who made me believe I was his gf while he was flying his *actual* gf to London to meet family and friends as he was telling me to take things slowly (publicly) because he had trauma from past relationships. And I believed it 🤡🤡🤡. So f**k you, Jason. I'm dating a really honest man now.
Reply to Pittsburgh rare: yeah, f**k Jason. What an arsêhole. Live your best life!
33
3