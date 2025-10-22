Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Manchild Plays Games While Son Cries Over Lost Dog, Furious Wife Decides It’s “Console Trash Day”
Manchild playing games on a couch looking frustrated, ignoring crying son and wife's decision for console trash day.
Couples, Relationships

Manchild Plays Games While Son Cries Over Lost Dog, Furious Wife Decides It’s “Console Trash Day”

Open list comments 6
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

21

Open list comments

6

ADVERTISEMENT

Sometimes, there can be a few folks who fail to understand what an “equal marriage” means in its original sense. We see so many cases of one person toiling away for the whole family while their partner barely even lifts a finger to help.

Even this wife just had it with her irresponsible husband, who kept playing video games and neglecting their kids. However, she finally lost it after he forced their 8-year-old son to go look for the lost dog alone to teach him “responsibility.” Read on to find out all the drama that followed!

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    It’s sad how some women have irresponsible husbands who prefer playing video games to being a partner

    Manchild playing video games, looking bored and distracted while holding a game controller on a couch.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The poster is a nurse whose husband got a dog for their 8-year-old son, despite his pregnant wife’s protests, to teach him “responsibility”

    Text conversation about throwing away husband's Xbox after he ignores lost dog, highlighting manchild playing games.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt from a nurse explaining being busy while caring for an eight-year-old son and a newborn daughter.

    Text excerpt describing a son begging for a dog while the manchild plays games, leading to console trash day conflict.

    Alt text: Frustrated wife and son upset over lost dog while manchild ignores them playing console games indoors.

    Image credits: pleaseiwanttobreath

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Young boy hugging his dog in a park, contrasting manchild playing games as son cries over lost dog and furious wife.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    When the dog was lost by mistake, he made the kid go and look for it while he was busy playing video games, which completely irked the poster

    Text excerpt describing a son accidentally losing the dog while a manchild plays games and the wife plans console trash day.

    Text excerpt about a son seeking help from a manchild who plays games, refusing responsibility for the lost dog.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Manchild plays games on Xbox while son cries over lost dog, wife frustrated plans console trash day intervention.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Manchild plays games ignoring son’s lost dog, wife angrily declares console trash day to teach responsibility.

    Image credits: pleaseiwanttobreath

    Mother comforts crying son over lost dog on couch while manchild plays games, wife preparing console trash day in background.

    Image credits: dimaberlin / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Since he refused to help, the poor poster was managing her hectic work, along with the disturbed son, while also looking for the dog

    Manchild playing video games while son cries over lost dog, wife angrily declares console trash day at home.

    ALT text: Husband throws fit over missing Xbox while ignoring distressed son, wife declares console trash day out of frustration.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Alt text: Manchild plays games ignoring crying son over lost dog, while furious wife declares console trash day in frustration.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Manchild plays games ignoring son crying over lost dog while furious wife declares console trash day in family conflict.

    Image credits: pleaseiwanttobreath

    Manchild lying in bed playing games while wife looks upset and son cries over lost dog in background.

    Image credits: nensuria / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Due to his zero sense of responsibility, the poster threw his Xbox in the trash, so he lost it and kept sulking, even when their dog was found

    Manchild plays games while son cries over lost dog as furious wife declares console trash day.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Manchild playing video games while son cries and furious wife declares console trash day in the household.

    Text update about a lost dog Tippy while manchild sulks playing games as wife grows furious over console trash conflict.

    Text update stating Tippy the lost dog has been found after manchild plays games while son cries and wife declares console trash day.

    Image credits: pleaseiwanttobreath

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Scruffy dog walking on a paved surface symbolizing the lost dog in a manchild plays games family conflict scenario.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In fact, he also demanded that she repay him for damaging his property, and he completely ignored the dog, as if it didn’t exist

    Manchild plays games ignoring crying son over lost dog while furious wife declares console trash day in family dispute

    Text describing finding a lost dog after posting ads, with a kind woman helping through Facebook calls.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text describing a manchild playing games while his son cries over a lost dog, and a furious wife declaring console trash day.

    Manchild plays games ignoring son crying over lost dog while furious wife declares console trash day at home.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    White Xbox console and controller resting on a wooden table, highlighting gaming console and controller details.

    Image credits: Anthony / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The poster didn’t mind paying him back, but the way he handled the whole situation with neglect truly disturbed her

    Text about a manchild playing games on Xbox while son cries over lost dog and wife calls it console trash day.

    Manchild playing video games while son cries over lost dog and wife declares console trash day in frustration

    Manchild plays games while son cries over lost dog and furious wife declares console trash day at home.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Manchild playing video games while son cries over lost dog, wife angry deciding on console trash day.

    Image credits: pleaseiwanttobreath

    Frustrated wife sitting on couch with upset manchild playing games in background, tense family moment over lost dog.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    A lot of people mentioned that his behavior indicated that he might also be ignoring their 6-month-old baby when she went to work

    Manchild ignores crying son over lost dog while wife angry enforces console trash day in family conflict.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Manchild playing video games while his son cries over lost dog as wife declares console trash day in frustration

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Manchild plays games on console while son cries over lost dog and wife declares console trash day.

    Thankful message about strangers helping find a lost dog while manchild plays games and family is upset.

    Image credits: pleaseiwanttobreath

    ADVERTISEMENT

    To the poster’s disappointment, it turned out to be true, as she found diaper rash on the baby since he didn’t change her frequently enough

    Today, we dive into the original poster’s (OP) life, a tired mom who is sick of her lazy husband. He got a dog for their son to teach him “responsibility,” even when OP was against it, as she was pregnant. He promised to help with it, but things spiraled out of hand 6 months after their daughter was born. The dog slipped out after the other kid left the door open by mistake.

    The little boy went crying to his father for help, but the man refused, claiming it was the child’s responsibility. The thing is, he’s a lawyer who barely works 3-4 hours from home and spends his time playing video games all day. Meanwhile, the poster is a nurse who was exhausted from working double shifts at that time. However, as he wouldn’t help the child, she was the one who had to do it. 

    In a fit of rage, she threw away his Xbox, which angered him so much that he went ballistic. All this drama, while she was juggling her work, looking after her distressed son, and also doing everything she could to find the lost doggo. Fortunately, it worked and they found him, but it didn’t change anything for her husband, who kept playing his video games.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In fact, he even started demanding that she pay him for damaging his property, and OP was aghast. Looking at his irresponsible behavior, many folks pointed out that he may be ignoring their 6-month-old daughter. To the poster’s horror, it turned out to be true, as the baby got a diaper rash because he was too lazy to change her at proper intervals, and now OP is scared of leaving the child with him.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Mother comforting baby indoors, highlighting family emotions while manchild plays games ignoring son's distress.

    Image credits: shurkin_son / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Folks online were horrified by the neglectful dad and wasted no time in calling him an awful father. Research states that such uninvolved parenting may lead to emotional and social challenges for the child, who may face difficulty forming attachments later in life. It’s sad to think that the poor kid has to suffer because of this man, and his wariness to ask for his dad’s help after the incident is just heartbreaking.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Besides, the fact that his ignorance also gave the baby a rash just shows how irresponsible he is. People felt that OP’s reaction of throwing away the Xbox was understandable, as she was juggling so much at the same time on her own. Experts warn that parental burnout leads to a higher level of mental distress, so we can see why she just snapped one day.

    Just like OP, netizens were horrified by the way that the man was treating their dog, and many claimed that he sounded like a narcissist. It has been observed that people with NPD (narcissistic personality disorder) tend to lack empathy, so what they are saying might be true. After all, seeing their whole family struggling but not doing anything doesn’t sound like normal behavior, does it?

    Moreover, people were also concerned about the poster, who had just delivered a baby 6 months ago, and then she was stuck in such a situation, all thanks to this man-child. While she claimed that they should get couples therapy, many Redditors questioned whether it was worth the trouble. Do you agree with them? We would love to hear your thoughts, so drop them in the comments below!

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Netizens didn’t shy away from declaring that he deserved the “worst dad ever” award, if something like that existed

    Reddit comments discussing a manchild who plays games while his son cries over a lost dog and wife’s console trash decision.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Manchild playing video games ignoring crying son over lost dog as furious wife plans console trash day.

    Screenshot of a Reddit thread discussing a manchild playing games while son cries and wife plans console trash day

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing manchild playing games while children are neglected and a furious wife plans console trash day.

    Alt text: Text conversation showing frustration over manchild playing games while son cries and wife plans console trash day.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Reddit conversation criticizing a manchild playing games while his son cries and his wife declares console trash day.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Alt text: Online discussion about manchild behavior playing games while son cries and wife plans console trash day.

    Comment discussing struggles with parenting and lack of interaction, highlighting issues while manchild plays games ignoring family needs.

    Comment highlighting manchild playing games while son cries and wife declares console trash day in frustration

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Manchild playing video games while son cries over lost dog as furious wife plans console trash day.

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Dog
    family
    Vote arrow up

    21

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    6
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    21

    Open list comments

    6

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey, am Rutuja! A storyteller at heart and a writer at Bored Panda. I have a strange love for words, and I mostly survive on coffee which is the driving force behind my writing. I enjoy working on articles that purely entertain our readers. When am not writing or trekking, you can find me staying up late and watching all the matches of Football Club Barcelona!

    Read less »
    Rutuja Dumbre

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey, am Rutuja! A storyteller at heart and a writer at Bored Panda. I have a strange love for words, and I mostly survive on coffee which is the driving force behind my writing. I enjoy working on articles that purely entertain our readers. When am not writing or trekking, you can find me staying up late and watching all the matches of Football Club Barcelona!

    Read less »
    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Read less »
    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidWhat
    KatSaidWhat
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'd take the console somewhere and tell him he can go find it since he loves it more than the humans in his house. And then consider divorce. Unfortunately she's in a tough position here. I'd point out to him that as he is a lawyer, he should know he can be done for child neglect.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Much more concerning than not changing the diaper (also very concerning) is that dad is clearly not interacting with the baby at all for seven hours at a time. She's obviously just being left laying wherever she is. That's not healthy in so many different ways. ifbhe picked her up, fed her played with her, he'd know when she needed a diaper change. One kid is obviously neglected by the guy, one kid is afraid of him, OP is a nurse and should see the signs of 'buse. Pay for the controller as a moving out present.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    katepig avatar
    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How sad that her husband is and entirely worthless POS father and husband. He brings absolutely NOTHING to the table and she should dump his a*s and make he pay child support and then at least he'd contributing something. If I was married to this AH he would NEVER get s*x from me. He's not worth walking across the room for. I don't know how she lives with such a t**d without constantly vomiting. His children will want nothing to do with him as adults. He's just complete garbage as a parent and as a husband. This is the kind of guy that should have an "avoid" tattooed to his forehead so no other women will mistake him for an adult with a soul.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidWhat
    KatSaidWhat
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'd take the console somewhere and tell him he can go find it since he loves it more than the humans in his house. And then consider divorce. Unfortunately she's in a tough position here. I'd point out to him that as he is a lawyer, he should know he can be done for child neglect.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Much more concerning than not changing the diaper (also very concerning) is that dad is clearly not interacting with the baby at all for seven hours at a time. She's obviously just being left laying wherever she is. That's not healthy in so many different ways. ifbhe picked her up, fed her played with her, he'd know when she needed a diaper change. One kid is obviously neglected by the guy, one kid is afraid of him, OP is a nurse and should see the signs of 'buse. Pay for the controller as a moving out present.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    katepig avatar
    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How sad that her husband is and entirely worthless POS father and husband. He brings absolutely NOTHING to the table and she should dump his a*s and make he pay child support and then at least he'd contributing something. If I was married to this AH he would NEVER get s*x from me. He's not worth walking across the room for. I don't know how she lives with such a t**d without constantly vomiting. His children will want nothing to do with him as adults. He's just complete garbage as a parent and as a husband. This is the kind of guy that should have an "avoid" tattooed to his forehead so no other women will mistake him for an adult with a soul.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT