Working Wife Finally Drops The Supermom Act After Man-Child Hubby Hates On Everything She Does

As a woman, it frustrates me that we still hear so many stories about men acting like chauvinists and burdening their wives with all the domestic work and childcare. It doesn’t really feel like things have changed for women, and their fight for equality continues.

Just look at this working mom, who also looked after their toddler and managed all the household chores. What annoyed her was that despite all her efforts, her husband kept whining about everything, and also said that he hated her! However, here’s what happened when she stopped doing anything for him…

It is sorrowful that women’s fight for equality is one of the oldest struggles, yet it continues

Working wife frustrated and dropping supermom act while man-child husband ignores her in a modern kitchen.

Image credits: photoroyalty / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster was a working mom who also took care of her toddler and managed household chores, while her husband just complained

Working wife struggles with man-child hubby’s constant criticism while balancing motherhood and household duties.

Text excerpt about a working wife taking leave to care for her sick son after conflict with man-child hubby.

Text post describing a working wife’s busy day managing childcare, household tasks, and a man-child husband’s complaints.

Working wife holding baby on couch looking tired, illustrating stress from man-child hubby and dropping supermom act.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

One day, she finally cracked after her husband lashed out at her, claiming he hated her and that he didn’t really need or want her

Text excerpt showing frustration over man-child hubby's refusal to cooperate with working wife managing tasks and social obligations.

Text excerpt about a working wife dropping the supermom act due to man-child hubby's constant complaints.

Alt text: Text describing a working wife dropping the supermom act after dealing with a man-child hubby who criticizes everything.

Man-child hubby sitting on messy floor eating pizza, surrounded by clutter in living room, reflecting working wife challenges.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Well, she decided to stop doing anything for him after that, and things just fell apart as he couldn’t do a single thing on his own

Text excerpt showing frustration of a working wife dealing with a man-child hubby who criticizes everything she does.

Working wife overwhelmed by man-child hubby’s criticism, dropping the supermom act amid household frustrations.

Image credits: anonymous

However, she refused to budge from her decision as she wanted him to apologize for calling her ungrateful, lazy, and spoiled

Today, we dive into this couple’s conflict that got intensely heated after the original poster (OP) finally stopped doing anything for her husband. Their marriage started on a pretty good note, but things changed some time after their son was born. OP was juggling everything on her own, from dropping their son off at the daycare to cleaning the house, as well as cooking.

Meanwhile, all that her husband did was complain about everything that she did. One day, their argument escalated so badly that he said he hated her and didn’t really need or want her. This came from a guy who literally depended on his wife for everything! Anyway, the fact that he said he hated her triggered OP so much that she finally decided to put her foot down.

Since he “didn’t need her,” the poster decided to listen to him and stopped doing anything for him. As expected, his life erupted into chaos, as the guy could barely even lift a finger without her help. He had friends waiting for announcement cards and even wedding gifts. He was wearing creased-up clothes and eating at McDonald’s.

Even their apartment was an absolute mess as his clothes were lying on the floor and his unwashed dishes were just piling up high. Well, the guy was extremely frustrated with his wife at this point, but she refused to back down. In fact, she expected an apology from him with a realization that she was not “ungrateful, lazy, and spoiled” as he claimed.

Couple arguing on couch in living room as working wife deals with man-child hubby and drops supermom act.

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

After she vented online, all netizens could do was point their fingers at him and call him a man-child. Experts stress that such men lack emotionally mature responses, display irresponsible behavior, and blame others. A man-child also doesn’t help out with mundane aspects of adult life and lacks an awareness of the need for self-care.

That definitely sounds like OP’s husband. It’s honestly baffling how he burdened her with everything, yet kept whining. Research emphasizes that the unequal distribution of labor results in increased stress, imbalance in relationships, resentment, and diminished intimacy. It elaborates that this burnout can negatively impact the whole family.

Well, can you really blame the poster for finally putting her foot down? After all, I don’t think anyone can really tolerate such an unhelpful spouse for so long. Dreadfully enough, studies have proven that an unsupportive partner’s effect on your nerves is nothing compared to the impact it has on your arteries. Basically, this can cause a greater risk for heart disease.

It’s heartbreaking to think that the poster had to go through it for two years before she put a stop to it. I truly hope that the guy understood his mistake, and if not, she dumped him as netizens had advised. What would you do if you were in her shoes? We would love to hear your thoughts, so feel free to drop them in the comments below!

Netizens warned her that she should ditch the guy immediately, as he was clearly being emotionally violent toward her

Alt text: Reddit comment discussing working wife facing challenges with man-child hubby and dropping the supermom act.

Screenshot of online forum post discussing relationship struggles where a working wife faces criticism from man-child hubby.

Comment text discussing a working wife dropping the supermom act after dealing with a man-child husband’s constant criticism.

Comment on relationship struggles describing a working wife dropping the supermom act after man-child husband criticism.

Text post about a working wife doubting leaving her man-child husband who criticizes everything she does.

Comment on a forum discussing a working wife dropping the supermom act after criticism from her man-child husband.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing relationship struggles involving a working wife and a man-child husband.

Reddit comment discussing challenges faced by a working wife dealing with a man-child hubby’s negative attitude.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a working wife dropping the supermom act amid a man-child hubby’s criticism.