Guy Tells GF’s Coworker To Give Her A Racist Gift, She’s Horrified To Learn It Was His Idea

The office Secret Santa is supposed to be a fun, low-stakes ritual. It’s a game of anonymous gift-giving, a lighthearted break from the daily grind. The worst you usually get is a generic mug or a gift card you’ll never use.

It’s meant to be a moment of harmless fun, a way to build a little team spirit. But sometimes, a seemingly innocent gift can be a Trojan horse, carrying a message so cruel and personal that it detonates in the middle of the party. For one woman, the unwrapping of her gift was an act of public humiliation, all orchestrated by her boyfriend.

Screenshot of text post about Secret Santa, racist gift revelation and girlfriend horrified after boyfriend's idea.

Close-up of text about joining Secret Santa, referencing a racist gift that horrified the girlfriend

Paragraph of black text about shame and exclusion, evoking racist gift controversy

Paragraph screenshot about a woman mortified after receiving a racist gift tied to her boyfriend's suggestion

Screenshot of a message describing being given a racist gift and partner's silence over the incident.

Person reading text about being given a racist gift, feeling hurt and ignored as partner plays games.

Screenshot of text about gossip, texting and partner deflecting after a racist gift revelation

Screenshot of text post about Secret Santa and receiving a racist gift causing upset

Screenshot of an online update thanking readers and expressing horror over a racist gift revelation

Screenshot of text condemning mocking animal insults and slurs, referencing a racist gift incident and humiliation

Screenshot of text discussing animal comparison as insulting, linked to racist gift controversy.

Screenshot of typed note about staying vague after losing a boyfriend and fearing retaliation over a racist gift mention

Screenshot of Update 2 text about partner leaving PC, laundry and documents, shocked reaction to racist gift

Close-up excerpt of a message describing resentment, cancelled appointment, and mention of a racist gift.

Text stating Needless to say I am changing the locks and throwing his stuff into boxes/bags, context: racist gift

Screenshot of a message about a racist gift and being forced to open animal themed presents in front of others

Screenshot of complaint about coworkers proposing a racist gift, employee threatens HR complaint over Secret Santa

Apologetic black text on white background reading I'm gutted about it, referencing racist gift controversy

Hoping to shed her “office curmudgeon” reputation at a new job, a woman reluctantly joined the office Secret Santa. After a difficult few months of culture shock and racist comments from colleagues, this was her olive branch, a simple attempt to fit in. She put in the effort, chose a thoughtful gift for her person, and for a moment, it seemed like her plan to be a good sport might actually work.

But when it was her turn to receive, the gift felt less like a present and more like a “cold shower.” It was a mug and a calendar emblazoned with an animal used as a deeply misogynistic slur in her home country. The public humiliation was made infinitely worse when the well-meaning giver revealed the source of this “funny” idea: her own boyfriend. As the entire room erupted in laughter, she was left completely mortified.

The gift was publicly humiliating, but his reaction was a private one. His only response to her distress was a single, infuriatingly casual text. He then ignored her pleas, refused to apologize, and spent the rest of the night playing video games, leaving her to stewing and hurt. His complete and utter lack of empathy was the real gift, clarifying everything.

Her decision to end things was met with even more of the same chilling silence. He simply packed up his gaming PC, left his trash and dirty laundry behind, and even retaliated by secretly canceling her car appointment. His actions confirmed her decision wasn’t an overreaction. It was a necessary escape from a man who found her public humiliation funny and her pain an inconvenience.

The boyfriend’s “joke” was a profound act of relational toxicity. According to experts in toxic relationships, a major red flag is when a partner finds joy in your shame or humiliation. His decision to suggest an insulting and misogynistic theme for his girlfriend’s gift, and his subsequent lack of empathy when she was publicly mortified, shows that her pain was, at best, an amusing outcome for him.

His reaction after the fact is a sad example of what behavior expert Patrick Wanis identifies as extreme emotional immaturity. An emotionally mature person, when faced with hurting their partner, would take responsibility and seek to make amends. Instead, his response was to stonewall, deflect, and escape into video games.

Ultimately, the woman’s decision to end the relationship was a rational and healthy response to a partner who had shown his true colors. A healthy partner protects you; they do not set you up for public humiliation. His actions, from the initial “joke” to his childish, silent retreat, proved he was not a safe or supportive partner. Can anyone say “manchild?”

Have you ever been publicly humiliated by a partner? Tell us in the comments how you handled it!

Reddit screenshot of two comments: user asks why name the animal, OP says it's specific and avoids recognition, racist gift

Screenshot of Reddit comment saying You need a new job and a new boyfriend, in thread discussing a racist gift

Forum screenshot: user gibagger NTA, comment Your BF is three children on a trenchcoat, referencing racist gift

Reddit comment screenshot reading NTA with text advising a woman whose partner suggested a racist gift

Reddit comment screenshot condemning a man who arranged a racist gift for his girlfriend

Reddit comment by BunniBabyLily asking what animal it was, referencing a racist gift incident.

Reddit comment screenshot about a humiliating ordeal, user condemns ex — racist gift, guy tells GF's coworker

Reddit comment urging a woman to dump her boyfriend, calling him a racist, mentioning racist gift