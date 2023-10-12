ADVERTISEMENT

Curse words – the spice in the recipe of language! Sometimes they’re welcomed, and sometimes they’re simply needed – however, it all depends on the situation and the people surrounding you.

This father, for instance, found out that his 3-year-old son had used profanity on his teacher. The school demanded an apology letter, yet the man is refusing to draft one as he is certain that the kiddo didn’t learn it from his parents.

More info: Reddit

3-year-old boy curses at his preschool teacher when they ask him to clean up his spilled lunch

Image credits: stockicide (not the actual photo)

Upon finding out, the parents apologize to the staff and conduct an intervention with their offspring

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Virginia State Parks (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Arthur Krijgsman (not the actual photo)

Image source: u/TheBreakUp2013

“AITA if I refuse to write an apology letter to my son’s school?” – this internet user took to one of Reddit’s most judgmental communities, asking its members if he’s indeed a jerk for refusing to write an apology letter to teachers and administration for teaching their 3-year-old the b-word. The post managed to garner nearly 2K upvotes as well as 345 comments discussing the situation.

Did you know that according to a 2022 study from Preply, a language learning app and e-learning platform, “The average age Americans start using swear words is 11”?

Profanity has been a thing for as long as language itself, and to this day, it’s been used daily by everyone and their grandma.

What can I say? Life is so very taxing that, sometimes, dropping the f-bomb is simply necessary.

Emotional expression, stress, coping, relief, social bonding, humor, habit, provocation – there’s a bajillion and one reasons one would want to resort to strong language; however, as with everything in life, there’s a limit.

ADVERTISEMENT

The out-of-place use of curse words can have a negative impact. Some folks find it deeply offensive and emotionally distressing; it might come off as disrespectful and unprofessional; it can weaken the impact of your words if you use it excessively; and judging by today’s story, it can also influence innocent 3-year-olds into saying derogatory things to their preschool teachers over some spilled lunch!

Yikes, I know, but that’s why it’s so important to demonstrate appropriate role modeling.

However, what if it didn’t come from you directly? First things first, you need to create a safe space for communication where your child can discuss stuff freely without fear of judgment. Explain to them the importance and why it’s not appropriate, perhaps introduce alternative words, and praise the good behavior.

However, the school still asks them to prepare a letter apologizing for teaching their son profanity

Image credits: Pixabay (not the actual photo)

This family, though, despite occasionally venting their frustration with some colorful words, have stated that they’ve never used derogatory terms, let alone in front of their kid – however, it didn’t stop the little one from adding a certain word into his lexicon.

The thing is, the 3-year-old had started private preschool where he was pleasing his folks with positive feedback, up until one incident. The student spilled his lunch, and when he was asked to clean it up, he dropped the b-word on his female teacher and even repeated it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Naturally, everyone was mind-boggled by the events; the parents apologized and conducted an appropriate intervention for their offspring, yet the school decided that it was not enough.

The institution insisted that the parents prepare a letter apologizing to the teachers and administration for teaching their son the word – but since they deny doing so, the dad is debating whether it’d be a jerk move to refuse to apologize for something they didn’t do.

What do you reckon? Do you think the couple should take the high road and apologize?

Fellow online community members shared their thoughts and opinions on the matter