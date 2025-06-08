“Can You Spot A Red Flag When You See One?”: Test Your Standards With These 25 Scenarios
“A big deal or am I overthinking?” Not every red flag is obvious. Sometimes it can be something small that you don’t really notice until later. That’s why it is tricky to figure them out.
In this poll, you will go through 25 situations that might be red flags. Or maybe they’re totally fine. Depends on you, really.
So what’s a dealbreaker and what’s just a weird oddity? Let’s find out! 🚩
They say you’re “too sensitive” every time you bring up how you feel
They say, “I’m just not a big texter”, and you barely hear from them between hangouts
They don’t say sorry - they just act like nothing ever happened
They never want to meet your friends
Sometimes it's for the better. None of my friends have met each other.
They go through your phone “just to check”
They constantly joke about your insecurities, but say you're “too serious”
You’ve never met a single one of their friends, because they don’t really have any
They always play the victim, even when they’re clearly in the wrong
They low-key make fun of your taste in music, shows, or food
this post was written by like a 30 yr old, y we using "lowkey" 😭 🥀
They hide behind sarcasm even in serious conversations
They always cancel last minute, but still expect you to be available
They make big promises fast, but don’t always follow through
Rule of thumb, never make a promise you may not be able to keep.
They act differently around their friends than they do with you
They ask you for advice and then do the exact opposite
They say, “that’s just how I am”
They joke about breaking up anytime there's a disagreement
They’ve never been in a serious, long-term relationship
Gotta start somewhere. Some people need to explore what they want an experience things before they find out who they want to settle with.
They say they’re “not close with their family” and never really explain why
This can be a complex situation. Some people are not comfortable gossiping about their family and problems to someone who's never met them. There could be an array of reasons for not being close with family.
They avoid talking about the future
They say all their exes were “crazy”
They think having separate hobbies or interests is “drifting apart”
If anything it's completely normal and healthy to have separate interests. But it's good to try to take in each other's interests, try it out, observe, try to understand what it's all about.
They always want you to change something about yourself - your clothes, your hair, your vibe
This is coercive controlling territory. HUGE red flag. Run.
They expect you to read their mind instead of just telling you how they feel
They’re super into conspiracy theories and think you should be too
They insist that you need to share passwords “if you really trust them”
" They hide behind sarcasm even in serious conversations " - are they or are they not British? 😉
