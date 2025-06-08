ADVERTISEMENT

“A big deal or am I overthinking?” Not every red flag is obvious. Sometimes it can be something small that you don’t really notice until later. That’s why it is tricky to figure them out. 

In this poll, you will go through 25 situations that might be red flags. Or maybe they’re totally fine. Depends on you, really.

So what’s a dealbreaker and what’s just a weird oddity? Let’s find out! 🚩

#1

They say you’re “too sensitive” every time you bring up how you feel

Woman looking down with concern while another person offers comfort in a casual setting, related to Red Flag Poll.

Liza Summer Report

    #2

    They say, “I’m just not a big texter”, and you barely hear from them between hangouts

    Hand holding smartphone in dark, displaying a messaging app screen related to a red flag poll conversation.

    RDNE Stock project Report

    #3

    They don’t say sorry - they just act like nothing ever happened

    Note with sorry not sorry message on wooden tray next to a white envelope, concept for red flag poll.

    Cup of Couple Report

    #4

    They never want to meet your friends

    A group of people sitting indoors having a discussion during a relaxed Red Flag Poll meeting.

    Ron Lach Report

    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sometimes it's for the better. None of my friends have met each other.

    #5

    They go through your phone “just to check”

    Man in white shirt sitting by window, focused on phone screen, representing red flag poll concept.

    Andrea Piacquadio Report

    #6

    They constantly joke about your insecurities, but say you're “too serious”

    Two people discussing paperwork on a yellow couch in a casual setting during a Red Flag Poll session.

    Sarah Chai Report

    #7

    You’ve never met a single one of their friends, because they don’t really have any

    Four young men sitting on a hillside overlooking a valley, engaged in conversation during a red flag poll discussion.

    Matheus Ferrero Report

    #8

    They always play the victim, even when they’re clearly in the wrong

    Couple sitting apart on a couch with tense expressions, illustrating relationship issues in a red flag poll context.

    Ketut Subiyanto Report

    #9

    They low-key make fun of your taste in music, shows, or food

    Young woman with eyes closed wearing headphones outdoors enjoying music in a red flag poll context

    Tirachard Kumtanom Report

    #10

    They hide behind sarcasm even in serious conversations

    Scrabble tiles spelling sarcasm on a corkboard surface as a red flag poll concept image.

    Alexas_Fotos Report

    #11

    They always cancel last minute, but still expect you to be available

    Wall clock showing almost 11 o'clock casting a shadow, representing the concept of a red flag poll.

    Bob Clark Report

    #12

    They make big promises fast, but don’t always follow through

    Two hands linked by pinky fingers wearing colorful bracelets, representing connection in a red flag poll context.

    Pixabay Report

    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Rule of thumb, never make a promise you may not be able to keep.

    #13

    They act differently around their friends than they do with you

    Two men smiling and greeting each other outdoors with friends nearby, representing a social red flag poll moment.

    Kampus Production Report

    #14

    They ask you for advice and then do the exact opposite

    The word advice written in white chalk on a blackboard with a red flag poll concept background

    Anna Tarazevich Report

    #15

    They say, “that’s just how I am”

    Young woman with eyes closed receiving multiple hands on her shoulders symbolizing a red flag poll concept.

    Photo By: Kaboompics.com Report

    #16

    They joke about breaking up anytime there's a disagreement

    Torn red paper heart on dark surface symbolizing emotional red flag poll concerns and warnings.

    Marta Nogueira Report

    #17

    They’ve never been in a serious, long-term relationship

    Elderly couple smiling and embracing in a bright living room near large windows, representing connection in Red Flag Poll.

    SHVETS production Report

    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Gotta start somewhere. Some people need to explore what they want an experience things before they find out who they want to settle with.

    #18

    They say they’re “not close with their family” and never really explain why

    A diverse family group outdoors smiling and posing together for a red flag poll photo in a natural setting.

    Craig Adderley Report

    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This can be a complex situation. Some people are not comfortable gossiping about their family and problems to someone who's never met them. There could be an array of reasons for not being close with family.

    #19

    They avoid talking about the future

    Happy couple embracing indoors with woman holding keys, symbolizing trust and a red flag poll concept.

    Kindel Media Report

    #20

    They say all their exes were “crazy”

    Surreal portrait with three overlapping faces and red glitter tears, evoking a haunting and eerie red flag poll theme.

    Elīna Arāja Report

    #21

    They think having separate hobbies or interests is “drifting apart”

    Young woman at a table painting a canvas, focused on her art project in a cozy indoor setting with soft lighting for Red Flag Poll.

    Andrea Piacquadio Report

    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If anything it's completely normal and healthy to have separate interests. But it's good to try to take in each other's interests, try it out, observe, try to understand what it's all about.

    #22

    They always want you to change something about yourself - your clothes, your hair, your vibe

    Woman holding notebook and discussing concerns with a man in a room, illustrating a red flag poll scenario.

    Ketut Subiyanto Report

    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is coercive controlling territory. HUGE red flag. Run.

    #23

    They expect you to read their mind instead of just telling you how they feel

    Outline of a head with multiple white arrows pointing outward in various twisted directions on a green background for Red Flag Poll.

    Tara Winstead Report

    #24

    They’re super into conspiracy theories and think you should be too

    Stone carving of an eye inside a triangle with radiating lines, symbolizing a red flag poll concept.

    knollzw Report

    #25

    They insist that you need to share passwords “if you really trust them”

    Finger entering passcode on a tablet screen with a red flag poll concept implied by security access.

    indra projects Report

