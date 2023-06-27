Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Influencer Poses For Photographers On Red Carpet But They Ignore Her, She Calls Them Out In Viral Video
Celebrities, Entertainment

Influencer Poses For Photographers On Red Carpet But They Ignore Her, She Calls Them Out In Viral Video

Aura Vyšniauskaitė
Saulė Tolstych

Most people want to be recognized by others, even if they have a varying understanding of what others should value in them and to what extent. Either way, sometimes our expectations and our own self-evaluation do not match the ones that others exhibit towards us, and we are left wondering whether we deserved more attention than we got. Such was the experience of content creator Tiff Baira, who posted a video on her TikTok account – showing her encounter with photographers on a red carpet that did not go according to her plan – and sparked a discussion online by doing so.

More info: TikTok

An influencer sparked a discussion online by posting a video of an awkward red carpet experience online

Image credits: tiffbaira

In the video she is striking multiple poses for pictures and appears frustrated by a lack of response

The video posted by Tiff Baira with over 85 million views shows the influencer being ignored by the photographers on a red carpet as she was posing in front of the cameras. The woman seems eager for the cameramen to snap her pictures but gets to leave confused and laughing awkwardly as the photographers weren’t interested in taking her pictures.

The woman thought the photographers were wrong not to take pictures of her, as she gave her explanation of their behavior online, claiming they didn’t think she was “hot enough.” She also commented about her takeaway: “I will never let a cameraman steal my confidence again, but this was humbling.”

Commenters interpreted the video as awkward and joked about the single flash being a mistake, to which Tiff Baira herself responded with four laughing through tears emojis. The commenter under the name “dump the goods” even admitted to love the awkwardness and realization captured in the video, appreciating the authentic human response.

Image credits: Rene Asmussen (not the actual photo)

Image credits: tiffbaira

Image credits: tiffbaira

Image credits: tiffbaira

Image credits: tiffbaira

The woman thought photographers didn’t take her picture because they didn’t think she looked good enough

Image credits: tiffbaira

In response to her first video, the influencer shared her advice about how to stay confident after rejection

Some people responded to the poster’s initial reasoning about why her pictures were not taken, saying that “photographers are not there to capture ‘hotness’, but they’re there to capture ‘celebrity,’” and claiming that to get treated like a star, it is not enough to simply show up at a particular event.

Others had similar explanations, saying photographers are there simply to do their job and their reasons for taking pictures are not personal, noting that the whole situation wasn’t about the looks in her case, but simply not being known or popular enough.

The influencer explained she had assumed the photographers would know who she is and would be interested in taking her pictures because she was invited to walk the red carpet in this particular event. A few commenters thought the influencer deserved more, while some, simply congratulated her for the courage to post the video.

Image credits: tiffbaira

Image credits: Brett Sayles (not the actual photo)

In response to her first video, Tiff Baira posted another video sharing her pieces of advice about how to stay confident after rejection. According to the woman, someone who puts oneself out there inevitably faces rejection at some point and the wisest strategy here is simply making peace with it. She says that her video was supposed to show that “we all get embarrassed” sometimes, but we shouldn’t let the embarrassment discourage us from doing things that we want.

For this reason, the influencer suggests worrying less about whether other people like you and more about whether you like yourself. She also shared her thoughts that rejection is to be understood as redirecting a person to people who get them. And finally, Tiff Baira suggested looking on the bright side, saying “the bigger the embarrassment, the better the brunch”, as her experience on the red carpet is not something “that a mimosa can’t cure”.

You can watch the original video here

@tiffbaira WILL NEVER LET A MAN OR A CAMERA MAN STEEL MY CONFIDENCE BUT THIS WAS HUMBLING 😂! #fyp #redcarpet #nyc #embarassing #newyork #dating ♬ Oh No – Kreepa

Commenters shared their take on the situation

Aura Vyšniauskaitė
Aura Vyšniauskaitė
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Aura is a writer at Bored Panda. She finished her BA in Philosophy at Vilnius University. She lived in Prague for a few years, where she worked in Trade Compliance at DHL Express. Finally, she came back to Vilnius to continue her studies in Philosophy.

Saulė Tolstych
Saulė Tolstych
Author, BoredPanda staff

Saulė is a photo editor at Bored Panda with bachelor's degree in Multimedia and Computer Design. The thing that relaxes her the best is going into YouTube rabbit hole. In her free time she loves painting, embroidering and taking walks in nature.

Strawberry Pizza
Strawberry Pizza
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why is this an entire article? What person out there gives one singular s**t?

1
1point
reply
Ace
Ace
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Astonishing that even after this she still thinks she's "somebody". Get over yourself; just because you have a few online 'followers' doesn't make you a celebrity. (Oh, and you're right about not being hot enough as well).

0
0points
reply
Head_on_a_Stick
Head_on_a_Stick
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think she's hot. Not so sure about her personality though.

0
0points
reply
moggie63
moggie63
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

'Average looking, unknown, waste of space influencer ignored at non-event'. Yeah, that's news.

-1
-1point
reply
