Guy Seeks New Job, Current Place Increases Salary, He Declines New Place’s Offer, Gets Called Out

Job interviews are an unavoidable part of adult life. Some of us are not the biggest fans of attending job interviews; maybe we lack confidence, maybe we don’t like to not know what to expect or maybe it just stresses us out for unknown reasons. On the other hand, others enjoy them – they can learn something new, find out a little bit more about the company’s various structures, culture and they don’t understand why some folks could be worried about them.

However, it doesn’t matter which side you are on; everyone tries to be professional during job interviews. I believe that goes without saying, but if you are doing your best to be as professional as possible, you expect nothing less from the recruiter.

Getting called out by a recruiter for declining an offer is a different kind of ‘didn’t expect that coming’

Guy shares his recent job interview’s outcome after shockingly being called unethical by an incompetent recruiter

He received an offer with 15% higher pay than his current place, thus his current job increased his salary to match the pay

He decided to stay at his workplace and declined the offer, but ended up being accused of applying for jobs so he could negotiate a pay raise

Recently a person took his story to one of the Reddit communities explaining how a recruiter chewed him out after he declined a job offer. The story went viral immediately and 20 hours later it had already more than 37K upvotes and 5K comments.

So to begin with, OP shares that he really enjoys his work, but the pay was low. He told this to his boss, but despite trying to give him a raise, he couldn’t do it. The author then informed his boss that he would be searching for a new job, and he completely understood. He found a job, had an interview and got an offer with 15% higher pay.

The author informed his boss and gave notice; however, a few days after this, the company managed to match this pay. OP says that he preferred his current job, thus he decided to stay. Now, moving to the most dramatic part – the employee informed the recruiter that he was declining the offer. Shockingly, he was accused of unethical negotiation of a pay raise, that he wasted her time and he shouldn’t apply to other jobs if he is not going to take it.

Folks online said that this is quite common as the recruiter is mad about missed commission. “The recruiter is pissed you cost her a commission. She acted unprofessionally. Sounds like she is not cut out for her job,” one user wrote. Another also added: “you have no ‘ethical’ obligation to keep a job to pay someone else. She’s out for herself and you should be out for yourself – that’s literally why we work.”

Moreover, folks online discussed that accepting a counteroffer is not always the best move. So let’s look at statistics. According to Eclipse Software, 80% of candidates who accept a counteroffer from their present employment quit after 6 months. Okay, that already doesn’t look too good. Moreover, 9 out of 10 employees who accept a counteroffer leave within 12 months.

Now, of course, in almost every situation, there are pros and cons. So speaking about accepting counteroffers, indeed Career Guide shares that the first advantage is remaining in the familiar workplace. Secondly, it can improve self-worth in confidence as receiving counteroffers means that the company values you and doesn’t want you to leave. And also, you have an opportunity to earn a higher salary.

However, there are also cons. To begin with, it could be difficult for you to recognize your genuine worth when you accept a counteroffer. It can also change dynamics in the workplace with your coworkers. They may not receive the same benefits and lose their sense of loyalty to the company. And finally, you may not receive another pay raise for a while. A lot of counteroffers support only one-time pay raises.

Long story short, accepting a counteroffer and staying at the same company has both pros and cons – you may feel more valued and enjoy doing what you like, but it may be a little obstacle to improvement or a higher salary in the future. However, everyone knows what’s best for themselves, thus the person who will make the right decision is ourselves!

Redditors discussed that author was not guilty of what he was accused of, though some suggested that he should have taken a new job