TikToker Opens Up About Her Traumatic Menstrual Experience All Women Should Know About

Recently, 24-year-old labor and delivery nurse Madi Swegle, who goes by the handle @Sweglestory on TikTok, shared a menstrual experience she had that left her terrified.

In a video that has been viewed a whopping 6.7M times, Swegle explained her cycle started as usual, until the unusual symptoms became almost unbearable. “Around 7pm last night my cramps suddenly got very very intense. This pain is the worst pain I’ve honestly felt my entire life,” the woman said.

The TikToker said she thought it was just “a normal awful period,” and you can see how, since our society has normalized severe period pains as normal.

But it couldn’t be further from the truth, when the symptoms soon turned into a traumatizing experience that left her utterly terrified and in disbelief.

This 24-year-old nurse has recently shared a terrifying menstrual experience she had in a TikTok video that has amassed 6.7M views

This is the full video Swegle posted on her TikTok channel in a bid to raise awareness on this little talked about condition

The TikToker later shared some more information about what happened to her in response to the questions

It turned out, Swegle’s menstrual condition is not that rare as many women said they have experienced that

Many women also appreciated Swegle for sharing her story and were shocked to find out about the condition they never knew existed