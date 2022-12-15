TikToker Opens Up About Her Traumatic Menstrual Experience All Women Should Know About
Recently, 24-year-old labor and delivery nurse Madi Swegle, who goes by the handle @Sweglestory on TikTok, shared a menstrual experience she had that left her terrified.
In a video that has been viewed a whopping 6.7M times, Swegle explained her cycle started as usual, until the unusual symptoms became almost unbearable. “Around 7pm last night my cramps suddenly got very very intense. This pain is the worst pain I’ve honestly felt my entire life,” the woman said.
The TikToker said she thought it was just “a normal awful period,” and you can see how, since our society has normalized severe period pains as normal.
But it couldn’t be further from the truth, when the symptoms soon turned into a traumatizing experience that left her utterly terrified and in disbelief.
This 24-year-old nurse has recently shared a terrifying menstrual experience she had in a TikTok video that has amassed 6.7M views
This is the full video Swegle posted on her TikTok channel in a bid to raise awareness on this little talked about condition
The TikToker later shared some more information about what happened to her in response to the questions
Google Trends showing how many times this subject was searched: https://trends.google.com/trends/explore?q=Decidual%20cast 😃
Sounds like the miscarriage I had.
that must've been so hard, i'm sorry :( sending hugs, poeha <3
I'm so sorry you'll forever be in doubt about this 😔
I'm so sorry. That sounds painful and traumatic both physically and mentally.
Omg I googled it. I would freak out if that came out of me. But more scary is the comments about Dr.s and ERs not knowing what it is. It sounds like something someone might show up in the emergency room for.
Yet most of us probably don't. If you have agonising periods already you do think it's that being worse than usual, just like this lady. I was on holiday once and the pain became extreme. Felt like I was being torn inside. Yet hospital didn't enter my head.
