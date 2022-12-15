Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
TikToker Opens Up About Her Traumatic Menstrual Experience All Women Should Know About
TikToker Opens Up About Her Traumatic Menstrual Experience All Women Should Know About

Liucija Adomaite and
Kotryna Brašiškytė

Recently, 24-year-old labor and delivery nurse Madi Swegle, who goes by the handle @Sweglestory on TikTok, shared a menstrual experience she had that left her terrified.

In a video that has been viewed a whopping 6.7M times, Swegle explained her cycle started as usual, until the unusual symptoms became almost unbearable. “Around 7pm last night my cramps suddenly got very very intense. This pain is the worst pain I’ve honestly felt my entire life,” the woman said.

The TikToker said she thought it was just “a normal awful period,” and you can see how, since our society has normalized severe period pains as normal.

But it couldn’t be further from the truth, when the symptoms soon turned into a traumatizing experience that left her utterly terrified and in disbelief.

This 24-year-old nurse has recently shared a terrifying menstrual experience she had in a TikTok video that has amassed 6.7M views

Image credits: sweglestory

Image credits: sweglestory

Image credits: sweglestory

This is the full video Swegle posted on her TikTok channel in a bid to raise awareness on this little talked about condition

@sweglestory Google “decidual cast” at your own discretion 😵‍💫 Honestly debated if I should share this or not but I wish I had known about this before it happened to me. It was so painful and scary 😩 #psa #decidualcast #periodcramps #period #ladies #menstralcycle #fyi #medicaltiktok #womenshealth #ob #obstetrics #obgyn #nursesoftiktok ♬ original sound – Madi Swegle

The TikToker later shared some more information about what happened to her in response to the questions

@sweglestory Replying to @jn0328 ♬ original sound – Madi Swegle

It turned out, Swegle’s menstrual condition is not that rare as many women said they have experienced that

Many women also appreciated Swegle for sharing her story and were shocked to find out about the condition they never knew existed

Liucija Adomaite
Liucija Adomaite
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Liucija Adomaite is a creative mind with years of experience in copywriting. She has a dynamic set of experiences from advertising, academia, and journalism. This time, she has set out on a journey to investigate the ways in which we communicate ideas on a large scale. Her current mission is to find a magic formula for how to make ideas, news, and other such things spread like a virus.

Kotryna Brašiškytė
Kotryna Brašiškytė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Kotryna is a Photo Editor at Bored Panda with a BA in Graphic Design. Before Bored Panda, she worked as a freelance graphic designer and illiustrator. When not editing, she enjoys working with clay, drawing, playing board games and drinking good tea.

Whatshername
Whatshername
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Google Trends showing how many times this subject was searched: https://trends.google.com/trends/explore?q=Decidual%20cast 😃

3
3points
reply
Poeha
Poeha
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sounds like the miscarriage I had.

3
3points
reply
gas station cola
gas station cola
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

that must've been so hard, i'm sorry :( sending hugs, poeha <3

1
1point
reply
Mason Kronol
Mason Kronol
Community Member
40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Omg I googled it. I would freak out if that came out of me. But more scary is the comments about Dr.s and ERs not knowing what it is. It sounds like something someone might show up in the emergency room for.

1
1point
reply
Alex Bailey
Alex Bailey
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yet most of us probably don't. If you have agonising periods already you do think it's that being worse than usual, just like this lady. I was on holiday once and the pain became extreme. Felt like I was being torn inside. Yet hospital didn't enter my head.

0
0points
reply
