80 Wholesome Memes To Send To Your Favorite People
Ever since people realized that blatant negativity tends to get more attention, it’s felt like one’s feeds have been overwhelmed with doom and gloom. So it’s sometimes nice to take a pause and let your brain reset with some positive memes for a change.
The “Wholesome Memes” Facebook group is dedicated to sharing posts that might make your day a little brighter. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to add your own thoughts in the comments alone.
More info: Facebook
This post may include affiliate links.
Wholesome moments have a way of resonating with that deep-down yearning for safety and simplicity that exists beneath our typical busyness. When we see a child sharing a cherished toy with another child, or two older people sharing an ice cream cone on a park bench, we're reminded that human connection does not always need large gestures, sometimes it is the little, authentic gestures that move us the most. Those moments calm our inner din and prompt us to breathe a little more lightly.
One of the things that makes something feel wholesome is that it's real. Amidst a world full of performative selfies and rehearsed reels, seeing raw goodness or real surprise is like a breath of fresh air. A video of a soldier surprised by a puppy reunion resonates because neither of them is acting for likes; they're just having fun.
That unsheathed joy feels like evidence that goodness still exists outside of the algorithms. Nostalgia also claims its leading role in our sense of wholesomeness. A caricature drawing of a family dinner or a black-and-white home-movie clip of kids frolicking in sprinklers transports us back to moments simple, even though we did not actually experience that exact moment ourselves.
We place our own childhood memories, birthday parties, block games, time at the dark edge of bed's threshold, over those images and stories, and the resulting warmth spreads from our youth to this common moment. Empathy makes it more effective. When we witness another person pick up garbage without being asked to, or take soup to an ailing neighbor, our brains activate in the same way as if we had done the act ourselves.
That mirror-neuron response releases a flood of oxytocin, the "cuddle hormone," and we bond, relax, and feel satisfied. In effect, we experience the act of kindness twice, once vicariously, and again as it stimulates our own desire to care.
Innocently, or lovingly, acting animals are traditional wholesome perennial hits. A kitten playfully jumping onto a sleeping dog, or a baby goat running around in amazement, triggers our nurturing instincts. These experiences are not agenda-driven but link us to the reality that amazement can be simple and wordless. Watching animals feel sheer delight and happiness offers an innocent respite from human soap opera.
Moments of triumph or resilience in the face of small adversity can also somehow comfort us. A sparrow recovering from injury and mastering flight once again, or a child fastening their shoelaces for the first time after a dozen tries, remind us that battle-won incremental steps are part of the animal and human story. These moments assure us that change doesn't need to be massive to be meaningful. Sometimes sweetest victories are the low-key ones.
Contrast also promotes wholesomeness. After merely reading about war or looking at sensationalistic headlines, watching a clip of someone planting flowers in an inner city lot is like stepping outside a thunderstorm and into sunlight. That effective transition, from tension to kindness, allows a sense of renewal. Our brains crave balance, and wholesome content supplies a soothing counter to negative.
Finally, wholesome content incites its own ripple effect. Uploading a video of a grandmother dancing around with her grandchild or forwarding a photo of puppies piled high in a basket is a hug online that creates attachments despite distance. Wholesomeness is therefore both catalyst and content: it soothes us at the moment but inspires us to pay it forward in our own life.