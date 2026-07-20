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A great meme doesn’t need a complicated setup. Often, a single dry comment, a terrible pun, or a quick comeback is all it takes to make people laugh. The Instagram page @houseoflmao is packed with exactly this kind of sharp and relatable humor.

For example, one user joked that they can’t vacation in Bora Bora because they are “pora pora”—a brilliant bit of self-deprecating wordplay. Another post points out how football star Erling Haaland looks exactly like a Targaryen from Game of Thrones, a hyper-specific pop culture observation that you can never unsee.

Whether they are capturing our random intrusive thoughts or touching on some delightfully dark humor, these posts perfectly mirror the weirdness of daily life.

We gathered some of the funniest examples that prove the internet is still full of creative ways to make us smile.