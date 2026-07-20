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A great meme doesn’t need a complicated setup. Often, a single dry comment, a terrible pun, or a quick comeback is all it takes to make people laugh. The Instagram page @houseoflmao is packed with exactly this kind of sharp and relatable humor.

For example, one user joked that they can’t vacation in Bora Bora because they are “pora pora”—a brilliant bit of self-deprecating wordplay. Another post points out how football star Erling Haaland looks exactly like a Targaryen from Game of Thrones, a hyper-specific pop culture observation that you can never unsee.

Whether they are capturing our random intrusive thoughts or touching on some delightfully dark humor, these posts perfectly mirror the weirdness of daily life.

We gathered some of the funniest examples that prove the internet is still full of creative ways to make us smile.

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#1

A funny image of a cat's head popping out of a bag, then superimposed onto a map as a GPS icon, for a quick laugh.

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    #2

    A map of Brazil with numerous football clubs named America for a quick laugh, highlighting a funny naming trend.

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    #3

    A meme featuring a two-panel image of the enormous Jesus Christ statue being built in Armenia, with a humorous caption.

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    ingosauer avatar
    Reemerger
    Reemerger
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    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    where banan for scale?

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    Sarcasm and satire are two very common types of humor. Both use mockery, insults, or fake praise to point out weaknesses. They rely on a bit of deception to make their point. Because of this, the audience has to know how the speaker actually feels to get the joke.

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    There is actually a fascinating reason why these random, sarcastic comments go viral so easily.

    Recent studies show that sharing content triggers the brain’s dopamine reward pathway, especially when the post satisfies our deep need for self-expression and social connection.
    #4

    A tweet from someone surprised to be living alone at 19, contrasted with another tweet about financial envy, for a quick laugh.

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    #5

    A humorous text exchange between brothers, with one responding This is English for a quick laugh.

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    #6

    A meme showing a tiramisu dessert shaped like a wave, with the text Whats wrong, babe? Youve barely touched your tiramitsunami for a quick laugh.

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    Researchers have found that digital humor culture lowers our analytical guard.

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    When a joke is self-deprecating or sarcastic, it acts as a tool for cognitive reappraisal — it basically helps us laugh at our own anxieties and feel less alone.

    According to a 2024 study on meme culture, sarcastic and satirical memes offer an “effective, practical, and absurd response” to everyday realities.

    These memes also help people process information chaos and express their genuine feelings on pressing issues.
    #7

    A humorous meme depicting horse transportation then and now, ideal for random memes.

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    #8

    A split image showing a young boy and a grown man, with a tweet suggesting he'd make a Targaryen, for a quick laugh.

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    #9

    A humorous tweet about getting laid off from an internship obtained via nepotism, providing a quick laugh.

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    Sarcasm makes us laugh because it plays a clever trick on our expectations. The humor comes from the sudden clash between the literal words being spoken and the actual, opposite meaning behind them. This twist catches our brain off guard, creating a surprise element that naturally triggers a chuckle.

    Experts explain that this laughter is also a form of benign violation. It’s a theory that we find things funny when something feels slightly off or rule-breaking yet is ultimately safe.

    Sarcastic jokes also push boundaries by using fake praise or mild mockery, but because they occur in a playful context, our brains don't perceive them as real threats.
    #10

    A meme showing a stack of chocolate lava cookies, humorously implying health risks with the caption, providing a quick laugh.

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    #11

    An ex-Dallas Cowboys cheerleader's mugshot after her arrest for hiring a marching band, making for a quick laugh.

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    marnocat avatar
    Marno C.
    Marno C.
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How much would that cost? Asking for a friend.

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    #12

    A meme of a creepy Toy Story Andy doll in a box, suggesting a horror movie ending for a quick laugh.

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    Detecting sarcasm can actually be a vital life skill.

    Studies show that dealing with sarcasm boosts your creative problem-solving skills. It challenges your brain to think outside the box.

    This skill develops early, too — most children can understand and use sarcasm by the time they start kindergarten. On the flip side, losing the ability to spot sarcasm can be an early warning sign of brain disease or cognitive decline.

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    “Our culture in particular is permeated with sarcasm. People who don’t understand sarcasm are immediately noticed. They’re not getting it. They’re not socially adept,” says Katherine Rankin, a neuropsychologist at the University of California at San Francisco.
    #13

    A meme showing a plate of severely burnt breakfast food, humorously labeled as food from Pompeii, for a quick laugh.

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    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I take it they're on d.e.a.t.h.-row and this is their last meal anyway?

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    #14

    A meme of a blurry cat, suggesting someone's perception of their cat multiplying while drunk, providing a quick laugh.

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    Reemerger
    Reemerger
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There's meiosis, mitosis and then there's meowtosis.

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    #15

    A random meme displaying a Google review for a gay bar, which is actually the Church of Scientology.

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    According to a study by Cornell University communications professor Jeffrey Hancock, people use far more sarcasm when talking to strangers in anonymous online chat rooms than they do face-to-face.

    When people hide behind a screen or an anonymous username, their social filters drop. They feel safe from the real-world consequences of a sharp comment, which makes them much bolder and quicker to use biting humor.

    In a face-to-face conversation, you have a split second to think of a witty comeback. Online, you can take your time to polish your sarcastic one-liner, and wait for the perfect moment to drop it into the comment section.

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    #16

    A Temu warehouse on fire, a funny and ironic image for quick laugh random memes.

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    ingosauer avatar
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    Reemerger
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    T.rash E.verywhere, M.illions U.nhappy.

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    #17

    A random meme of a forest dragon lizard holding a leaf like a guitar, making people laugh.

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    #18

    A random meme showing breathtaking aerial views of Bora Bora from an airplane window for a quick laugh.

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    However, online sarcasm is a double-edged sword. Text completely strips away our natural communication tools such as a roll of the eyes, a smirk, or a tone of voice. That’s why online jokes can be incredibly easy to misunderstand.

    This is where the power of memes is reflected. By pairing a sarcastic sentence with a perfectly matching image, memes bring back that missing body language.

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    #19

    A funny meme showing black cat fur peeking under a bathroom door, illustrating a cat waiting for its owner for a quick laugh.

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    #20

    A meme of a tall, thin serval cat and a fluffy, round Pallas cat, humorously labeled as the villain's henchmen for a quick laugh.

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    #21

    A meme with two plates of a hearty Mexican meal, humorously questioning the stereotype about eating habits and joy.

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    Beyond the quick laughs, sarcasm also operates as an emotional defense mechanism.

    Experts believe it evolved as a vital tool for social signaling. Saying something sharp in a playful tone allows a person to vent genuine frustration or deliver critical truths without risking an aggressive confrontation.

    “In evolutionary terms, sarcasm may have helped humans navigate group dynamics more effectively. ‘Nice job,’ said with an eye roll, lets you criticize someone without outright aggression. It can also reinforce group norms, establish status, or test social boundaries in a way that feels less hostile on the surface,” says Sam Goldstein, Ph.D., an adjunct faculty member at the University of Utah School of Medicine.

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    #22

    A meme depicting a woman grilling on a hibachi, symbolizing a desired future, creating a quick laugh.

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    Marno C.
    Marno C.
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    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nothing wrong here. That is a pretty sweet grill.

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    #23

    A collection of vintage tech, including a digital camera, iPod, watch, and flip phone, offering a quick laugh.

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    As most of us are trying to survive doomscrolling, financial anxieties, and general life chaos, we need a safe space to process it all. And random, sarcastic memes give us exactly that.

    They help us exercise the creative side of our brains, share a laugh with our friends, and feel a general sense of relief knowing that we are not the only ones dealing with the absolute madness of modern life.
    #24

    A Japanese couple moving aside on a train to allow a tourist to photograph Mount Fuji for a quick laugh.

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    #25

    A meme showing a woman with pen marks on her back, captioned Should I tell her, or let her draw her own conclusions, for a quick laugh.

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    #26

    A meme comparing a man after a hair transplant to Squidward, for a quick laugh.

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    ingosauer avatar
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    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    More space now to think those sideways thoughts. Win win!

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    #27

    An aerial view of the Chernobyl plant, a random meme with a humorous Google review about the plant.

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    #28

    A meme with a black sign displaying PARIS where the A is the Eiffel Tower, for a quick laugh.

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    #29

    A close-up of a delicious-looking gyro, a random meme featuring a tweet about Greek food and politics.

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    #30

    A random meme showing a tweet about cheap European airline flights and a humorous reply.

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    Rupert Gilliand
    Rupert Gilliand
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's a 45 minute flight covering 175 kilometres. And it's Ryanair, so you'll be lucky if a seat is included in that price.

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    #31

    A split image meme of two cows, one brown with a heart-shaped patch and one black and white with a heart-shaped patch.

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    #32

    A meme showing side-by-side images of swimmers just before breaking water surface tension, creating a laugh.

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    Wagner
    Wagner
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    babies before the water breaks.

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    #33

    A meme showing a tweet where a boyfriend ordered groceries with lots of salmon, sparking a funny comment.

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    #34

    A map with LAND written over the ocean, a humorous image for quick laugh random memes.

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    Wagner
    Wagner
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    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Preferably a magic school bus.

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    #35

    A chicken on a scale next to mandarin oranges, a funny image for quick laugh random memes.

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    43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Tell this good boy I said "Ba-Gaaaawk!"

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    #36

    A man and woman laughing as she holds pictures, perfect for a quick laugh from random memes.

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    #37

    A glowing puppy in the sun with a man and child, evoking a sense of quick laugh and random memes.

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    #38

    A meme showing a credit card receipt and sushi, with text about random memes.

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    Reemerger
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    41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Secure security was secured secure. Over and out.

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    #39

    A blue Subaru with a Scooby-Doo sticker and customized text, a classic random meme for a laugh.

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    #40

    A meme about the Italian meaning of 'ASAP' to get a quick laugh.

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    39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Our A$ap Rocky menu includes a brick hurled at your cranium at your velocity of choice, dear customer. Mama mia!

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    #41

    A funny meme with batteries and a bullet, intended to give a quick laugh.

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    37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Movies from my childhood convinced me that shooting at things fixes 85% of all problems. Give it a whirl, gramgram!

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    #42

    A humorous meme featuring AirPods covered in Vaseline, creating a quick laugh for viewers.

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    #43

    A meme showing a chicken whose face is blurred out by Google Maps, providing a quick laugh.

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    #44

    A random meme of a husky covered in snow, comparing it to a lightly powdered pastry for a quick laugh.

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    #45

    A close-up of a cat's eye reflecting Spongebob Squarepants on a screen, making for a funny cat photo and a quick laugh.

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    #46

    A meme of a person with a pimple on their forehead, providing a quick laugh for those who need it.

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    #47

    A meme with a still from The Hunger Games featuring Proserpina Trinket and Vitus, with a humorous tweet about character names.

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    Reemerger
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    51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Please be AI. Please be AI. ...

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    #48

    A meme showing a family with twins committed to rival schools, Auburn and Alabama, with a funny Wendy's tweet.

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    #49

    A meme showing four metal pore extraction tools, implying an uncomfortable situation for a boyfriend, providing a quick laugh.

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    Marno C.
    Marno C.
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    His pores are going to pristine!

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    #50

    A meme featuring the Mississauga Towers, resembling twisted twin towers, for a quick laugh.

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    32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Try and fit those in a recycling machine... oh boy.

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    #51

    A meme displaying a tweet about New York City garbagemen dressing like generals, offering a quick laugh.

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    45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I should watch Wall-E again...

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    #52

    A diagram showing horse teeth at different ages, a funny meme for a quick laugh.

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    #53

    A funny image of a building with LOL carved into stone, perfect for quick laugh memes.

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    #54

    A meme of a bison at a press conference, providing a quick laugh.

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    #55

    A random meme showing the growth of two dogs, from puppies to adults, humorously suggesting the small one is in charge for a quick laugh.

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    #56

    A random meme featuring a text message where a dad reacts to a crashed car with a funny fishing emoji for a quick laugh.

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    Reemerger
    Reemerger
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Boars are biting like crazy this season! Yee-haw!

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    #57

    A funny meme showing a handprint burned onto a jet engine, indicating a valuable lesson was learned, offering a quick laugh.

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    #58

    A humorous meme featuring a small mouse nestled inside a block of cheese, providing a quick laugh.

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    #59

    A random meme showing two adorable kestrels, described as the littlest pet shop version of falcons, for a quick laugh.

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    #60

    A random meme of a hot dog shaped like a puppy for a quick laugh.

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    #61

    A hilarious random meme showing a washing machine cemented into a wall for a quick laugh.

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    #62

    A funny random meme of a person wearing a leopard print top and camouflage pants on an airplane for a quick laugh.

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    #63

    A meme with a round, fluffy blue parakeet and a slender yellow parakeet, perfect for a quick laugh.

    Slim & Shady

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    #64

    A meme featuring a text conversation about a diamond scalpel and a witty comeback, generating a laugh.

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    #65

    A baby born from a frozen embryo in 1994, appearing as the world's oldest baby, creating a quick laugh.

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    #66

    A meme illustrating a phone's low battery and low power mode's ineffectiveness, bringing a quick laugh.

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