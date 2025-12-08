Bored Panda has put together a list of our personal favorites from the page for you to scroll through ahead of that family gathering you're meant to go to. Let us know yours by upvoting them.

The community is dedicated to sharing intriguing, unusual, and thought-provoking facts from across the world. They cover everything from science and history to everyday curiosities . You'll find gems like "cheese is the most stolen food in the world" and "frogs can freeze solid in winter... then thaw back to life in spring." Who could possibly resist?

One can never have enough knowledge. The more random the better. You might never use the information you learn in a meaningful or life-altering way. But you probably will bring it up casually during a coffee date, or a boring moment of awkward silence. If your cup of facts is running dry, head over to a corner of the internet aptly called Random Facts .

Some people collect stamps. Others prefer art. And since you've clicked on this link, we're guessing you enjoy gathering interesting facts . A connoisseur of curiosity, a hoarder of trivia and perhaps even, a walking Wikipedia.

#1 Cheese is the world's most stolen food.

#2 In 2015, Japan declared Godzilla as an official citizen.

#3 Frogs can freeze solid in winter, stop their hearts, and then thaw back to life in spring.

#4 A teaspoon of honey is the lifetime work of 12 bees.

#5 1961 was the last upside down year till 6009.

#6 A single bolt of lightning has enough energy to toast 100,000 slices of bread.

#7 Horses actually have about 15 horsepower.

#8 A cow is more aerodynamic than the Jeep Wrangler.

#9 The creator of the fire hydrant is unknown because the documents for the fire hydrant was destroyed... in a fire.

#10 10% of British people asked in a survey said that Australia was further away than the moon.

#11 The first person convicted of speeding was going eight mph.

#12 If all the land on Earth had the population density as NYC, there would be about 5.3 trillion people on Earth.

#13 Me and my friend tested how many licks it took to finish a Trader Joe’s lollipop and it took 1393 and hers was 1395.

#14 There were active volcanoes on the moon when dinosaurs were alive.

#15 Japan has one vending machine for every 40 people.

#16 The UNICORN is the national animal of SCOTLAND.

#17 The Four Corners is the only spot in the US where you can stand in four states at once: Utah, Colorado, Arizona and New Mexico.

#18 The sun is about 400 times larger than the moon.

#19 It takes 118 hits for the dvd logo to hit the corner.

#20 There is a forgotten letter in the English alphabet.



The letter thorn (looks like a p but more of a line on top) was used to represent the th sound. That meant that it would be pe (pretend the p is thorn) there was one issue however. The French couldn’t pronounce it! They used y as a substitute. So ye came into creation. So ye is actually the. The letter became obsolete once printing presses were developed because the English who border France didn’t use the letter. Boom facts.

#21 When a male penguin mates with a female penguin they search the entire beach for the perfect pebble and the places it in front of the female.

#22 Richard Nixon’s resignation letter was 11 words long.



"I hereby resign the office of President of the United States."

#23 Today I learned that moons can have a moon and they are called moonmoon.

#24 Baby shark has the exact rhythm you need to perform CPR at.

#25 The character 'Biang' is the most complex character in the chinese language. It had 59 strokes and is the character for a type of noodle that makes the sound 'Biang' when it is hit against a table.

#26 One gram of uranium is 20 billion calories.

#27 In your lifetime, you’ll produce enough saliva to fill two swimming pools.

#28 The expiration date on a water bottle isn’t for the water, but for the bottle itself...

#29 The average human head has about 100,000 hairs with a similar number of hair follicles.

#30 On the bottom of every Ferrero Rocher chocolate is a small gold letter that represents which factory line it came off of. Should there be an issue, they can pinpoint where the problem originated.

#31 In prison, cassette tapes are see-through to prevent prisoners from hiding contraband.



dewiCZ:



Not only casette cases, literally everything, TVs, walkmans, radios...

#32 California has four times the land area of Tennessee, and more than five times the population.



But Tennessee has eighteen times as many cemeteries as California.

#33 No number before 1,000 contains the letter A.

#34 You spend about one-third of your life sleeping — that’s roughly 25 years if you live to 75.

#35 The top of UPS trucks are white.

#36 When you're in a cold place and you suddenly feel hot don’t take off any clothing, because it means you have hypothermia.

#37 The Earth is 1,086,781,292,542,889,208,714,362,880 centimeters cubed.



AdrenalineNod:



Okay but how do you say that number??



Kriilliin:



One octillion, eighty-six septillion, seven hundred and eighty-one sextillion, two hundred and ninety-two quintillion, five hundred and forty-two quadrillion, eight hundred and eighty-nine trillion, two hundred and eight billion, seven hundred and fourteen million, three hundred and sixty-two thousand, eight hundred and eighty centimetres cubed.

#38 In "Never Gonna Give You Up" by Rick Astley, Rick says the word "Gonna" 40 times.

#39 If you go north long enough you will eventually go south but you can go east or west forever.

#40 That 'scratching' you'll sometimes hear when falling asleep is your heartbeat distorted from the pressure on your ear.

#41 Alaska is the only state whose name is on one row on a keyboard.

#42 There is a punctuation mark used to signify irony or sarcasm that looks like a backwards question mark ⸮

#43 The average female lifespan is 81.2 years which is 2560723200 seconds.



The average male lifespan is 76.4 years which is 2409350400 seconds.



That’s 151372800 seconds longer for females and it also means you wasted about 20 seconds reading this. If you took 20 seconds to read this and you are a 16yo male you could read this 95238719 more times.



I am bored.

#44 Scallops have teeth and eyes up to 200.

#45 Babies are born without kneecaps, it’s cartilage until you’re like 4.

#46 Louis XIX was a king of france for just 20 minutes.

#47 If you were to spell out every number (one, two, etc.), you wouldn't use the letter 'b' until you reached one billion.

#48 The T. rex (65m years)actually existed closer in history to humans than to the Stegosaurus (145m years).

#49 Bear Grylls is allergic to bee stings.

#50 There is a city in Turkey called "Batman."

#51 It is completely illegal to sell chewing gum in Singapore, and you can only chew it with a medical exemption.

#52 Due to ocean tides and earthquakes days get longer by 1.7 milliseconds each century.

#53 I was today years old when I learned that the color orange was actually named after the fruit.

#54 There are more possible chess moves than the number of atoms in the known UNIVERSE.

#55 The longest English word is 189,819 letters long and it would take three and a half hours to say out loud.

#56 Every single human in history has witnessed the same sun and moon as you have.

#57 Pringle cans are the same diameter of the chip to reduce breaking.

#58 Whales don’t [pass] of age, if they are older, they are just too weak to swim to the surface and drown…

#59 If you're having an asthma attack, drink something with caffeine in it. The caffeine will pry open your lungs and help you breathe (trust me, I have asthma).

#60 The U.S. has more cows than people in some states like Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota.

#61 It takes between 813 and 982 rubber bands to crush a human skull.

#62 Companies use the phrase "military-grade encryption" just as a marketing tactic, since the encryption method used by the military is AES-256, which is the universal standard at this point.

#63 The phobia of phobias is phobophobia.

#64 If two pieces of the same metal touch in space, they will bond together and will be permanently stuck together.

#65 Your tongue never fits comfortably in your mouth.



Also, you’re now focusing on both your tongue AND your breathing. You’re welcome.

#66 Nostalgia is proven to reduce stress and make you feel less lonely — your brain uses memories to heal.

#67 Chocolate milk was invented in Jamaica in the late 1700's.

#68 The prefrontal cortex hasn't fully developed in teens, so the decision making function is taken over by the amygdala, which is also the part of the brain responsible for emotions. This explains why teens usually make rash decisions based on emotions.

#69 The distant part of the sea that is hazy and joins the sky is called the offing.

#70 2520 is the smallest number to have 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 as factors.

#71 Men tend to have 6.8 liters of blood as women have 4 liters.

#72 If you smell something, particles of it get into your nose. Now imagine a public restroom.

#73 If you lose the little cup to a Nyquil or Zzzquil bottle, to achieve a 30 mL dose you require 4 capfuls filled to the inside rim.

#74 70% Alcohol is a better disinfectant than 99% Alcohol (extra water content slows evaporation, therefore increasing surface contact time and enhancing effectiveness).

#75 The average person has less than 2 legs.

#76 Bananas contain a natural chemical which can make a person happy. The same chemical is found in a well-known antidepressant.

#77 The moon is 1.28 light seconds away.

#78 The infinity sign is called a lemniscate.

#79 If the United States got a new state, the senate would have 102 seats, and a vote requiring a supermajority (like an impeachment) would requires a minimum of 69 votes.