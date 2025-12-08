ADVERTISEMENT

Some people collect stamps. Others prefer art. And since you've clicked on this link, we're guessing you enjoy gathering interesting facts. A connoisseur of curiosity, a hoarder of trivia and perhaps even, a walking Wikipedia.

One can never have enough knowledge. The more random the better. You might never use the information you learn in a meaningful or life-altering way. But you probably will bring it up casually during a coffee date, or a boring moment of awkward silence. If your cup of facts is running dry, head over to a corner of the internet aptly called Random Facts.

The community is dedicated to sharing intriguing, unusual, and thought-provoking facts from across the world. They cover everything from science and history to everyday curiosities. You'll find gems like "cheese is the most stolen food in the world" and "frogs can freeze solid in winter... then thaw back to life in spring." Who could possibly resist?

Bored Panda has put together a list of our personal favorites from the page for you to scroll through ahead of that family gathering you're meant to go to. Let us know yours by upvoting them.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Animated mouse character holding large stack of cheese pieces, illustrating truly random facts in a playful scene. Cheese is the world's most stolen food.

Washnmachine7 , Washnmachine7 Report

11points
POST
sawdust99 avatar
Sawdust
Sawdust
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Surely it's french fries, from your companion's plate.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
RELATED:
    #2

    Black Godzilla figure with textured skin and sharp spines, posed against a blurred purple background, random facts theme. In 2015, Japan declared Godzilla as an official citizen.

    karthi711 , Mario Batres Report

    11points
    POST
    #3

    Gray tree frog resting on a large green leaf, illustrating interesting truly random facts about nature and animals. Frogs can freeze solid in winter, stop their hearts, and then thaw back to life in spring.

    ReddditM , Josie Weiss Report

    9points
    POST
    dragondaime avatar
    Mogh
    Mogh
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I actually first learned that from Avatar: TLA.😅

    0
    0points
    reply
    #4

    Jar of honey with honey dipper dripping golden honey onto a white plate, showing truly random facts concept. A teaspoon of honey is the lifetime work of 12 bees.

    ReddditM , Abhishek Tewari Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Calendar pages showing dates in May and June with visible shadows highlighting random facts concept. 1961 was the last upside down year till 6009.

    Old-geezer-2 , Road Ahead Report

    8points
    POST
    View more comments
    #6

    Lightning striking near trees and power lines during a night storm, illustrating random facts better than the news. A single bolt of lightning has enough energy to toast 100,000 slices of bread.

    ReddditM , Michael D Report

    7points
    POST
    sawdust99 avatar
    Sawdust
    Sawdust
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    *tries to attach 50,000 toasters to the clock tower.

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    #7

    Two horses running freely in a sunny field, illustrating nature and random facts about animals and life. Horses actually have about 15 horsepower.

    Ducktowncentra , Getty Images Report

    7points
    POST
    #8

    Black and white cow standing in a green field, representing one of the truly random facts related to nature. A cow is more aerodynamic than the Jeep Wrangler.

    patton283 , Screenroad Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Bright red fire hydrant with two capped outlets and chains against a blurred urban background highlighting truly random facts. The creator of the fire hydrant is unknown because the documents for the fire hydrant was destroyed... in a fire.

    SpidersSting , Usman Yousaf Report

    6points
    POST
    #10

    Map of Australia with a red pin highlighting a location, illustrating truly random facts better than the news. 10% of British people asked in a survey said that Australia was further away than the moon.

    VileHistory , Joey Csunyo Report

    5points
    POST
    View more comments
    #11

    The first person convicted of speeding was going eight mph.

    clyde_miller Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    If all the land on Earth had the population density as NYC, there would be about 5.3 trillion people on Earth.

    [deleted] Report

    5points
    POST
    michaelchock avatar
    michael Chock
    michael Chock
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And it would all smell like urine.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #13

    Me and my friend tested how many licks it took to finish a Trader Joe’s lollipop and it took 1393 and hers was 1395.

    Whole_Definition_411 Report

    5points
    POST
    #14

    There were active volcanoes on the moon when dinosaurs were alive.

    Both-Read-8634 Report

    5points
    POST
    sawdust99 avatar
    Sawdust
    Sawdust
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That'd look pretty cool from Earth.

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #15

    Japan has one vending machine for every 40 people.

    ReddditM Report

    5points
    POST
    sawdust99 avatar
    Sawdust
    Sawdust
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How do you know to which one you're assigned?

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #16

    Silhouette of a unicorn statue against a cloudy sky, illustrating truly random facts better than the news. The UNICORN is the national animal of SCOTLAND.

    Yttrium01 , 𝕡𝕒𝕨𝕤 𝕒𝕟𝕕 𝕡𝕣𝕚𝕟𝕥𝕤 Report

    5points
    POST
    risa_1 avatar
    Risa
    Risa
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    WHY is it in all CAPS

    0
    0points
    reply
    #17

    Survey marker on ground with soda can top casting randomized shadow representing random facts concept The Four Corners is the only spot in the US where you can stand in four states at once: Utah, Colorado, Arizona and New Mexico.

    ReddditM , Kurt Hänel Report

    4points
    POST
    View more comments
    #18

    Bright glowing sun in space surrounded by planets, illustrating random facts about the universe and science. The sun is about 400 times larger than the moon.

    Low-Tough-473 , Alexander Mils Report

    4points
    POST
    View more comments
    #19

    It takes 118 hits for the dvd logo to hit the corner.

    Flapwu Report

    4points
    POST
    #20

    There is a forgotten letter in the English alphabet.

    The letter thorn (looks like a p but more of a line on top) was used to represent the th sound. That meant that it would be pe (pretend the p is thorn) there was one issue however. The French couldn’t pronounce it! They used y as a substitute. So ye came into creation. So ye is actually the. The letter became obsolete once printing presses were developed because the English who border France didn’t use the letter. Boom facts.

    Unwise-Dude Report

    4points
    POST
    dragondaime avatar
    Mogh
    Mogh
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Still very much used by the Scandis.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #21

    Two African penguins standing on a beach, showcasing unique markings in a truly random facts nature scene. When a male penguin mates with a female penguin they search the entire beach for the perfect pebble and the places it in front of the female.

    Key-Newspaper127 , Getty Images Report

    4points
    POST
    ceecee_2 avatar
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think the pebble offering comes before mating.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #22

    Close-up of a fountain pen writing on lined paper illustrating truly random facts better than the news concept. Richard Nixon’s resignation letter was 11 words long.

    "I hereby resign the office of President of the United States."

    misterw1988 , Aaron Burden Report

    4points
    POST
    michaelchock avatar
    michael Chock
    michael Chock
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Remember when even the worst presidents had shame and dignity?

    1
    1point
    reply
    #23

    Today I learned that moons can have a moon and they are called moonmoon.

    imvictoriia Report

    4points
    POST
    #24

    Baby shark has the exact rhythm you need to perform CPR at.

    [deleted] Report

    4points
    POST
    elizabethbeilharz avatar
    ynyrhydref56
    ynyrhydref56
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Haha not rhythm but speed (bpm).

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #25

    The character 'Biang' is the most complex character in the chinese language. It had 59 strokes and is the character for a type of noodle that makes the sound 'Biang' when it is hit against a table.

    ReadyStand Report

    4points
    POST
    wookiee74 avatar
    Chewie Baron
    Chewie Baron
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When Beijing hosted the 2008 Olympic Games, the order that the countries came out in, was by how many strokes it took to write their name in Mandarin.

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    #26

    One gram of uranium is 20 billion calories.

    Tinypro2005 Report

    4points
    POST
    michaelchock avatar
    michael Chock
    michael Chock
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A calorie is a measurement of the energy released when something is burned. It is an old chemistry term, replaced by joules. This is why there are good calories and bad calories, because some energy is easier for your body to use, other energy just gets stored as fat and some energy just gives you cancer (like uranium).

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #27

    In your lifetime, you’ll produce enough saliva to fill two swimming pools.

    ReddditM Report

    4points
    POST
    View more comments
    #28

    The expiration date on a water bottle isn’t for the water, but for the bottle itself...

    RitzCrackerz99 Report

    4points
    POST
    michaelchock avatar
    michael Chock
    michael Chock
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I wonder when the ocean expires.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #29

    The average human head has about 100,000 hairs with a similar number of hair follicles.

    [deleted] Report

    4points
    POST
    #30

    On the bottom of every Ferrero Rocher chocolate is a small gold letter that represents which factory line it came off of. Should there be an issue, they can pinpoint where the problem originated.

    [deleted] Report

    3points
    POST
    #31

    In prison, cassette tapes are see-through to prevent prisoners from hiding contraband.

    dewiCZ:

    Not only casette cases, literally everything, TVs, walkmans, radios...

    the_Ham_man_ Report

    3points
    POST
    #32

    California has four times the land area of Tennessee, and more than five times the population.

    But Tennessee has eighteen times as many cemeteries as California.

    old-guy-with-data Report

    3points
    POST
    #33

    No number before 1,000 contains the letter A.

    ReddditM Report

    3points
    POST
    View more comments
    #34

    You spend about one-third of your life sleeping — that’s roughly 25 years if you live to 75.

    ReddditM Report

    3points
    POST
    #35

    The top of UPS trucks are white.

    ProperMusician2998 Report

    3points
    POST
    #36

    When you're in a cold place and you suddenly feel hot don’t take off any clothing, because it means you have hypothermia.

    [deleted] Report

    3points
    POST
    michaelchock avatar
    michael Chock
    michael Chock
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You should always feel a little cold in a cold environment for another reason too. If you are warm, you are sweating and sweat will carry the cold through your clothing, freezing you faster.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #37

    The Earth is 1,086,781,292,542,889,208,714,362,880 centimeters cubed.

    AdrenalineNod:

    Okay but how do you say that number??

    Kriilliin:

    One octillion, eighty-six septillion, seven hundred and eighty-one sextillion, two hundred and ninety-two quintillion, five hundred and forty-two quadrillion, eight hundred and eighty-nine trillion, two hundred and eight billion, seven hundred and fourteen million, three hundred and sixty-two thousand, eight hundred and eighty centimetres cubed.

    JRockStar21 Report

    3points
    POST
    #38

    In "Never Gonna Give You Up" by Rick Astley, Rick says the word "Gonna" 40 times.

    Cherryfizzer Report

    3points
    POST
    #39

    If you go north long enough you will eventually go south but you can go east or west forever.

    FloatingRose Report

    3points
    POST
    #40

    That 'scratching' you'll sometimes hear when falling asleep is your heartbeat distorted from the pressure on your ear.

    Hekn_isa_Qt Report

    3points
    POST
    #41

    Alaska is the only state whose name is on one row on a keyboard.

    Horror_Preference705 Report

    3points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    There is a punctuation mark used to signify irony or sarcasm that looks like a backwards question mark ⸮

    NOISESilencer Report

    3points
    POST
    #43

    The average female lifespan is 81.2 years which is 2560723200 seconds.

    The average male lifespan is 76.4 years which is 2409350400 seconds.

    That’s 151372800 seconds longer for females and it also means you wasted about 20 seconds reading this. If you took 20 seconds to read this and you are a 16yo male you could read this 95238719 more times.

    I am bored.

    jared-wall Report

    3points
    POST
    #44

    Scallops have teeth and eyes up to 200.

    paymepleasss Report

    3points
    POST
    View more comments
    #45

    Babies are born without kneecaps, it’s cartilage until you’re like 4.

    cir-uela Report

    3points
    POST
    #46

    Louis XIX was a king of france for just 20 minutes.

    karthi711 Report

    3points
    POST
    #47

    If you were to spell out every number (one, two, etc.), you wouldn't use the letter 'b' until you reached one billion.

    [deleted] Report

    3points
    POST
    #48

    The T. rex (65m years)actually existed closer in history to humans than to the Stegosaurus (145m years).

    [deleted] Report

    3points
    POST
    #49

    Bear Grylls is allergic to bee stings.

    [deleted] Report

    3points
    POST
    #50

    There is a city in Turkey called "Batman."

    EmergencyContext0 Report

    3points
    POST
    #51

    It is completely illegal to sell chewing gum in Singapore, and you can only chew it with a medical exemption.

    [deleted] Report

    3points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #52

    Due to ocean tides and earthquakes days get longer by 1.7 milliseconds each century.

    koala2022022 Report

    3points
    POST
    #53

    I was today years old when I learned that the color orange was actually named after the fruit.

    Garden_Flower Report

    3points
    POST
    sosstougaardrasmussen avatar
    Søs Stougaard Rasmussen
    Søs Stougaard Rasmussen
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In danish carrots are called "gulerødder" "yellow roots"

    0
    0points
    reply
    #54

    There are more possible chess moves than the number of atoms in the known UNIVERSE.

    nameloadingplzignore Report

    3points
    POST
    #55

    The longest English word is 189,819 letters long and it would take three and a half hours to say out loud.

    [deleted] Report

    3points
    POST
    otorgar avatar
    Otorgar
    Otorgar
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't believe this for a second

    4
    4points
    reply
    View more comments
    #56

    Every single human in history has witnessed the same sun and moon as you have.

    ReddditM Report

    2points
    POST
    michaelchock avatar
    michael Chock
    michael Chock
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I read above that the moon used to have volcanoes

    0
    0points
    reply
    #57

    Pringle cans are the same diameter of the chip to reduce breaking.

    [deleted] Report

    2points
    POST
    dragondaime avatar
    Mogh
    Mogh
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, they failed to take into account that some of us that like to shove our hands (+ arms) down the can.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #58

    Whales don’t [pass] of age, if they are older, they are just too weak to swim to the surface and drown…

    Darth_Maus Report

    2points
    POST
    #59

    If you're having an asthma attack, drink something with caffeine in it. The caffeine will pry open your lungs and help you breathe (trust me, I have asthma).

    [deleted] Report

    2points
    POST
    #60

    The U.S. has more cows than people in some states like Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota.

    ReddditM Report

    2points
    POST
    #61

    It takes between 813 and 982 rubber bands to crush a human skull.

    Regfc Report

    2points
    POST
    niall_4 avatar
    Plentyofoomph
    Plentyofoomph
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Because rubber bands all have a standard strength?

    0
    0points
    reply
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #62

    Companies use the phrase "military-grade encryption" just as a marketing tactic, since the encryption method used by the military is AES-256, which is the universal standard at this point.

    [deleted] Report

    2points
    POST
    #63

    The phobia of phobias is phobophobia.

    luilak-lazy Report

    2points
    POST
    #64

    If two pieces of the same metal touch in space, they will bond together and will be permanently stuck together.

    nameloadingplzignore Report

    2points
    POST
    niall_4 avatar
    Plentyofoomph
    Plentyofoomph
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Then how are astronauts using metal wrenches to tighten metal bolts?

    0
    0points
    reply
    #65

    Your tongue never fits comfortably in your mouth.

    Also, you’re now focusing on both your tongue AND your breathing. You’re welcome.

    -Allie_Grace- Report

    2points
    POST
    #66

    Nostalgia is proven to reduce stress and make you feel less lonely — your brain uses memories to heal.

    ReddditM Report

    2points
    POST
    #67

    Chocolate milk was invented in Jamaica in the late 1700's.

    Rude_Plant_8455 Report

    2points
    POST
    #68

    The prefrontal cortex hasn't fully developed in teens, so the decision making function is taken over by the amygdala, which is also the part of the brain responsible for emotions. This explains why teens usually make rash decisions based on emotions.

    thaibah_a Report

    2points
    POST
    #69

    The distant part of the sea that is hazy and joins the sky is called the offing.

    [deleted] Report

    2points
    POST
    #70

    2520 is the smallest number to have 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 as factors.

    iamtheduckie Report

    2points
    POST
    #71

    Men tend to have 6.8 liters of blood as women have 4 liters.

    NOISESilencer Report

    2points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #72

    If you smell something, particles of it get into your nose. Now imagine a public restroom.

    Redwoodeagle Report

    2points
    POST
    #73

    If you lose the little cup to a Nyquil or Zzzquil bottle, to achieve a 30 mL dose you require 4 capfuls filled to the inside rim.

    ttimaeusTTestified Report

    1point
    POST
    #74

    70% Alcohol is a better disinfectant than 99% Alcohol (extra water content slows evaporation, therefore increasing surface contact time and enhancing effectiveness).

    quicksilver3453 Report

    1point
    POST
    #75

    The average person has less than 2 legs.

    Chomper-32 Report

    1point
    POST
    dragondaime avatar
    Mogh
    Mogh
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I feel horrible now, because I laughed.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #76

    Bananas contain a natural chemical which can make a person happy. The same chemical is found in a well-known antidepressant.

    -kepler00 Report

    1point
    POST
    #77

    The moon is 1.28 light seconds away.

    97th69 Report

    1point
    POST
    #78

    The infinity sign is called a lemniscate.

    [deleted] Report

    1point
    POST
    #79

    If the United States got a new state, the senate would have 102 seats, and a vote requiring a supermajority (like an impeachment) would requires a minimum of 69 votes.

    flowinginthewin Report

    0points
    POST
    #80

    997 is the largest prime spelled without the letter o.

    [deleted] Report

    0points
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!