Employee Leaves A Company With No One To Cover For Him After They Refused To Pay For His PTO

It’s no secret that when working with other people, getting things done depends on mutual effort and success. Sometimes, however, an employee happens to notice a pattern, which this Redditor called “being asked to jump through hoops” and which serves a simple purpose to make the communication as ineffective as possible to drown an employee in an endless bureaucratic maze for the sake of taking control and not giving him what he is entitled to get according to the contract. So this employee decided to make sure the loss was mutual.

A man shared his experience working in a luxury members-only club, where he, however, happened to be the one employee who covered almost all the shifts and got regularly asked to cover other shifts as well.

As the employee was about to quit and gave his notice 3 weeks in advance, he tried to also get his 20 hours of PTO applied to his schedule. However, his efforts were turned down by the management, as for the first week before the schedule was out they dodged the request and then, when the schedule was out, he got told it was “out of their hands.”

After not finding a solution with his managers, the employee turned to HR and was told that they couldn’t do anything about paying for his PTO either.

So what the man did was to leave his uniform in his locker and send a text to the new manager that it was nice meeting him, but that having the whole thing in mind yesterday, it was his last day at work.

As a result, the management refusing to pay the man his 20 hours worth of PTO left them with 60+ working hours with no one to cover, which effectively meant the managers had to do it themselves.

In their study Employee Retention: An Art To Reduce Turnover, four scholars discussed the need for contemporary companies to focus on employee retention, making sure they remain in the organization for a relatively long time or until the end of a specific project they are hired to work on.

They explain that while a long-term collaboration usually benefits both the employee as well as employer, most employees nowadays, as opposed to older times, get to choose among various opportunities, adding to the fact that employee turnover is among the largest costs an organization faces.

The researchers claim that employers have a responsibility to retain their employees as they comprise the most vital asset of the company. Naturally, employees get stressed and frustrated, eventually leaving workplaces where they are not heard or valued. While, on the flip side, companies benefit in the long run by creating a healthy and transparent work environment where employees can get a sense of achievement and belongingness.

