Employee Gets Scheduled Despite Resigning, Doesn’t Show Up, Gets Scolded By The Boss

Choosing to wave goodbye to your job is a challenging yet very liberating decision; however, some, dare I say, jerk bosses will go out of their way to make this process anything but liberating.

Take this netizen, for instance! They followed the protocol and gave in their notice – but instead of cheery farewells, their higher-up scheduled them for an additional week and gave them a verbal beatdown about employees being “unreliable” when they refused to show up.

This person quit their dishwasher job to pursue a career in the industry they wanted to work in

On their last day, they discovered that their boss had scheduled them to work for another week

“I quit my job and my boss scheduled me anyway, loses it when I ‘no-show’” – this internet user took to one of Reddit’s favorite communities dedicated to work-related struggles to vent to its members about their lousy ex-superior who had the audacity to schedule them for yet another week. The post managed to garner over 31K upvotes as well as 1.7K comments discussing the beauty of working for toxic people.

Whether it’s the desire to seek an opportunity that actually aligns with your passion, or the frustration with a lack of growth, poor compensation, an unsatisfactory work-life balance, a toxic environment, a control freak of a boss and annoying colleagues, or good old burnout – there are a thousand and one reasons why someone would want to quit their job.

In fact, Forbes once claimed that staying in one position for too long is a big no-no. You don’t bask in new experiences, which makes your resume seem rather outdated; you don’t network as much, and your confidence suffers – basically, you fall asleep on yourself and your career and lose out on better opportunities!

Unfortunately, many employers, presumably due to being literally devoured by their power, often think that they own their subordinates like pets, which makes the whole resignation process unnecessarily complicated. They could delay the acceptance of the notice or flat-out refuse it, demand longer notice periods, go out of their way to hinder the departure with additional paperwork, or just rip you to shreds for simply wanting to move on.

Yes, for the majority of the time, exiting a company isn’t that hard and emotionally taxing – however, r/antiwork holds a gazillion tales that might make you think otherwise; plus, let’s face it, chances are that a fair share of you have had a similar experience at least once during your career.

Nevertheless, it’s vital to remember that you’re your own boss, so if some old privileged guy thinks that you’re his property, he can knock himself – as being that wrong and out of touch can already be considered a hell of a karmic punishment.

They pulled a “no-show” and received an angry phone call where the boss blasted them for failing to come in

FYI, an analytics and advisory company called Gallup conducted a study of over 7,000 US adults and established that “one in two had left their job to get away from their manager to improve their overall life at some point in their career.” Now, while the OP didn’t leave their job because of their crummy boss per se, considering the man’s actions, it’s safe to assume that over the years, someone might’ve bolted for that exact reason.

Anywho, the tale started out pretty ordinary; u/6p00p9 got offered a better position in the industry they wanted to work in, so they handed in their notice and focused on getting through their final weeks.

The last day arrives, and the worker discovers that their beloved superior has scheduled them for yet another week – however, they refuse to give in and simply inform their manager that they will not be coming in as they’ve, well, quit.

Surprise, surprise, on a lovely Monday morning, while at their new job, the Redditor receives a nasty phone call from their now ex-employer, who went on a verbal rampage regarding the OP’s no-show and ranted about how workers are unreliable and whatnot. He also banned them from ever washing dishes at his franchise – to that, I’d like to quote one of the commenters by saying, don’t threaten me with a good time.

Needless to say, u/6p00p9 is not upset about not being able to wash dishes for them ever again!

Many, if not all, community members were very amused by the “you will never wash dishes for me” statement. However, what is your take on this rather interesting situation?