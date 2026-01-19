This Artist Makes Wholesome Pun Illustrations Featuring Animals And Objects (32 Pics)
Kicking Cones is known for playful illustrations built around visual puns and gentle humor. In this newer series, the artist moves away from focusing on a single recurring character and instead creates a broader cast of animals, foods, and objects brought to life through wordplay and expressive design.
Cats twist themselves into impossible poses, fruits develop personalities, and animals are paired with clever phrases that make simple drawings into wholesome puns.
