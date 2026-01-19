ADVERTISEMENT

Kicking Cones is known for playful illustrations built around visual puns and gentle humor. In this newer series, the artist moves away from focusing on a single recurring character and instead creates a broader cast of animals, foods, and objects brought to life through wordplay and expressive design.

Cats twist themselves into impossible poses, fruits develop personalities, and animals are paired with clever phrases that make simple drawings into wholesome puns.

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Cute humor illustration with wholesome wordplay featuring unexpected characters like a kitten, dog, and Baby Yoda.

kickingcones Report

8points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Nine playful cartoon cats in cute humorous poses illustrating wholesome wordplay with unexpected characters on blue background.

    kickingcones Report

    7points
    POST
    #3

    Cute humor illustration of a croissant-shaped manatee surrounded by bubbles with wholesome wordplay elements.

    kickingcones Report

    6points
    POST
    #4

    Cute humor illustration with wholesome wordplay featuring two smiling melon slices holding hands and punning.

    kickingcones Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Illustration of a cute sloth inside a pistachio shell, combining wholesome wordplay and unexpected characters.

    kickingcones Report

    6points
    POST
    #6

    Cute humor artwork of smiling tea bags in a cup with wholesome wordplay and unexpected characters.

    kickingcones Report

    6points
    POST
    #7

    Cartoon dog and cat sitting happily in front of a chewed-up couch, showcasing cute humor and wholesome wordplay.

    kickingcones Report

    6points
    POST
    #8

    Cute humor illustration of a flour bag and dough with wholesome wordplay and unexpected characters.

    kickingcones Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Wholesome wordplay with unexpected cute characters featuring pineapple-inspired animal illustrations by an imaginative artist.

    kickingcones Report

    5points
    POST
    #10

    Cute humor illustration with a whale and a sheep using wholesome wordplay and unexpected characters.

    kickingcones Report

    5points
    POST
    #11

    Cartoon ostrich with head in the ground and caption using wholesome wordplay and unexpected characters humor.

    kickingcones Report

    5points
    POST
    #12

    Cute humor illustration with wholesome wordplay featuring an unexpected character holding a flowerpot and a plant on its head.

    kickingcones Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Cute humor illustration of Gourdzilla, a wholesome character blending humor and unexpected charm with playful wordplay.

    kickingcones Report

    5points
    POST
    #14

    Two cute otters hugging with wholesome wordplay caption perfect for each otter in a charming, humorous illustration.

    kickingcones Report

    5points
    POST
    #15

    Cute humor illustration of a smiling garlic clove holding a heart-shaped balloon with wholesome wordplay.

    kickingcones Report

    5points
    POST
    #16

    Cute humor illustration featuring a baguette and bread roll with wholesome wordplay and unexpected characters.

    kickingcones Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Cute humor illustration featuring a tea bag and tag with wholesome wordplay and charming characters smiling.

    kickingcones Report

    5points
    POST
    #18

    Cute humor artwork of a gourd dressed as a queen with wholesome wordplay and unexpected characters.

    kickingcones Report

    5points
    POST
    #19

    Cute humor illustration of a penguin character with wholesome wordplay and unexpected elements in a colorful scene.

    kickingcones Report

    4points
    POST
    #20

    Cute humor artwork featuring a relaxed bird character creating a rabbit-shaped smoke figure with wholesome wordplay style.

    kickingcones Report

    4points
    POST
    #21

    Cute humor illustration of two penguins hugging with wholesome wordplay expressing affection and making you smile.

    kickingcones Report

    4points
    POST
    #22

    Cute humor illustration with wholesome wordplay showing happy coffee beans in a steaming cup with the phrase we were meant to bean

    kickingcones Report

    4points
    POST
    #23

    Cute humor illustration featuring a blue bird holding a small green bird, showcasing wholesome wordplay and unexpected characters.

    kickingcones Report

    4points
    POST
    #24

    Cute humorous illustration of a penguin in a red hat making a snow angel with wholesome wordplay and unexpected characters.

    kickingcones Report

    4points
    POST
    #25

    Cute humor illustration of a flamingo combined with a gourd, showcasing wholesome wordplay and unexpected characters.

    kickingcones Report

    4points
    POST
    #26

    Cute humor illustration showing a volcano character with wholesome wordplay and unexpected expressions in three scenes.

    kickingcones Report

    3points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #27

    Cute humor illustration of two mushrooms with wholesome wordplay and unexpected characters smiling together.

    kickingcones Report

    3points
    POST
    #28

    Illustration of cute humor with wholesome wordplay showing an anatomical heart and a cartoon heart having a funny conversation.

    kickingcones Report

    3points
    POST
    #29

    Wholesome wordplay cartoon with unexpected characters; a one-eyed bear and a monkey sharing a humorous moment.

    kickingcones Report

    3points
    POST
    #30

    Cute humor illustration of a pug with wholesome wordplay expressing love, featuring unexpected charming character design.

    kickingcones Report

    3points
    POST
    #31

    Wholesome wordplay illustration of a sad gourd character wearing a zigzag shirt, blending cute humor and unexpected characters.

    kickingcones Report

    3points
    POST
    #32

    Cartoon mammoth watching TV about DNA research, showcasing wholesome wordplay and unexpected characters in cute humor.

    kickingcones Report

    2points
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!