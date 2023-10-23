ADVERTISEMENT

Other people’s style is usually none of our business. The clothes that they put on are their choice and if we really, really dislike the look, we have to remember that our personal opinion is just that — a subjective perspective shaped by our individual preferences. We can’t tell them what to wear. But Reddit user WhatALowCreditScore‘s mom thought she could even do something about it.

In a post on the subreddit ‘Petty Revenge,’ they recalled a time when she saw a guy wearing his jeans so low that you could see his boxers. So she pantsed him. However, he didn’t lose his cool and instantly got back at the lady.

This woman hated it when people wore their pants low, so one time she pulled down a guy’s jeans just to embarrass him

Image credits: Tony Alter (not the actual photo)

But little did she know, she would be the one who had to leave the situation with her eyes lowered

Image credits: Rishiraj Parmar (not the actual photo)

Image credits: WhatALowCreditScore

As the story went viral, its author revealed more details about the encounter

And people applauded the guy for his quick reaction

People’s personal stories