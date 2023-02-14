I Photographed Thousands Of People Protesting Against Animal Rights Bill In Spain To Spread Awareness

On February 5th, 2023, thousands of people took to the streets of Madrid, Spain, to protest the lack of progress on the Animal Welfare Act, which excludes hunting dogs. The demonstration was organized by animal rights groups, who are advocating for a new law that would provide greater protection for animals, including hunting dogs, from mistreatment and abuse.

Spain’s current Animal Welfare Act, established in 2003, does not offer adequate protection for hunting dogs, who are often subjected to cruel and inhumane treatment in the hunting industry. The protesters are calling for the new law to include hunting dogs and provide strict penalties for those who mistreat them.

The demonstration began in Plaza del Callao, the city’s central square, and made its way to the Congress of Deputies, the lower house of the Spanish Parliament. Protesters carried signs and chanted slogans demanding that lawmakers take action to protect hunting dogs from abuse and neglect.

More info: Instagram | diadelgalgo.com

Thousands of people gathered in Madrid to protest for animal rights

Image credits: diadelgalgo

Hunting dogs, also known as galgos, are often used in the hunting of rabbits and hares in Spain. However, many are subjected to terrible living conditions, such as being kept in cramped cages, underfed, and deprived of medical care. Additionally, some hunters engage in cruel practices such as hanging, drowning, or abandoning the dogs when they are no longer useful.

Image credits: diadelgalgo

Animal rights groups lead the demonstration, calling for stronger protections for all animals

Image credits: diadelgalgo

Animal rights activists have long campaigned for the protection of hunting dogs, and their exclusion from the current Animal Welfare Act has been a source of frustration. The protesters are calling for the new law to include strict regulations for the treatment of hunting dogs, including the prohibition of cruel practices.

Image credits: diadelgalgo

The focus of the protest is on hunting dogs, who are often subjected to cruel treatment in the hunting industry

Image credits: diadelgalgo

The Spanish government has promised to update the Animal Welfare Act, but progress has been slow. Animal rights groups are calling on lawmakers to act quickly and ensure that the new law includes hunting dogs and provides meaningful protections for all animals.

Image credits: diadelgalgo

Protesters marched through the streets of Madrid, carrying signs and chanting slogans demanding action

Image credits: diadelgalgo

The protest in Madrid is just one example of the growing global movement for animal rights. Around the world, activists are advocating for stronger animal welfare laws and raising awareness about the treatment of animals in various industries, including the hunting industry.

Image credits: diadelgalgo

The demonstration began in Plaza del Callao, the city’s central square

Image credits: diadelgalgo

The demonstration in Madrid highlights the need for stronger animal welfare laws that protect all animals, including hunting dogs. The exclusion of hunting dogs from the current Animal Welfare Act has been a source of frustration for animal rights activists, who are calling for a new law that provides meaningful protections for all animals, regardless of their intended use. As society evolves, it is our responsibility to ensure that animals are treated with kindness and respect and that their welfare is given the attention it deserves.

Image credits: diadelgalgo

Protesters called for a new law that would provide greater protection for animals, including hunting dogs

Image credits: diadelgalgo

Image credits: diadelgalgo

Image credits: diadelgalgo

The law would include strict penalties for those who mistreat animals, especially hunting dogs

Image credits: diadelgalgo

Image credits: diadelgalgo

Image credits: diadelgalgo

Hunting dogs, or galgos, are used in the hunting of rabbits and hares in Spain but are often kept in terrible living conditions

Image credits: diadelgalgo

Image credits: diadelgalgo

Animal rights activists have long campaigned for the protection of hunting dogs, and their exclusion from the current Animal Welfare Act has been a source of frustration

Image credits: diadelgalgo

Image credits: diadelgalgo

The protesters made their way to the Congress of Deputies, the lower house of the Spanish Parliament

Image credits: diadelgalgo

Image credits: diadelgalgo

The demonstration highlights the need for stronger animal welfare laws that protect all animals, regardless of their intended use

Image credits: diadelgalgo