I Photographed Thousands Of People Protesting Against Animal Rights Bill In Spain To Spread Awareness
Animals, Dogs

I Photographed Thousands Of People Protesting Against Animal Rights Bill In Spain To Spread Awareness

Travis Patenaude
On February 5th, 2023, thousands of people took to the streets of Madrid, Spain, to protest the lack of progress on the Animal Welfare Act, which excludes hunting dogs. The demonstration was organized by animal rights groups, who are advocating for a new law that would provide greater protection for animals, including hunting dogs, from mistreatment and abuse.

Spain’s current Animal Welfare Act, established in 2003, does not offer adequate protection for hunting dogs, who are often subjected to cruel and inhumane treatment in the hunting industry. The protesters are calling for the new law to include hunting dogs and provide strict penalties for those who mistreat them.

The demonstration began in Plaza del Callao, the city’s central square, and made its way to the Congress of Deputies, the lower house of the Spanish Parliament. Protesters carried signs and chanted slogans demanding that lawmakers take action to protect hunting dogs from abuse and neglect.

More info: Instagram | diadelgalgo.com

Thousands of people gathered in Madrid to protest for animal rights

I Photographed Thousands Of People Protesting Against Animal Rights Bill In Spain To Spread Awareness

Image credits: diadelgalgo

Hunting dogs, also known as galgos, are often used in the hunting of rabbits and hares in Spain. However, many are subjected to terrible living conditions, such as being kept in cramped cages, underfed, and deprived of medical care. Additionally, some hunters engage in cruel practices such as hanging, drowning, or abandoning the dogs when they are no longer useful.

I Photographed Thousands Of People Protesting Against Animal Rights Bill In Spain To Spread Awareness

Image credits: diadelgalgo

Animal rights groups lead the demonstration, calling for stronger protections for all animals

I Photographed Thousands Of People Protesting Against Animal Rights Bill In Spain To Spread Awareness

Image credits: diadelgalgo

Animal rights activists have long campaigned for the protection of hunting dogs, and their exclusion from the current Animal Welfare Act has been a source of frustration. The protesters are calling for the new law to include strict regulations for the treatment of hunting dogs, including the prohibition of cruel practices.

I Photographed Thousands Of People Protesting Against Animal Rights Bill In Spain To Spread Awareness

Image credits: diadelgalgo

The focus of the protest is on hunting dogs, who are often subjected to cruel treatment in the hunting industry

I Photographed Thousands Of People Protesting Against Animal Rights Bill In Spain To Spread Awareness

Image credits: diadelgalgo

The Spanish government has promised to update the Animal Welfare Act, but progress has been slow. Animal rights groups are calling on lawmakers to act quickly and ensure that the new law includes hunting dogs and provides meaningful protections for all animals.

I Photographed Thousands Of People Protesting Against Animal Rights Bill In Spain To Spread Awareness

Image credits: diadelgalgo

Protesters marched through the streets of Madrid, carrying signs and chanting slogans demanding action

I Photographed Thousands Of People Protesting Against Animal Rights Bill In Spain To Spread Awareness

Image credits: diadelgalgo

The protest in Madrid is just one example of the growing global movement for animal rights. Around the world, activists are advocating for stronger animal welfare laws and raising awareness about the treatment of animals in various industries, including the hunting industry.

I Photographed Thousands Of People Protesting Against Animal Rights Bill In Spain To Spread Awareness

Image credits: diadelgalgo

The demonstration began in Plaza del Callao, the city’s central square

I Photographed Thousands Of People Protesting Against Animal Rights Bill In Spain To Spread Awareness

Image credits: diadelgalgo

The demonstration in Madrid highlights the need for stronger animal welfare laws that protect all animals, including hunting dogs. The exclusion of hunting dogs from the current Animal Welfare Act has been a source of frustration for animal rights activists, who are calling for a new law that provides meaningful protections for all animals, regardless of their intended use. As society evolves, it is our responsibility to ensure that animals are treated with kindness and respect and that their welfare is given the attention it deserves.

I Photographed Thousands Of People Protesting Against Animal Rights Bill In Spain To Spread Awareness

Image credits: diadelgalgo

Protesters called for a new law that would provide greater protection for animals, including hunting dogs

I Photographed Thousands Of People Protesting Against Animal Rights Bill In Spain To Spread Awareness

Image credits: diadelgalgo

I Photographed Thousands Of People Protesting Against Animal Rights Bill In Spain To Spread Awareness

Image credits: diadelgalgo

I Photographed Thousands Of People Protesting Against Animal Rights Bill In Spain To Spread Awareness

Image credits: diadelgalgo

The law would include strict penalties for those who mistreat animals, especially hunting dogs

I Photographed Thousands Of People Protesting Against Animal Rights Bill In Spain To Spread Awareness

Image credits: diadelgalgo

I Photographed Thousands Of People Protesting Against Animal Rights Bill In Spain To Spread Awareness

Image credits: diadelgalgo

I Photographed Thousands Of People Protesting Against Animal Rights Bill In Spain To Spread Awareness

Image credits: diadelgalgo

Hunting dogs, or galgos, are used in the hunting of rabbits and hares in Spain but are often kept in terrible living conditions

I Photographed Thousands Of People Protesting Against Animal Rights Bill In Spain To Spread Awareness

Image credits: diadelgalgo

I Photographed Thousands Of People Protesting Against Animal Rights Bill In Spain To Spread Awareness

Image credits: diadelgalgo

Animal rights activists have long campaigned for the protection of hunting dogs, and their exclusion from the current Animal Welfare Act has been a source of frustration

I Photographed Thousands Of People Protesting Against Animal Rights Bill In Spain To Spread Awareness

Image credits: diadelgalgo

I Photographed Thousands Of People Protesting Against Animal Rights Bill In Spain To Spread Awareness

Image credits: diadelgalgo

The protesters made their way to the Congress of Deputies, the lower house of the Spanish Parliament

I Photographed Thousands Of People Protesting Against Animal Rights Bill In Spain To Spread Awareness

Image credits: diadelgalgo

I Photographed Thousands Of People Protesting Against Animal Rights Bill In Spain To Spread Awareness

Image credits: diadelgalgo

The demonstration highlights the need for stronger animal welfare laws that protect all animals, regardless of their intended use

I Photographed Thousands Of People Protesting Against Animal Rights Bill In Spain To Spread Awareness

Image credits: diadelgalgo

Travis Patenaude
Travis Patenaude
Author, Community member

In 2012 my wife and I were blessed to be rescued by a Galgo named Leena. This scared little white Galgo inspired my wife and I to start Love Hope Believe Galgo Adoption (www.adoptagalgo.com) in 2013. When our group was first starting out, we were lucky enough to have a member of Hearts Speak (www.HeartsSpeak.org) take photographs of our adoptable Galgos. In 2014 I took up photography and joined HeartsSpeak to pay it forward. Internationally renowned dog photographer Travis Patenaude of Stink-Eye Photography creates unique portraits that foster an emotional connection between the subject and the viewer...

Read more »
Diana Lopetaitė
Diana Lopetaitė
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Diana works as a Community Manager for Bored Panda. After acquiring a BA in Business with Marketing Management, she decided that she wanted to do something far more creative than her usual marketing business that mostly included researching companies' competitors or working on swot/pestle analysis every single day. Excel spreadsheets weren't her thing either, so she decided creative storytelling was the way to go. Other than that, outside of work, you can find her making barista-style coffee or hand-stretched pizzas, sometimes even drawing and playing video games with friends.

Read more »
Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
Community Member
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How AWFUL that an "Animal Welfare Act" can exclude some dogs based on breed or type!

2
2points
reply
Jessica Specht
Jessica Specht
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Unfortunately, similar things happen in the USA with "Breed Specific Legislation" that focuses on bully breeds, even though most of them are treated with kindness and love by their owners and are a LOT less vicious than chiuauas and laborador retrievers when it comes to biting people.

0
0points
reply
Load More Replies...
N Burnette
N Burnette
Community Member
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Love it! Thank you for sharing what good people are doing.

2
2points
reply
Deborah Harris2
Deborah Harris2
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Thank you, it's about time people put a stop to the way these poor dogs are treated. Being bred just to be hunted and killed for sport is in-humane in the most heinous way

1
1point
reply
