“Fire Her!”: Karma Strikes Prosecutor Who Threatened Cops Arresting Her In Viral Video

Devon Flanagan, a Rhode Island assistant attorney general whose attempt to use her job title to avoid arrest went viral earlier this month, is facing a six-month unpaid suspension for her actions.

The outcome, described by many as a case of instant karma, was met with division online, with some expressing disappointment over what they saw as a lenient resolution.

Highlights A Rhode Island prosecutor who shouted “I’m an AG!” during a drunken arrest has been suspended without pay for six months.

The viral bodycam video shows Flanagan threatening officers, hinting at using her position to punish them.

Attorney General Peter Neronha called her behavior “humiliating” and said it embarrassed the entire office.

The 34-year-old was arrested for willful trespassing at a Newport restaurant on August 14, after refusing to leave the property following an alcohol-fueled confrontation involving one of her friends.

“I’m an AG! I’m an AG!” she screamed repeatedly while officers tried to handcuff her.

“You’re going to regret this. You’re going to regret it!”

Beyond flaunting her position and threatening the officers, footage of the arrest shows Flanagan making a series of false claims, including demanding officers turn off their cameras.

“Protocol is that you turn it off if a citizen requests to turn it off,” she insisted, a statement Attorney General Peter Neronha would later correct as entirely inaccurate.

“Clearly, she was not thinking straight,” Neronha told local media. “She’s humiliated herself.”

Neronha said Flanagan had been placed on unpaid leave effective Monday. Her position as Special Assistant Attorney General previously paid her about $113,000 a year, meaning she will now lose more than $56,000 in income during the six-month disciplinary period.

“Devon Flanagan mistreated the Newport Police Department and embarrassed herself, the Office, and frankly me,” Neronha added.

“We hold our attorneys to the highest personal and professional standards, and Ms. Flanagan plainly did not meet those standards here.”

Flanagan has an “unblemished record” and was a respected worker at her office

The consequences came after the video of Flanagan’s arrest went viral, with many viewers offended by her entitlement, her rubbing her job title in officers’ faces, and the clear implication that she believed she was above the law.

The mounting public pressure and embarrassment for Neronha’s office forced the attorney general to admit Flanagan’s actions not only made her a liability, but also dragged down the reputation of every lawyer in his department.

“I’ve got 110 lawyers. She embarrassed all of them,” he said.

Despite her behavior, Flanagan will not face jail time. She pleaded no contest to the trespassing charge and received a six-month filing, meaning the case stands to be dismissed if she avoids further legal trouble.

According to Neronha, the decision was made in light of Flanagan’s “unblemished record” and respected position. He also suggested alcohol was a factor in her behavior, but made clear that didn’t excuse it.

“She’s going to have a long time coming back from this,” he said. “It’s just really unfortunate.”

Netizens believe the measure was a “soft push” towards resignation without formally firing her

Online, people have debated whether or not the consequences were enough, especially for someone in a law enforcement and legal role.

“A six-month job suspension is basically a polite way of telling someone to find another job without formally firing them,” one commenter wrote.

“She should have been fired. Who would want her in a position of serving the public?”

“Demoted and suspended would have been justified. How do you think she will handle cases involving the police now? She can’t,” added another.

Flanagan’s future with the Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office remains uncertain.

The six-month leave was described as temporary while a final employment decision is pending, though many viewed it as a soft push toward resignation.

Still, Neronha left the door slightly open.

“Our worst moments can inspire us to become better people,” he said. “I sincerely hope she takes this time to reflect on the seriousness of her conduct.”

“Just fire her.” Netizens took to social media to share their thoughts on the suspension

Image credits: GuntherEagleman

Image credits: GeorgeM10912400

Image credits: CrushWokeAgenda

Image credits: Bubblebathgirl

Image credits: Lorigunther

Image credits: RelentlessLaman

Image credits: Fityeth

Image credits: Mighty_Quinn53

Image credits: Kimberl72012171

Image credits: AToggs

Image credits: frankie_Fword

Image credits: mshag77

Image credits: SheriHerman19

Image credits: marfaye_marita

Image credits: TheAngryBowel

Image credits: rec_ann

