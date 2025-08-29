Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Fire Her!”: Karma Strikes Prosecutor Who Threatened Cops Arresting Her In Viral Video
Prosecutor standing in courtroom during hearing, appearing serious as courtroom audience observes the proceedings.
“Fire Her!”: Karma Strikes Prosecutor Who Threatened Cops Arresting Her In Viral Video

Devon Flanagan, a Rhode Island assistant attorney general whose attempt to use her job title to avoid arrest went viral earlier this month, is facing a six-month unpaid suspension for her actions.

The outcome, described by many as a case of instant karma, was met with division online, with some expressing disappointment over what they saw as a lenient resolution.

Highlights
  • A Rhode Island prosecutor who shouted “I’m an AG!” during a drunken arrest has been suspended without pay for six months.
  • The viral bodycam video shows Flanagan threatening officers, hinting at using her position to punish them.
  • Attorney General Peter Neronha called her behavior “humiliating” and said it embarrassed the entire office.

The 34-year-old was arrested for willful trespassing at a Newport restaurant on August 14, after refusing to leave the property following an alcohol-fueled confrontation involving one of her friends.

“I’m an AG! I’m an AG!” she screamed repeatedly while officers tried to handcuff her.

“You’re going to regret this. You’re going to regret it!”

    Devon Flanagan, the assistant attorney general who threatened police officers with her position, was suspended for six months

    Smiling woman in professional attire standing in front of a brick wall related to prosecutor karma and viral video arrest.

    Image credits: Christina Aguayo News

    Beyond flaunting her position and threatening the officers, footage of the arrest shows Flanagan making a series of false claims, including demanding officers turn off their cameras.

    “Protocol is that you turn it off if a citizen requests to turn it off,” she insisted, a statement Attorney General Peter Neronha would later correct as entirely inaccurate.

    “Clearly, she was not thinking straight,” Neronha told local media. “She’s humiliated herself.”

    Prosecutor confronts police officers during an arrest, captured in a viral body camera video at night.

    Image credits: Newport RI Police Department

    Neronha said Flanagan had been placed on unpaid leave effective Monday. Her position as Special Assistant Attorney General previously paid her about $113,000 a year, meaning she will now lose more than $56,000 in income during the six-month disciplinary period.

    Prosecutor threatening cops in viral video as karma strikes during an arrest at night with officers nearby.

    Image credits: Newport RI Police Department

    “Devon Flanagan mistreated the Newport Police Department and embarrassed herself, the Office, and frankly me,” Neronha added. 

    “We hold our attorneys to the highest personal and professional standards, and Ms. Flanagan plainly did not meet those standards here.”

    Flanagan has an “unblemished record” and was a respected worker at her office

    Prosecutor in viral video being arrested by cops, highlighting karma after threats during the incident at night.

    Image credits: Newport RI Police Department

    The consequences came after the video of Flanagan’s arrest went viral, with many viewers offended by her entitlement, her rubbing her job title in officers’ faces, and the clear implication that she believed she was above the law.

    The mounting public pressure and embarrassment for Neronha’s office forced the attorney general to admit Flanagan’s actions not only made her a liability, but also dragged down the reputation of every lawyer in his department.

    “I’ve got 110 lawyers. She embarrassed all of them,” he said.

    Prosecutor in courtroom wearing navy blazer during hearing related to viral video threatening cops arresting her.

    Image credits: NBC 10 WJAR

    Despite her behavior, Flanagan will not face jail time. She pleaded no contest to the trespassing charge and received a six-month filing, meaning the case stands to be dismissed if she avoids further legal trouble.

    According to Neronha, the decision was made in light of Flanagan’s “unblemished record” and respected position. He also suggested alcohol was a factor in her behavior, but made clear that didn’t excuse it.

    “She’s going to have a long time coming back from this,” he said. “It’s just really unfortunate.”

    Netizens believe the measure was a “soft push” towards resignation without formally firing her

    Online, people have debated whether or not the consequences were enough, especially for someone in a law enforcement and legal role.

    “A six-month job suspension is basically a polite way of telling someone to find another job without formally firing them,” one commenter wrote.

    “She should have been fired. Who would want her in a position of serving the public?”

    “Demoted and suspended would have been justified. How do you think she will handle cases involving the police now? She can’t,” added another.

    Person in a suit holding a wooden gavel poised to strike, symbolizing a prosecutor and legal authority in action.

    Image credits: Getty Images/Unsplash

    Flanagan’s future with the Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office remains uncertain.

    The six-month leave was described as temporary while a final employment decision is pending, though many viewed it as a soft push toward resignation.

    Still, Neronha left the door slightly open.

    “Our worst moments can inspire us to become better people,” he said. “I sincerely hope she takes this time to reflect on the seriousness of her conduct.”

    “Just fire her.” Netizens took to social media to share their thoughts on the suspension

    Tweet from Gunther Eagleman questioning if prosecutor who threatened cops should be fired, with user interaction icons visible.

    Image credits: GuntherEagleman

    Tweet criticizing a prosecutor for threatening police officers and calling for her to be fired amid viral video controversy.

    Image credits: GeorgeM10912400

    Tweet demanding the firing of a prosecutor who threatened cops during an arrest in a viral video, sparking public outrage.

    Image credits: CrushWokeAgenda

    Screenshot of a tweet replying to @libsoftiktok about karma striking a prosecutor who threatened cops in a viral video.

    Image credits: Bubblebathgirl

    Tweet criticizing prosecutor who threatened cops during arrest, calling for her firing over misuse of position and viral video incident.

    Image credits: Lorigunther

    Tweet from Black Sheep American reacting to prosecutor threatened cops before being arrested in viral video.

    Image credits: RelentlessLaman

    Tweet criticizing a prosecutor who threatened cops, calling to fire her amid viral video backlash and public outrage.

    Image credits: Fityeth

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing firing a prosecutor who threatened cops in a viral video about karma striking.

    Image credits: Mighty_Quinn53

    Tweet criticizing prosecutor threatening cops arresting her, calling for her to be fired and disbarred in viral video controversy.

    Image credits: Kimberl72012171

    Tweet reply criticizing a prosecutor threatening cops during arrest, calling for suspension, firing, or disbarment in a viral video.

    Image credits: AToggs

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing a prosecutor who threatened cops, highlighting public backlash and viral video karma.

    Image credits: frankie_Fword

    Screenshot of a social media comment referencing suspension and behavior, related to viral prosecutor and cops incident.

    Image credits: mshag77

    Tweet from Sheri Herman calling to fire a prosecutor who threatened cops during a viral arrest video.

    Image credits: SheriHerman19

    Screenshot of a social media reply saying she needs to be fired, related to prosecutor threatening cops video.

    Image credits: marfaye_marita

    Screenshot of a viral tweet commenting on karma striking a prosecutor who threatened police officers during an arrest.

    Image credits: TheAngryBowel

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing firing a prosecutor who threatened cops, reflecting karma striking in a viral video.

    Image credits: rec_ann

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Read less »
    scottrackley avatar
    Scott Rackley
    Scott Rackley
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Who hasn't acted like a complete a****t when drunk? Me. In vino, veritas. She's shown who she is, this should be a career ender.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's Newport Rhode Island. As in, where all the Gilded Age Mansions are. Wow, an entitled person there. What a shock.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I can imagine someone in her position saying, "This is going to ruin my career!" But threatening the arresting officers with your position is completely unacceptable and she should be fired on principle and as an example.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    joaniebeam avatar
    JoMeBee
    JoMeBee
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I do like what her boss said about worst moments can result in becoming better people...maybe?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
