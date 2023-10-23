ADVERTISEMENT

The 21 photos below are of rescue dogs who participated in a fundraising Photographic Art project called Pets of the 603. The project highlights the plight of rescue dogs and the people who work tirelessly to get them adopted. Each dog was professionally photographed in a local NH location or in a studio setting and will receive a two-page spread in the professionally designed hardcover book. Proceeds from the project will go to the project beneficiary: Mary's Dogs Rescue and Adoption of Northwood, NH.

Money is being raised via sponsorships, a fundraising voting contest to determine which photo will grace the cover of the book as well as a book launch party where there will be raffles and silent auctions. Our fundraising goal is at least $10,000.

Each of the dogs photographed has their own rescue story, some of them heartbreaking, but they all have been adopted by wonderful humans who have given them a second chance.

I, Sandra McCarthy Photography and Golden Dog Adventure Company teamed up to make this year-long 2023 project happen. I am a NH-based pet photographer capturing the magical bond between people and their pets. Golden Dog Adventure Co. helps dogs and their people live enriched lives through outreach education and learning-focused adventures. Mary's Dogs is a NH rescue that helps find forever homes for homeless animals and has been doing so since 2011.

More info: sandramccarthyphoto.com | Instagram | Facebook | goldendognh.com | Instagram | Facebook