Nowadays, some things are simply not made the same quality as they used to be. Take clothing, for instance; that pair of jeans your dad has been wearing for what feels like a decade now would never have survived this long if it was produced by one of the fast fashion brands we see plenty of today. Granted, such situations depend on many different factors, from the item itself and the materials used to who the manufacturer is.

To be fair, the same goes for things the quality of which seems to be only getting better, such as modern technology, for example, developed in leaps and bounds nowadays. Redditors recently discussed the products that, in their eyes, have gotten better over the years after the user ’esreveR_Psychology78’ started a thread on the topic. The netizens’ answers covered all sorts of matters, from shoelaces to car exhaust systems, pointing out that not everything is going in the direction of quantity over quality (which consumers seem to care for more than the price). Scroll down to find their answers on the list below and see what other things redditors feel optimistic about.

#1

31 Products That Have Not Only Stood The Test Of Time But Improved Over The Years Cancer research. My mom was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer 2 years ago— we were looking at months. A year of chemo and radiation and she got into a clinical trail with immunotherapy. Cancer free last year.

AMAZING.

Street_Roof_7915 , Artem Podrez/pexels Report

#2

31 Products That Have Not Only Stood The Test Of Time But Improved Over The Years Automotive brakes. ABS has saved lives.

skaote Report

jameskramer
James016
James016
Community Member
1 hour ago

The difference between ABS and non ABS brakes is staggering.

#3

31 Products That Have Not Only Stood The Test Of Time But Improved Over The Years Flashlights.

Maglights were 27 lumens. Now an everyday carry flashlight might have 4500 lumens of light.

Join us at r/flashlight

naturelover47 , Markus Tacker/flickr Report

nofearinlove
Canandelabra
Canandelabra
Community Member
1 hour ago

Personally I miss maglights. They were hefty! Can't find them in my area anymore.

#4

31 Products That Have Not Only Stood The Test Of Time But Improved Over The Years GPS, and maps in general. Old paper maps I could get a rough idea of where my house might be in a town. Now I can read the street signs in a city on the other side of the planet.

KiwiOld1627 , cottonbro studio/pexels Report

bluemar
Blue Mar
Blue Mar
Community Member
1 hour ago

That is indeed pure bless. Still as a kid I remember driving with maps,asking for direction and spinning around trying to find right direction.

#5

31 Products That Have Not Only Stood The Test Of Time But Improved Over The Years Shoelaces.

When I was a kid, they broke if you pulled on them too hard, and then you had to knot them up and tie them short. As an adult, I don’t think I’ve ever had a pair break on me.

Calamity-Gin , yawning hunter/flickr Report

#6

31 Products That Have Not Only Stood The Test Of Time But Improved Over The Years Vegan replacements!

lordctm , Grooveland Designs/pexels Report

andrew-w00197
Did I say that out loud? (he/him)cis/het
Did I say that out loud? (he/him)cis/het
Community Member
39 minutes ago

Both my partner and daughter are vegetarian and hate most vegan versions of meat. My local supermarket replaced most veggie options,which I was also happy to eat, with vegan stuff instead of having a good selection of both.

#7

31 Products That Have Not Only Stood The Test Of Time But Improved Over The Years Oh, no question: Garbage bags. WAY better than they used to be.

They used to be super flimsy, back in the 70s and 80s. Garbage-bag commercials would always show "the competitors'" brands tearing and spilling garbage all over. I literally can't remember the last time that happened.

Alaska_Jack , Anna Shvets/pexels Report

zoedianni
Moë
Moë
Community Member
1 hour ago

Bag fell out of trash can and got ran over by the truck it was smashed flat and had a few small holes. If that happened in the 90s I would have had a huge mess to sweep up

#8

31 Products That Have Not Only Stood The Test Of Time But Improved Over The Years Range of makeup for different skin tones.

CosyPotat , Ron Lach/pexels Report

#9

31 Products That Have Not Only Stood The Test Of Time But Improved Over The Years Apples are much better now. It used to be the standard was a mealy red delicious, but there are new breeds like Fuji, gala, honey crisp etc that are sweeter, tarter, and have better texture (crisp, firm). This changed in the last few decades.

Ill-Line7794 , Kampus Production/pexels Report

black-adder
Miki
Miki
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited)

In PL it's other way around. 25y ago we had plenty apple types. now? idk..5? and their taste is worst. At least this is how I remember :D

#10

31 Products That Have Not Only Stood The Test Of Time But Improved Over The Years Non alcoholic drinks, in particular beer and cider. Wine is still getting there I think, but even just the amount of choice is amazing compared to what there used to be.

jesuseatsbees , Henry Söderlund/flickr Report

m_jingles
Mahayana
Mahayana
Community Member
1 hour ago

I totally agree! Now with non-alcoholic beer, I haven’t had a drink in over 3 years. Turns out I don’t like as much as I thought to be wasted but I do enjoy the taste of beer. Now it’s a win win situation! (And yeah, I do know that there a small percentage of alcohol in nonalcoholic beer)

#11

31 Products That Have Not Only Stood The Test Of Time But Improved Over The Years Frozen pizza. 20 years ago they were s**t, now they can actually be pretty good.

Mission_Chocolate599 , daveynin/flickr Report

#12

31 Products That Have Not Only Stood The Test Of Time But Improved Over The Years I have a rare disorder. When I was diagnosed 11 years ago at age 14, I went home and looked up what was going to happen to me. The Google results for lifespan was around 25-37 years old.

Now, most doctors will say the lifespan is fairly close to average.

Scans, medications, and research have all gotten better remarkably fast even for a disorder that has barely any funding towards fixing it. It's so rare that I have to tell doctors what it is and what it effects every time I get a new specialist, because I'm always the first patient they've met with it.

And yet still, the treatment has gotten so much better. So grateful.

Affectionate-Sea-697 , Los Muertos Crew/pexels Report

lyone_fein
Lyone Fein
Lyone Fein
Community Member
8 minutes ago

Medicine has definitely improved for us in the developed countries.

#13

31 Products That Have Not Only Stood The Test Of Time But Improved Over The Years Cheap guitars. You can buy one for a few hundred bucks that absolutely blows away the one I started on like 25 years ago.

ChunLi808 , Madalin Grigore/pexels Report

jameskramer
James016
James016
Community Member
1 hour ago

Never been a better time for buying an excellent budget guitar. Harley Benton, S by Solar to name two.

#14

31 Products That Have Not Only Stood The Test Of Time But Improved Over The Years Sneakers. I cannot imagine trying to go play basketball in a pair of Chuck Taylors at this point. Or running on the original Nike waffles.

jekelish3 , Arthur Ogleznev/pexels Report

#15

31 Products That Have Not Only Stood The Test Of Time But Improved Over The Years All PC components.  They're way easier to install and generally last longer.  And the software and bioses/firmware that ensure they're compatible. And tweaking, at least at a high level, is tons easier and safer. Time was, you needed to understand jumpers, ram allocations, manual bios flashing.  Bonus if you could solder. Nothing was shrouded, so you could easily short something or knock off a capacitor. And even still, you'd run into compatibility issues or blow outs.  

fulthrottlejazzhands , Andrey Matveev/pexels Report

#16

31 Products That Have Not Only Stood The Test Of Time But Improved Over The Years Brussel sprouts and broccoli. They’ve been bred to be less bitter.

spatchi14 , Anastasia Ilina-Makarova/pexels Report

#17

31 Products That Have Not Only Stood The Test Of Time But Improved Over The Years Geographic Information Systems (GIS).

Right-Ad-5647 , Geographic Information Systems/pexels Report

#18

31 Products That Have Not Only Stood The Test Of Time But Improved Over The Years Environmentally friendly products. Especially soaps and the like. Apart from the benefits I find myself preferring a lot of them over big brands.

supacalafraga , Polina Kovaleva/pexels Report

lyone_fein
Lyone Fein
Lyone Fein
Community Member
3 minutes ago

I'm going to down vote this one. Not so long ago, everything was environmentally friendly because it was all made from natural ingredients. Not much more than 100 years ago.

#19

31 Products That Have Not Only Stood The Test Of Time But Improved Over The Years Cash readers on vending machines and self checkout. I can remember a time when they barely worked without constant cleaning. You'd have to put the same note in over and over before it would take.

bigdreams_littledick , Sharon Hahn Darlin/flickr Report

rosjday
ScarletRos
ScarletRos
Community Member
1 hour ago

Where I live they’re still really picky with accepting notes. I figure it’s to discourage folks from using cash in the drive towards a cashless society.

#20

31 Products That Have Not Only Stood The Test Of Time But Improved Over The Years Small technology. Cameras, smartphones, headphones to name a few. You can purchase a very cheap piece of technology that works equal to the super expensive technology from a few years before.

Lightbulbs are my favorite. Going from incandescent to compact florescent was great because it was a couple years rather than months between bulb changes. Now with LEDs I can't remember changing a bulb, I usually buy new bulbs only when I buy a new lamp.

verminiusrex , Duy Nod/pexels Report

jameskramer
James016
James016
Community Member
1 hour ago

In almost 8 years living in this house, we have had only 2 LED bulbs go.

#21

31 Products That Have Not Only Stood The Test Of Time But Improved Over The Years As a lactose intolerant person: DAIRY FREE/PLANT-BASED ANYTHING. dairy free milk, dairy free butter, dairy free cheese, dairy-free icecream/yogurt. Everything's delicious now!! Same goes for vegan meats imo

man_idkkkk , Martin Lewison/flickr Report

#22

31 Products That Have Not Only Stood The Test Of Time But Improved Over The Years Pistachios. They're now much easier to shell than 10-20 years ago. This goes across many food/produce products. Oranges are easier to peel, Brussels sprouts are tastier, apples crisper, etc etc.

Science is making food so much better.

ReturnedAndReported , Sarah Chai/pexels Report

zoedianni
Moë
Moë
Community Member
1 hour ago

We should make science deniers eat the old biter mealyfood

#23

31 Products That Have Not Only Stood The Test Of Time But Improved Over The Years The quality of sexual health information that young people can access online. Obviously there are good and bad things about the internet. But a nervous 17 year old kid having a pregnancy scare or a concern about an STI has access to good information online that didn’t exist when I was that age in the 1990s.

ShitBagTomatoNose , cottonbro studio/pexels Report

#24

31 Products That Have Not Only Stood The Test Of Time But Improved Over The Years Mental health awareness and advocacy. When I first got help ten years ago, it was super hush hush and nobody talked about it. Now mental health is an everyday conversation, people are outspoken about their conditions. Even stickers that say things like “live, laugh, Lexapro” make my heart warm because recovery is finally becoming a part of society.

milklvr23 , Alex Green/pexels Report

andrew-w00197
Did I say that out loud? (he/him)cis/het
Did I say that out loud? (he/him)cis/het
Community Member
22 minutes ago (edited)

This one is very interesting. While I do think that many people give themselves labels, for whatever reason, I'm sure some kids I was at school with had problems. I went to English state schools in the 1970s and 80s and there was a "special " school for kids with behaviour problems called The Briars. Being sent there was regularly used as a threat by teachers to get us to behave. I have to wonder now, looking back, how many of the kids that were sent there could have had a relatively normal mainstream education if they had received a proper diagnosis and support?

#25

31 Products That Have Not Only Stood The Test Of Time But Improved Over The Years menstrual products

toetotipsnowpea , Vie Studio/pexels Report

#26

31 Products That Have Not Only Stood The Test Of Time But Improved Over The Years Car exhaust systems. That’s why do don’t see all the muffler shops that used to be around.

biscobingo , Malte Luk/pexels Report

andrew-w00197
Did I say that out loud? (he/him)cis/het
Did I say that out loud? (he/him)cis/het
Community Member
19 minutes ago

I don't remember ever seeing dedicated exhaust shops. They've always been combined tyre fitting garages at least.

#27

31 Products That Have Not Only Stood The Test Of Time But Improved Over The Years Coffee in America.. From Folgers and Yuban to now mega hipster stuff.

domenator2000 , cottonbro studio/pexels Report

#28

31 Products That Have Not Only Stood The Test Of Time But Improved Over The Years Cars are astronomically better

HalfTheTimeAlways , Pixabay/pexels Report

jameskramer
James016
James016
Community Member
1 hour ago

Apart from: moving the climate controls to the screen, removing the indicator and wiper stalks, some cars don't have a driver's display so you have to look at the touch screen to see your speed meaning your eyes are not looking at the road for longer.

#29

31 Products That Have Not Only Stood The Test Of Time But Improved Over The Years Lay’s potato chips. Have you noticed the size of the individual chips is much bigger than 20 years ago and much less breakage. I swear as a kid that the “normal” size of a chip was about 1.5 to 2 inches in diameter and now it’s common to see chips that are 3+ inches in diameter 

PissBloodCumShart , David Valenzuela/flickr Report

#30

31 Products That Have Not Only Stood The Test Of Time But Improved Over The Years Airplane engines... Growing up you would hear the planes and sometimes had to stop your conversation. Nowadays, it never ever happens

KarmaWhoreRepeating , Ahmed Muntasir/pexels Report

flyusx
The Idaho Potato
The Idaho Potato
Community Member
11 minutes ago

Some engines that can be found on the 737 MAX, 787 and 747-8i/F have serated edges that adjust vortices to reduce the pressure difference and hence sound.

#31

31 Products That Have Not Only Stood The Test Of Time But Improved Over The Years Diet Soda Pop. I'm just talking about the taste here. Not interested in hearing about how it's gonna kill you. The taste is light years ahead of how it tasted when I was a kid. Except maybe Diet coke still tastes like s**t but Coke Zero Sugar is pretty great. If you could go back 25 years you'd be surprised how much better diet soda is these days.

Valahiru , Phillip Pessar/flickr Report

