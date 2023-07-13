Unforgettable Pre-School Graduation Speech Sends The Crowd Into An Uproar

Pre-school graduation might not seem like a big thing, but it’s the first important milestone in an education journey. Goodbye nap times and fun games, hello books and homework and in the blink of an eye – college. An adorable preschooler understood the importance of achieving this goal and delivered an epic graduation speech that sent the crowd into an uproar.

An outspoken pre-schooler delivered a powerful graduation speech that impressed the crowd

“As we travel the road to college, there are four stops, filled with knowledge that we must conquer”

“First stop – preschool. That’s completed. YES!

Second stop – elementary school. That will be succeeded. Third stop – middle school. That will be a breeze. Fourth stop – high school. We will go in ready to lead!

You see, we have been challenged to dream big and believe in ourselves. So, we are very confident the day will come that we will receive an acceptance letter from Harvard University or Princeton University, just to name a few.”

“And it reads: ‘Congratulations! On behalf on one of the best schools in the country, it is with great honor to announce your admission'”

‘We are impressed with your remarkable accomplishments and academic excellence, your personal achievements stood out.’

Thank you, moms, thank you dads, for your patience and constant reminders of our intellectual talents. Mom and dad told us that if we ever make a mistake, there’s no reason to cry – everyone makes mistakes, big people, small people, matter of fact, all people, so why can’t I?

I’m Master Caleb Stewart, your future businessman and CEO of Brilliant Little Leaders Worldwide, an organization designed to inspire others to lead, dream big and believe in ourselves. We are 2019 graduates. Thank you!”

Public speaking is one of the most common fears in adults. Talking in front of big audiences, trying to maintain their attention whilst simultaneously trying not to fall off the stage is a challenge. And what if you’re a preschooler?

Well, this adorable kid had no trouble going on a stage and delivering a great speech, his charisma and outspokenness winning the hearts of the crowd.

It is wonderful to hear such a young child speaking such wise words – with this knowledge and the amazing support that his parents provided him so far, the future is looking bright. We all should take a page out of his book – everyone makes mistakes, so there is no reason to cry.

Some people are skeptical about celebrating the end of preschool. Surely, when they are extravagant and cost more than college graduation, it’s ridiculous. But it is still important to celebrate. With cake and hugs, preferably.

Succeeding at preschool gives a good head start in an academic journey, studies say. The kids who successfully finish preschool are more likely to attend and finish university and seek a career in academia.

We want to wish the best of luck for everyone dreaming big – you can do it! And while we’re here, do you have any inspiring preschool stories to share with us?

