Gender Reveal Causes A Fight As Trans Teen Gets Mad That Mom Was ‘Too Excited’ About Having A Girl

When children decide that they disagree with the gender they were born in, there comes a process that poses challenges for them and the people close to them alike.

No matter how much parents love and accept their child, there are still quite a few adjustments they need to make in a situation like this, and, as this mom on Reddit shared, sometimes it’s easy to slip up. When she found out the gender of her second child, she couldn’t contain her happiness about being able to raise a baby girl, which upset her firstborn trans daughter. Scroll down to read the full story!

Being excited about having a child is wonderful, but when the baby is the same gender as your older trans kid, there are some things that shouldn’t be ignored

Image credits: Delia Giandeini (not the actual photo)

A woman at a gender reveal party was so excited to learn she was having a daughter she couldn’t contain her emotions

Image credits: Juan Encalada (not the actual photo)

Her older trans daughter was upset by the reaction, saying that it was insensitive as she already had a daughter

Share icon

Image credits: u/Informal-Day-1716

The woman defended herself by saying that she came from a boys-only family, and for the first 8 years of her daughter’s life, she was also a boy, which drove them even further apart

The woman began by sharing that she has a 14-year-old trans daughter and is currently expecting another baby. According to the OP, she and the girl’s stepfather always supported the girl, and everything went great most of the time. However, recently, an issue arose when the poster’s in-laws threw her a gender reveal party for her second child.

When the woman learned she was pregnant with a baby girl, she got extremely excited to the point where she screamed and jumped. As she explained, this was due to having to grow up with boys everywhere in her family.

The woman’s daughter told her she felt it was insensitive of her to be that visibly excited about having a girl because she already had one daughter. To this, the OP replied that for the first 8 years of her firstborn’s life, she was a boy, so she didn’t get to enjoy the part of raising a daughter that came before that age.

The end of this interaction pushed them even further apart. This got the author wondering if she was really in the wrong or if it was just her daughter overreacting, which brought her to the AITA court.

The commenters had a lot to say about this. While most deemed that the OP was not a jerk in this situation, they also agreed that her daughter wasn’t an AH either and said that this situation could quickly turn into a much bigger issue if not addressed properly. However, some were also questioning if the bigger picture is really the way the poster portrayed it, as, in some places, her wording raised some questions.

Image credits: Matthew Ball (not the actual photo)

To try and figure out what really happened in this situation and how it should be approached further, Bored Panda got in touch with Laura Scarrone Bonhomme — a clinical psychologist specializing in gender, sexual, and relationship diversity and the co-founder/director of a trans and non-binary people support platform, Affirm.

The expert started by explaining that when a family is expecting a baby of the same gender as their older trans sibling, several complex issues might come with this. “This situation often touches on deep-seated societal norms and unconscious expectations about gender.”

“Questioning her own excitement might provide the mother with a better understanding of how her emotions might unintentionally feed into these societal biases, making the trans daughter feel invalidated in her gender,” explained Laura.

At the same time, some things come from the daughter’s side, as the teenage years are crucial in forming one’s identity. “The trans teen might be struggling with their sense of self as she might have witnessed common narratives that question the validity and reality of trans people’s gender feelings.”

The psychologist explained that while the girl might be sure of her identity, witnessing her mother’s excitement could bring out insecurities about how she’s perceived and make her feel like an impostor or “a lesser version of a daughter.”

And lastly, every older sibling experiences difficulties with changing family dynamics as the new baby arrives. “The older trans daughter might feel her unique place in the family is under threat, as she’ll have to share the attention and love that was once only hers.”

Image credits: Tima MIroshnichenko (not the actual photo)

According to Laura, these issues must be addressed, and this should be done using a mixture of open conversation, education, and reassurance. The older daughter should have a place where she feels safe to share her feelings, and the parents should reassure her of their unconditional love and acceptance, regardless of the family changes.

It’s also vital to involve the child in preparations for the new baby. “This not only cements her place in the family dynamics but also fosters a unique bond between the siblings,” explained the expert, adding that parents should also educate themselves and the family about gender diversity and inclusivity, as this ensures a supportive environment for everyone.

However, if the scenario is like the one we had in our story, the psychologist says that the key to fixing it lies in open, honest, and supportive communication. “If the parents’ reactions have caused upset, it’s essential to acknowledge this and try and, sometimes, even apologize. This demonstrates respect for the trans teen’s feelings,” added Laura, emphasizing that family therapy could be a valuable tool in these situations.

Ultimately, good communication can solve most difficulties, especially when it comes to family issues. While having a trans kid might require more education to communicate properly, there is plenty of fantastic material to learn from, just like this book co-written by Laura Scarrone Bonhomme. And so, in the OP’s situation, nothing is lost just yet as long as she puts in the effort needed.

What did you think of this story? How do you view the poster’s actions? Share your thoughts in the comments!

Most of the commenters said that neither the poster nor her daughter were jerks, but she should address this issue before it spirals out of control